BigBen Interactive (EPA:BIG) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that BigBen Interactive (EPA:BIG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is BigBen Interactive's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 BigBen Interactive had €45.9m of debt, an increase on €26.3m, over one year. However, it also had €14.2m in cash, and so its net debt is €31.7m.

ENXTPA:BIG Historical Debt, August 17th 2019 More

How Strong Is BigBen Interactive's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, BigBen Interactive had liabilities of €86.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €40.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €14.2m as well as receivables valued at €73.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €39.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given BigBen Interactive has a market capitalization of €217.4m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

BigBen Interactive has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 18.6 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, BigBen Interactive grew its EBIT by 30% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BigBen Interactive can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, BigBen Interactive recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.