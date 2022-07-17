As BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:BIGC) drops to US$1.3b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who bought US$24m worth of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock at an average buy price of US$28.72 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 7.5% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$14m, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Brent Bellm for US$24m worth of shares, at about US$28.72 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$17.21. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Brent Bellm.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

BigCommerce Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at BigCommerce Holdings. In total, insiders dumped US$526k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BigCommerce Holdings insiders own about US$217m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BigCommerce Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - BigCommerce Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: BigCommerce Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead

    Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece said Sunday they have found no evidence of dangerous substances but say there is still a lot of widespread ordnance, while Serbia's defense minister confirmed that all eight crew members had died in the crash. Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a news conference Sunday about the crew deaths. The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% for the Nasdaq.

  • Lumber Prices Have Taken a Big Chop. Where They’re Headed Now.

    The lumber market has taken some big hits from rising inflation and a slowdown in the housing market, with lumber prices down more than 40% in the first six months of the year. Lumber has bucked the overall uptrend in the commodities market. The S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index, composed of 24 exchange-traded commodity futures contracts, jumped 26% in 2022’s first half.

  • Rolex Daytona prices continue to slide on the resale market as the crypto crash wipes out wealth of newer collectors

    Resale prices for the most popular variant of the Cosmograph fell 16% from their peak in April, but experts say top models are still resilient.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • 3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 29% and 36% to Buy On the Dip

    These three stocks offer massive long-term passive income potential thanks to their well-funded and growing dividends.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?

    Image source: Getty Images Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?Meta: Americans' financial assets change over time. Find out how your assets stack up.Promo: What do your financial assets look like? Key Points Your net worth is an important number when it comes to your financial picture.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Semiconductor Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to make chips smaller and more powerful. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stand out as three particularly appealing semiconductor stocks to buy now. Scott Levine (Texas Instruments): If you're like many other investors, you've suffered a few sleepless nights recently thanks to the fear of an extended market downturn.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Tesla, Ford, and GM’s Plan to Unlock EV Battery Capacity

    There is an enormous amount of EV battery capacity coming to the U.S. Auto makers want to ensure they aren't relying on China for the supply.

  • The U.S. dollar hasn’t been this strong against the euro in 20 years. Here’s what happened next.

    MARK HULBERT A gutsy contrarian bet right now is that the strong U.S. dollar will weaken, particularly versus the euro. A secondary bold bet is that U.S. stocks will lag international equities. Dollar weakness would represent a reversal of a trend dating back several years.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value. Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

  • Here's What Makes This Utility Stock So Safe

    Utilities are often viewed as stable and boring investments, which is something you might like to add to your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 50 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy for the next 50 years. If you want to see more stocks that are ripe for lifetime investment, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 50 Years. Bank of America released a report on June 8 which highlighted how the world is […]

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • This Stock Has Doubled in July and Could Keep Rising

    After doubling so far in July, Seritage Growth Properties stock could potentially double again over the next two or three years.

  • Kremlin could seize Russian assets of U.S. companies, warns Moral Rating Agency

    Russia is positioning itself to engage in 'expropriation blackmail,' according to Mark Dixon, founder of the Moral Rating Agency.

  • Why I Think This Is the Best Real Estate Stock

    Real estate stocks are sometimes relegated to the "widow and orphans" section of investment accounts. At least they were, until the past few years when real estate stocks first soared, thanks to easy money fueling increased demand, only to then tumble en masse. Many real estate stocks are down 30% or more this year.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss 10 high-yield dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to the top 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. In 2022, dividend stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) […]