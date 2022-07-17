As BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:BIGC) drops to US$1.3b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

Insiders who bought US$24m worth of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock at an average buy price of US$28.72 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 7.5% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$14m, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

BigCommerce Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Brent Bellm for US$24m worth of shares, at about US$28.72 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$17.21. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Brent Bellm.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

BigCommerce Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at BigCommerce Holdings. In total, insiders dumped US$526k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BigCommerce Holdings insiders own about US$217m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BigCommerce Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - BigCommerce Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

