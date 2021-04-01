Bigfoot and aliens? National parks have fun with April Fools’ posts. Take a look

Maddie Capron
·2 min read

It’s not every day there’s a Bigfoot sighting at a popular national park — but on April 1 there were several.

According to social media posts from parks across the country, there were two Bigfoot sightings, aliens spotted in Utah, a massive whale in Montana, and other weird things happening in the U.S. on Thursday.

Officials at America’s national parks are having lots of fun poking fun at tourist legends and superstitions for April Fools’ Day. People loved the absurd posts, no matter how believable they were.

“In case I’m the only nerd who follows every national park, let it be known that their social media managers are completely winning April Fools Day,” one person on Twitter said.

Here are some of the jokes it seems like no one is actually falling for:

This satellite image was just sent to us! It appears the entrance to Glacier Bay has been blocked by a MASSIVE humpback...

Posted by Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Though typically known to inhabit North America's Pacific Northwest region, Bigfoot, like many visitors, has chosen Zion...

Posted by Zion National Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Bikers should expect a delay on the Teton Park Road. An unexpected obstacle has blocked travel in both directions. We...

Posted by Grand Teton National Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Domes over YNP Roadway Segments & Walkways The National Parkin Service is currently considering covering specific...

Posted by Yellowstone Visitor on Thursday, April 1, 2021

This close-up photo of Bigfoot was captured by one of our former employee’s wildlife cameras recently. Park scientists...

Posted by Whiskeytown National Recreation Area on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Little known fact about the Badlands is that the layered rocks were so loved by early Italian explorers, it inspired...

Posted by Badlands National Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department working with tribes on missing persons

    Valenda Morigeau, Charlo’s aunt, reported her missing to the Missoula Police Department in the days after her disappearance. “You would think that there would be more urgency to go find the person that is missing,” Morigeau said. Charlo’s case brought the problem of missing and murdered indigenous women to the fore in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes.

  • Mexico president will get COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he will be vaccinated against COVID-19 next week, but doesn’t want it to become a “spectacle.” Mexico is trying to get everyone over age 60 vaccinated by April. The country has tallied more than 202,000 test-confirmed COVID-19 deaths, though the government puts the real COVID toll at more than 322,000.

  • Mexico to Close Its Famous Mayan Ruins After Tourists Violate Mask Policy

    The famous Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza will close over the Easter holiday.

  • In investigation of Rep. Gaetz's alleged sexual relationship with minor, feds looking beyond Florida, sources say

    The federal investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is focused on allegations that the junior congressman had a sexual relationship with at least one minor, and is scrutinizing the Republican's conduct not only in Florida but in other states too, three sources familiar with the investigation tell ABC News. The investigation, first reported by the New York Times Tuesday and confirmed by ABC News, has sent shockwaves through Republican circles, particularly among close associates of former President Donald Trump, who considered Gaetz a staunch ally and loyal friend.

  • eBay Find: Dodge Power Wagon School Bus

    Back to school, back to school to prove to dad I’m not a fool…

  • TikTok users are obsessed with this 5-in-1 kitchen gadget that can apparently do ‘everything’: ‘I need this’

    Can this 5-in-1 kitchen tool really replace your entire silverware drawer?

  • Poor, homeless vaccinated by the Vatican

    The Vatican's unmistakable Swiss Guards ushered in buses of people on Wednesday (March 31) but it wasn't for Holy Week services.Instead the Vatican began vaccinating some 100 poor and homeless people who had been identified living in Rome.Cardinal Konrad Krajewski has been put in charge of charitable work by Pope Francis and he welcomed those chosen to receive their first doses as they arrived inside Paul VI Audience Hall.The Vatican state has already vaccinated a number of clergy members as well as workers, and is now offering support to the capital's most vulnerable. It hopes to offer the vaccination to over 1,000 people in the coming weeks. Italy is in the midst of another national lockdown, which is due to end after Easter.Vatican City, at 108 acres the world’s smallest state, began its inoculation programme last month and 84 year-old Pope Francis was among the first to get the jab. The pontiff has called for richer countries to help those more vulnerable receive their vaccination.

  • Longtime AD Editor Paige Rense’s Former West Palm Beach Home Is For Sale

    The reimagined Mediterranean-style home is listed for $4 million

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • Hong Kong court convicts veteran rights activists including 'father of democracy'

    Nine veteran Hong Kong activists face jail after they were convicted on Thursday over their roles in an unauthorised assembly at the height of the protest movement that engulfed the city in 2019. The defendants feature some of the city’s most prominent and moderate pro-democracy figures, including distinguished barristers Martin Lee, 82, and Margaret Ng, 73. Mr Lee is known widely as the “father of democracy” and helped draft Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, was among those convicted. Their landmark trial, say analysts, signals the further erosion of the rule of law and the basic rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that underpinned the handover of the former British colony back to China in 1997. The conviction was linked to a mass rally on August 18, 2019, which was one of a chain of protests where crowds took to the streets to demand universal suffrage, greater police accountability and the abolition of a controversial extradition bill.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Hit songwriters ask pop stars to stop taking credit for songs they didn't write

    The writers behind New Rules and 7 Rings say pop stars are demanding credit on songs they didn't write.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • MLB season already sees a COVID-19 delay as Mets-Nationals Opening Day game is postponed

    The MLB season isn't exactly getting off to the best start. The Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the Nationals has confirmed. The team cited "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." One player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and four players and one staff member were in quarantine as of Wednesday, The Washington Post reports. A new day for the game hasn't been set, but the Nationals did say that, "out of an abundance of caution," it won't be played on Friday, either. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the "hope among those involved" is that the game will be played on Saturday, but "the situation is fluid." pic.twitter.com/hhXpsoaZt6 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • CVS has given more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    CVS said it now has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month across 44 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

  • President Biden rips Texas Rangers’ decision to open Globe Life Field to full capacity

    The Rangers are the only MLB team allowing full-capacity crowds, and the team is expecting a sellout of the 40,518-seat ballpark for Monday’s home opener.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.