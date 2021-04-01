Bigfoot and aliens? National parks have fun with April Fools’ posts. Take a look

It’s not every day there’s a Bigfoot sighting at a popular national park — but on April 1 there were several.

According to social media posts from parks across the country, there were two Bigfoot sightings, aliens spotted in Utah, a massive whale in Montana, and other weird things happening in the U.S. on Thursday.

Officials at America’s national parks are having lots of fun poking fun at tourist legends and superstitions for April Fools’ Day. People loved the absurd posts, no matter how believable they were.

“In case I’m the only nerd who follows every national park, let it be known that their social media managers are completely winning April Fools Day,” one person on Twitter said.

Here are some of the jokes it seems like no one is actually falling for:

That's no selfie stick. #DYK every spring, park rangers spend a couple days repainting the most visible Grand Canyon peaks and "grand washing" the cliffs. #GrandCanyon #Arizona #AprilFoolsDay #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/0KTR7rtaRx — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) April 1, 2021

This satellite image was just sent to us! It appears the entrance to Glacier Bay has been blocked by a MASSIVE humpback... Posted by Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Though typically known to inhabit North America's Pacific Northwest region, Bigfoot, like many visitors, has chosen Zion... Posted by Zion National Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Bikers should expect a delay on the Teton Park Road. An unexpected obstacle has blocked travel in both directions. We... Posted by Grand Teton National Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021

It takes a lot of work to have the greatest concentration of hoodoos on Earth!



A huge thank you to our Hoodoo Installation Team (H.I.T.) for their recent work--adding one more to the countless thousands!#FindYourPark #EncuentraTuParque #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/eyvju6I8nA — Bryce Canyon NP (@BryceCanyonNPS) April 1, 2021

Visitors have reported paranormal activity and supernatural disturbances on Utah BLM public lands. Officials are working with the FBI’s paranormal unit, the #XFiles and Special Agent #DaleCooper out of #TwinPeaks, Washington. #AprilFools #IWantToBelieve #TheOwlsAreNotWhatTheySeem pic.twitter.com/x579JYM1cO — Bureau of Land Management Utah (@BLMUtah) April 1, 2021

Domes over YNP Roadway Segments & Walkways The National Parkin Service is currently considering covering specific... Posted by Yellowstone Visitor on Thursday, April 1, 2021

This close-up photo of Bigfoot was captured by one of our former employee’s wildlife cameras recently. Park scientists... Posted by Whiskeytown National Recreation Area on Thursday, April 1, 2021