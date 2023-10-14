Bigfoot Festival held in Healdton

Oct. 14—Bigfoot fans heard reports of Oklahoma sightings and evidence this weekend at the 17th Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference.

In 2020, Bigfoot sightings were investigated on a property near Antlers. Investigators from the Southern Bigfoot Alliance (SBA) displayed casts of 16- and 20-inch footprints taken around Healdton Lake three miles east of the town of Healdton in 2018 and 2019. Brian Hulan and Shane Church, co-founders of the SBA and The Cryptoholics Show, told of collecting those footprint casts, and of their own Bigfoot sighting south of Smithville in 2018.

Audience members had a close look when copies of Bigfoot casts were passed around for inspection.

David Wilbanks of Ada told of investigating Bigfoot reports for over 20 years in Oklahoma. His books, "Kiamichi Bigfoot: Investigating the Oklahoma Sasquatch," a fictional story, "The Shampe: terror has a Name," were purchased steadily by conference goers.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Three books in the Relics series and youth books by John Vandeventer, master of ceremonies for the conference, were sold. He is working on the fourth book in the Relics series.

Other long-time Bigfoot researchers at the conference were Pete Buffalohead, a member of the Ponca Tribe, and Dr. Lance Hightower, of Tulsa, who has had encounters in McCurtain County. Jim Modecai demonstrated how to make print casts.

A mysterious, silent, seven-foot-tall hairy creature appeared at the festival, and posed with children, adults, and dogs. A helicopter flew visitors over the campsite and woods near Christ's 40 Acres which hosts the festival each year.

The Choctaw Nation Community Health Services provided free flu shots to any takers and co-sponsored the Bigfoot 5K and 1 mile on Saturday.

Visitors went home with kettle corn, jewelry, quilts, Bigfoot hats and shirts, and countless other items were sold by vendors. Children enjoyed face painting and a Kid's Area featuring a bouncy house. Live music included rock classics, country songs, traditional gospel, and praise music.

Tents were scattered over the beautiful, wooded campground. Visitors told their own stories of Bigfoot sightings, and of strange sounds heard in the night. At dusk, Bigfoot stories were told around the campfire.

The Honobia Bigfoot Organization (HBO) partners with the Chahta Foundation to give scholarships to high school graduates headed for colleges and trade schools. HBO has also given storm relief aid to area flood and tornado victims.