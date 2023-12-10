Bigfork Library Project nears $2 million raised, but spreadsheet error adds $400,000

Dec. 10—Construction on the future Bigfork branch of ImagineIF Libraries will continue, but ImagineIF Library Foundation Director Sara Busse said the group is grappling with a $400,000 shortfall due to an accounting error.

Busse said the campaign has otherwise had a great month, nearing $2 million raised of its overall $3.2 million goal. But walking through how to contend with the error — discovered earlier this month — has been tough. She said an "old number" inadvertently was carried over in an Excel spreadsheet.

Busse gave the update to the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees at a Dec. 8 meeting. She said the foundation recently went through its first round of value engineering and were able to trim $50,000 in costs. Given the nature of the project, the group anticipated few other areas to cut from, she said.

"It's such a tight build already, there is just not any fluff to it," Busse said. "And the guts are really what cost the most that we can't scrimp on, like electrical is like our biggest line item. So, that's a tough one right now."

Busse said the Foundation is confident it can make up for the shortfall and still plan for a grand opening next summer. She said project supporters are examining various funding avenues, particularly from other foundations offering large gifts — ranging from $250,000 to $300,000 — that are looking to back capital campaigns in Montana. Still, she cautioned that many of these foundations take several months to decide what to support financially.

Foundation officials knew they were operating at about 6% over budget, Busse said after the meeting, but the error added about another 6%, resulting in a 12% overage. She said they still have a little room in the budget, given the $200,000 worth of contingencies built into the overall campaign. But the goal is to avoid dipping into those dollars if possible.

"It's up to us to control costs moving forward, which we're confident we can do. We'll be working with all partners to stay on track and come to the table in meaningful ways to address any potential cost savings," Busse said.

She said foundation officials are uncomfortable with changing the total amount allotted for the capital campaign at this time. In the meantime, they are working to see where they can find more places to tighten up the budget.

"It's the cost of building in today's market right now — that's what we're realizing," Busse said. "So we'll figure it out; that's our work."

Earlier this year, the foundation reevaluated building costs for the Bigfork Library project after several years of the undertaking falling in and out of limbo. The reevaluation bumped the group's 2018 goal from $1.6 million to $3.2 million, a result of increased construction costs fueled by inflation.

The project has negotiated various speed bumps during a decade of planning, including the county hesitating on the property transfer to the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting fundraising.

In October, the project broke ground with an opening date projected for next summer. The new building will offer six times the space of the current library inside a portion of the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center building. Architectural firm Cushing-Terrell and construction company Martel are working on the project.

