Bigfork man accused of assaulting police officer

Jul. 20—A Bigfork man is charged with assaulting a police officer early Saturday in Whitefish.

Paul Kermit Gysler, 39, was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center after the altercation near the city parking garage in Whitefish. He faces one felony count of assault on a peace officer.

According to a charging document, a Whitefish officer saw a man, later identified as Gysler, urinating in public near the parking garage at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

When the officer approached Gysler, he reportedly became agitated and the officer told him to put his hands behind his back.

But Gysler allegedly pushed away from the officer and resisted arrest. The officer took Gysler to the ground and tried to handcuff him. Gysler allegedly grabbed the officer, threw him to the ground and held him down.

The officer used his Taser on Gysler and a bystander helped the officer subdue Gysler. The officer reported his elbow and finger were injured.

Three other officers assisted in handcuffing Gysler while he allegedly resisted.

According to a July 13 story in the Havre Daily News, Gysler was arrested on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs along with a homeless man from Washington state.

On the assault charge in Flathead County, Gysler could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

