Bigfork man arrested following fatal collision with motorcycle

Sep. 8—A motorist accused of striking and killing a motorcyclist near Somers while drunk last week allegedly admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel, but blamed the subsequent collision on the dead man.

Apollo Tomas Guisto, 49, faces a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence in Flathead County District Court following the fatal Sept. 2 wreck. Guisto was initially held in the county jail on a $250,000 bond.

His arrest came after troopers with Montana Highway Patrol arrived at the intersection of Montana 82 and Somers Road for a report of a crash. The motorcyclist, identified as Jason Catron, died at the scene, according to court documents.

Troopers found the SUV, a Toyota Sequoia, facing north on Somers Road and blocking the eastbound lane of Montana 82. The motorcycle, court documents said, was wedged beneath the left side of the Toyota.

A witness at the scene told authorities they were driving behind Catron's motorcycle, which was headed eastbound on the state highway. Catron collided with the Toyota, which was traveling up Somers Road, when it failed to adhere to a stop sign at the intersection, court documents said.

Investigators found Guisto behind the wheel of the SUV, according to court documents. He told them he was driving from Somers to Bigfork when the crash occurred.

During that conversation, troopers noted signs of intoxication, court documents said, including appearing unsteady, slurred speech, and bloodshot and watery eyes. They also allegedly smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

When asked for a blood sample, Guisto refused, court documents said. Troopers successfully applied for a warrant for the sample and took Guisto to a local emergency room for the procedure.

Following the blood sample, Guisto allegedly admitted visiting a local bar and later leaving for his home in Bigfork. He contradicted the witness' account, telling troopers he came to a stop at the intersection. The motorcycle, he allegedly told investigators, collided with him.

Guisto is expected to be arraigned on the felony charge before Judge Heidi Ulbricht on Sept. 26. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in state prison and a fine of $50,000.

