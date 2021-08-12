Bigfork man returned to jail after domestic incident

Aug. 12—A Bigfork man charged with assaulting a police officer last month in Whitefish was arrested again after a domestic incident at a Woods Bay residence.

Paul Kermit Gysler, 39, was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on July 30 for violating his terms of release following an alleged incident involving his parents on July 26.

Previously, on July 21, Gysler's parents posted his $10,000 bail at the Flathead County Detention Center so he could get mental health treatment. Both parents said he refused to get treatment, according to a report by a Lake County sheriff's deputy.

On July 26, Gysler's father said his son entered the house, was verbally abusive and smashed a chair. When the deputy told Gysler he was under arrest, he ran.

A short foot chase began and ended when the officer pepper sprayed Gysler and handcuffed him in a neighbor's garage. After receiving a medical evaluation, Gysler was taken to the Lake County Detention Center and charged with partner or family member assault as well as obstruction.

Previously, Gysler was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center on July 17 after an altercation with a Whitefish police officer near the city's downtown parking garage.

According to a charging document, the officer saw a man, later identified as Gysler, urinating in public near the parking garage at about 2:30 a.m. Gysler allegedly became agitated when the officer approached and refused to put his hands behind his back, then pushed away from the officer and resisted arrest.

The officer took Gysler to the ground and tried to handcuff him, but Gysler fought back and ended up pinning the officer to the ground. The officer used a Taser and a bystander helped subdue Gysler before three other officers assisted in arresting him. The first officer reported his elbow and finger were injured.

Gysler's bond is set at $100,000.

