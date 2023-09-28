Bigfork teen accused of raping minor

Sep. 28—Prosecutors have filed felony rape charges against an 18-year-old who allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting a minor over the course of several years.

Logan Sutherland of Bigfork remains held in the county jail with a transfer hearing before Judge Robert Allison in Flathead County District Court scheduled for Sept. 29. He faces two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and his bail is set at $25,000.

Kalispell Police officers began investigating Sutherland on Sept. 15 after a resident told authorities that a teenager living in the home had sexually assaulted a female minor also staying there, court documents said. The minor, who was staying in the home while her father worked out of town, said the sexual assaults began roughly five years prior with the most recent occurring in late summer, according to court documents.

The two were not blood related, court documents said.

Sutherland turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 23 and allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the 12-year-old in an interview with investigators. He reported groping and penetrating the minor's genitals roughly 20 times within the past year, court documents said, and admitted trying to rape the girl but was unable to do so. He allegedly also said that the victim repeatedly objected to the sexual assaults.

Sutherland provided a written statement, which is included in an affidavit filed in district court, admitting to rape and sexual assault. In it, he wrote that he decided to stop upon turning 18.

If convicted of sexual intercourse without consent, Sutherland faces up to life behind bars and a minimum of four years in Montana State Prison as well as a $50,000 fine.

