Bigfork woman accused of wielding woodworking tool in attack

Jun. 15—A Bigfork woman accused of attacking another woman with a woodworking tool on Monday faces a felony charge in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors have brought Ashley Jean Morse, 35, up on one count of assault with a weapon following her June 12 arrest. Morse, who is being held in the county jail, is scheduled to appear before Judge Danni Coffman on July 10 for her arraignment.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Morse at a Bigfork gas station after responding to a report of an attack on Swan Way about 2:26 p.m., court documents said. The victim told deputies that she and Morse got into an argument over people staying on the property without the landlord's permission.

Morse allegedly ran at the victim with what she described as a "large metal object," which authorities later determined was a draw knife.

The victim accused Morse of striking her arm with the woodworking tool, leaving a wound. She was further wounded while struggling to wrest the draw knife from Morse, court documents said.

Investigators noted that the victim appeared injured on her arm.

After tracking Morse down at the nearby gas station, deputies brought her back to Swan Way. There, they retrieved the draw knife involved in the attack from Morse's home, court documents said.

If convicted, Morse faces up to 20 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

