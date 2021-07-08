Bigfork woman involved in police shootout back in jail

Jul. 8—When Flathead Valley resident Awndray Lynn Francisco stole a truck from a Helena-based business owner and got into a gun fight with local law officers last year, it was not enough for her to go to the Montana State Women's Prison.

But a few days ago Francisco was stopped and arrested by an officer from the Idaho State Police because she was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Flathead County for allegedly violating her probation after pleading guilty to three felony charges relating to the incident on March 24, 2020.

Francisco, 46, was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center July 5 following her arrest in Idaho. Her bail is set at $40,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, for arraignment on a revocation of a suspended sentence.

Charging documents paint a wild picture of a police chase that began on Willow Glen Drive in Kalispell to Conrad Drive and Holt Stage before Francisco turned onto Montana 35. Officers from Kalispell and the county reported the stolen Chevy Silverado traveled at speeds of between 75 and 90 mph during the pursuit.

Despite the use of stop sticks and the ensuing deflation of some of the tires, Francisco was able to drive the truck, but had trouble controlling the vehicle and other drivers had to stop or leave the road to avoid the truck.

The truck made it into Bigfork and approached the elementary school when it collided with a county sheriff's vehicle driven by Sgt. Keith Stahlberg.

Officers then surrounded the stolen truck and used a Taser to subdue Francisco when she tried to get back into the truck where a handgun lay on the passenger seat. Ultimately, no one was injured in the incident.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy sentenced Francisco to a suspended term of 15 years in state prison.

Court documents indicate Francisco signed her terms of probation on Jan. 4, 2021. Her probation officer has alleged Francisco violated those terms by leaving Montana without permission and using drugs and alcohol.

The first alleged violation occurred April 14 when Francisco called and said she was in California. She was told to return to Montana and turn herself in, but she failed to do so. Then, on May 5, Francisco was stopped in Washington County, Idaho, by a state police officer due to her being wanted on the warrant.

When he searched the vehicle, he reported finding an open bottle of vodka, a marijuana joint and a spoon with white powder on it that initially tested positive for methamphetamine. She allegedly admitted to using both drugs.

Her probation officer also reported Francisco was recommended for inpatient chemical dependency and mental-health treatment in December 2020 but didn't show up for an appointment on Jan. 5, 2021. When Francisco did show up for a treatment session on Jan. 28, she was allegedly very intoxicated and a drug test indicated she had used meth.

Court records indicate Francisco has had previous charges for assault with a weapon and writing bad checks.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or shindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.