Biggby Coffee will be new vendor to replace Starbucks at Red Arrow Park

Biggby Coffee will be the new vendor to replace Starbucks at Red Arrow Park, according to a news report from Urban Milwaukee.

The Starbucks, which was located at 920 N. Water St., closed at the end of November. The Starbucks had been there for nearly 20 years when it shut down.

Biggby Coffee is an American coffee chain that was founded in 1995 in Lansing, Michigan. They serve items such as lattes, hot chocolate, cold brews, smoothies and ready-to-go food items such as breakfast sandwiches, cookies, muffins and bagels.

The coffee chain currently has three locations in Wisconsin. They are located in Franklin, Pewaukee and Cudahy. This location will mark the coffee chain's fourth location in the state.

The chain has over 350 locations, according to a Forbes report done in 2020.

After Starbucks announced it was closing at Red Arrow Park, Milwaukee County Parks began scouting for a new vendor to place it. The building is located across the street from the Slice of Ice ice skating rink.

Milwaukee County Parks officials served skaters hot chocolate, coffee and treats after the Starbucks closure.

