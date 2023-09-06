Sep. 6—CONNEAUT — This year's Perch and Pilsner festival is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever, said organizer Jeff Raisian.

The perch for this year's event will be fresh, never frozen lake perch and walleye, hand-breaded and cooked at the event, he said.

"We've had questions, people saying, 'There's no way you're getting real perch,' or, 'It's ocean perch,' but we go to a vendor out of Cleveland that we work with, and they make sure it's the real deal," Raisian said. "People know, you can tell. The locals can tell."

Perch and Pilsner will also have a wide selection of craft and domestic beers, as well as local wines, Raisian said.

There will also be more food options this year, Raisian said.

"So it's kind of just growing on what we had," he said. "Just trying to, little by little each year, grow on it."

There will also be a lot more craft vendors, and carnival games for children or adults, Raisian said.

"We've never really had games before, but we're going to have some games this year," he said. "We've got a game company coming in, bringing in about five different tents."

This is the fourth year for the festival, which first took place in 2018, and was canceled by COVID-19 for two years.

Festival hours are Friday from 4-11 p.m., Saturday from noon-11 p.m., and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.

A number of bands will be playing at the event this year. Blue Siren is scheduled to play from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, and the Black Widow Band is scheduled to play from 8-11 p.m. On Saturday, On the Rocks is scheduled to perform from noon-2 p.m., followed by High Horse from 3-6 p.m., and The Geek Army Band from 7-10 p.m.

On Sunday, Mark Morris is scheduled to perform from noon-3 p.m., and Joe Hosey from 3-6 p.m.

On Sunday, a classic car cruise will take place from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Raisian said.

This year's fireworks display, scheduled for 9 p.m. on Saturday, will also be larger and more impressive than last year's, he said.

"We always go bigger, better with the fireworks," he said.

Stephanie Siegel, executive director of the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said big events like the Perch and Pilsner Festival are a huge draw for tourists.

The fact that the event is happening on the same weekend as Thunder on the Strip brings in a wide variety of visitors.

"When you have an experience that has lots of components like that, people can tailor it to whatever they're looking for, that just makes our destination that much more attractive," Siegel said.

July and August are the busiest months of the year for tourism, but September and October are also very busy, she said.

The types of visitors and when they visit change as the school year starts, Siegel said.

"We see more family day-tripping during the month of September, and we see more adult group overnighting, versus family groups overnighting," she said.

The Perch and Pilsner festival fits into that niche, Siegel said.

"Perch and Pilsner has done a really good job of having parts of the festival that will attract families," she said. "They have that kids zone area. Who doesn't like the really good food? The temperature's still nice enough that you can spend a day at the beach if you like. Great live music, they really have a lot going on."