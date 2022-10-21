Bigger Is Better as Sales of Large-Format Magnums, Methusalehs Soar

(Bloomberg) -- Everyone likes a spectacle—even wine connoisseurs.

When Philippe Newlin, now the Bordeaux buyer for wine.com, got married, he wowed his 80 guests by pouring glasses of crus classés Bordeaux from Methusalehs, or 6-liter bottles. Each one held the same amount as eight regular bottles of Bordeaux and stood nearly 2 feet high. The couple’s best friends wrote celebratory inscriptions with gold metallic markers on the glass, making the impressive empties treasured souvenirs.

Whether you’re serving red, white, champagne, or rosé, big-boy bottles are image statements of generosity and instantly Instagram-able. Trust me, even celebrities take selfies next to a supersizer.

And demand for large formats is booming. That’s especially true for champagnes, according to a 2022 report on Champagne from Liv-ex, the London International Wine Exchange, published in late September. Since May 2020, the amount of grand formats traded has increased 130%. Average prices have soared by 63.6% in 2022.

“Luxury goods have weathered the economic storm better than most sectors,” says Justin Gibbs, Liv-ex chairman and exchange director. “The bigger the bottle, the more luxurious—or rather, the bigger the impact. As the wine market rises, so the big-bottle market rises, too, just faster.”

Big, Defined

So, what exactly is a “big” bottle? The lead-off is the 1.5-liter magnum, equivalent to two standard 750ml bottles, which holds about 12 glasses of wine. Now that we’re all entertaining again, they’re perfect for a six-person dinner party.

Every bottle size has a name, usually Biblically inspired, though no one knows how that started: jeroboam (3 liters, also called double magnum in Bordeaux); methuselah (6 liters, known as imperial in Bordeaux); salmanazar (9 liters); balthazar (12 liters); nebuchadnezzar (15 liters); melchior (18 liters); solomon (20 liters); and for the ultimate nightlife trophy, the colossal melchizedek (30 liters), also called a midas. It holds a whopping 240 glasses worth and weighs in at about 100 pounds, requiring a sommelier who’s also a weightlifter.

The first Midas bottle of Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades rosé Champagne was poured in 2013 at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, a city noted for show-off events. The price on the list back then: $275,000. (You can buy the current release for $87,500 at retail.)

But you don’t have to order an entire big bottle at New York’s Bar Boulud, where Daniel Johnnes started the large-format daily wine-by-the-glass program well over a decade ago. The week of Oct. 18, head sommelier Victoria Taylor opened up a few Methuselahs of Burgundy. She’s saving Melchiors of Chateau Montus Madiran for the winter when hearty cassoulet goes back on the menu.

And starting on Nov. 1, more than 60 restaurants and wine bars in New York, including Bar Boulud, Le Coucou, and Temperance Wine Bar will be pouring Jeroboams of 14 Bordeaux chateaux noted for their sustainable practices.

Supersize Value

You’ll pay a premium for a big bottle, but the reasons it’s worth splashing out your cash go beyond the obvious flaunt factor.

If you pick up a big bottle of an old vintage at auction, the wine is far more likely to be in top shape than it would be in a regular-size bottle. That’s because the larger the format, the slower and more gradually the wine ages. The evolution of its flavor and aroma over time depends on the interaction between the liquid in the bottle and the air between the wine surface and the cork. Bigger bottles have a smaller ratio of air to wine, which slows the rate of oxygenation, allowing more complexity to develop while prolonging the wine’s life.

The rule of thumb is for every 3 liters, add five years for the wine to reach maturity. The increased volume and thicker glass also make the wine less sensitive to temperature changes and the effects of light.

The regions with the longest big-bottle history are Bordeaux and Champagne, where they were often stashed for family weddings, anniversaries, or special customers like Russian czars.

Wineries release very few bottles in sizes larger than magnums, and usually only in top vintages, so rarity also makes them collectible. Santa Rita Hills, California winery Domaine de la Cote, for example, produced 4,314 regular bottles of their 2020 La Cote pinot noir, but only 12 Jeroboams.

How to pour? Use a regular waiter’s corkscrew to pull the cork, which is not always easy. Pouring from the biggest bottles directly into a glass can be a challenge. Better to pour into wide-mouth decanters.

Some collectors invest in specialized wine cradles, like the VCanter, sold by Sokolin & Co. It’s a handmade Swiss decanting machine made in various sizes that holds the bottle angled upwards and allows you to crank it down to a horizontal position so the wine can flow into a glass.

Where to Buy

You can’t buy big bottles just anywhere, alas, but auctions are one excellent source.

Harlan Estate, a top Napa Valley winery, doesn’t sell anything larger than magnums to buyers, but half their tiny number of 3-liter, 6-liter, and 9-liter bottles are donated to charity auctions. An excellent way to pick up large format wines from the area is by bidding at Napa Valley Vintners’ regular online library auctions. The next one is in January.

On Oct. 19 this year’s Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista online benefit auction for the Mind’s Eye program at the Guggenheim Museum in New York ended with sips of Bollinger champagne as well as reds and a white Italian Super Tuscan producer Ornellaia. The 13 special lots on offer from the fabulous 2019 vintage, dubbed Il Vigore, included Imperials adorned with artwork created by Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg. The highlight lot was single, unique, signed, 9-liter Salmanazar decorated with artwork that included an exclusive dinner and overnight at the Ornellaia Estate for six guests. It went for $45,300. Total sales from the benefit raised $302,000 for the program.

Retailers in the US and UK are on the trend, too.

Bordeaux negociant Millesima carries about 12,000 large-format bottles of the region’s wines in its cellars. And if you buy futures, you can specify the bottle size you want.

Long Island-based Sokolin Fine Wine Merchants also carries a wide selection of big bottles.

Right now, Port Chester, New York-based Zachys is offering as much as 51% off on more than 250 big bottles, including magnums, imperials, and more. Starting on Nov. 15, Wine.com is holding a special one-week offering of large formats, with dozens of magnums under $100.

And in London, check out Farr Vintners and Hedonism Wines in Mayfair, where you can pick up a 6-liter bottle of 1982 Petrus for £121,000 ($135,907). If you’re buying in dollars, the exchange rate is on your side.

Five Bottles to Know

2016 Biondi-Santi Brunello di Montalcino (1.5L; $545)From a benchmark vintage, this red is loaded with layers of flavors, from dried cherry fruit to earth, tobacco, and herbs. Invest in this for the long term.

2021 Domaine de Triennes Rosé ( 3L; £75)Crisp, thirst-quenching, and refreshing, this rosé from the south of France is a project from two families behind famous Burgundy producers, Domaine Dujac and Domaine de la Romanee-Conti. Good party wine.

2016 Chateau Corbin ( 3L; $185)Medium-bodied and lush, this Saint-Emilion is balanced and spicy, with expansive plummy aromas and plenty of ripe fruit.

2007 Vega Sicilia Unico Artist Label Double Magnum ( 3L; $5,600) Spain’s investment-grade collectible is slightly lighter than usual in this vintage and can be happily drunk right now. It combines balance, elegance, and rich power.

NV Pol Roger Reserve Brut (12L; $1,989) Ripe and rich, with a lush golden straw color, aromas of white flowers and a taste of buttery brioche, this standout has super fine bubbles, plenty of finesse, and holds 80 glasses of bubbly.

