A bigger check for the holidays? These Illinois state jobs offer at least $5,000 a month

If you’re looking for a new job in the metro-east or southern Illinois, you might consider checking out state government job listings.

The state of Illinois is hiring for more than 25 open positions within 50 miles of Belleville and many more across the state. From full-time positions to temporary seasonal work, the government has a wide variety of openings.

The Work for Illinois website displays job listings, deadlines and qualifications, and you can apply for positions online.

Additional information about application requirements is available. Here’s an overview of five open state government positions in the metro-east and southern Illinois and what they pay.

Public Service Administrator Opt. 6 - Investigations team supervisor

Agency: Department of Children and Family Services

Wage: $7,234 to $11,031 monthly (Anticipated starting salary is $7,234 per month.)

Location: Belleville

The application for investigations team supervisor closes Dec. 4.

Minimum qualifications for this position include a master’s degree in social work or related human services field from a “recognized college or university” or three years of progressively responsible administrative child welfare experience with a master’s in social work or four years of progressively responsible administrative experience with a master’s degree in a related human services field, the listing says.

Of the required years of experience, at least two must be in the administration of child protection/investigations.

Job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

Serves as child protection investigations team supervisor

Serves as working supervisor

Establishes and implements a team-based program of staff development and training for subordinate staff

Establishes and maintains effective links with community organizations like hospitals, law enforcement, schools and social service agencies, to enhance child welfare and protective services through operational partnerships

Explains and enforces agency policies, procedures, state and area statutes and requirements

Serves as liaison with permanency staff to coordinate and facilitate efficient and effective case handoff and client services

Provides input into quality assurance activities

More detail about job responsibilities is available from the position’s listing.

Plumbing inspector

Agency: Department of Public Health

Wage: $5,505 to $7,978 monthly

Location: Fairview Heights

The application for plumbing inspector closes Dec. 4.

Minimum qualifications include, the listing says:

“Knowledge, skill and mental development” equivalent to completion of four years of high school

Possession of a valid Illinois plumber’s license with at least seven years of experience as a plumber

Requires successfully passing the Department of Public Health’s examination for certification as a plumbing inspector within six months of hire

Here are the listing’s preferred qualifications:

“Two years of experience performing detailed public health inspections and investigations of private and commercial properties to assure plumbing is installed in compliance with applicable plumbing laws and regulations.

Seven years of experience using the tools, equipment, materials, methods, and practices of the Plumbing trade.

Two years of experience preparing and/or reviewing evidence for court proceedings and providing testimony.

One year of experience providing presentations on regulatory requirements to various entities.

One year of experience preparing complex, detailed technical reports of plumbing inspections or investigations.

Four years of experience applying working knowledge of hydraulics, pneumatics, and mathematics.

Seven years of experience communicating effectively both verbally and written form with the public and regulators.

One year of experience with Microsoft software products including, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.”

Job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

“Travels to perform detailed public health inspections and investigations of private and commercial properties to assure plumbing is installed by licensed plumbers and is installed in compliance with applicable plumbing laws and regulations.

Conduct enforcement activities, as it relates to the Illinois Plumbing Code.

Confers with owners, managers, operators, employees and the general public, explaining deficiencies and sanitation practices.

Prepares complex, detailed technical reports of field inspections and investigations.

Attends and completes mandatory knowledge-based and practical training required by Office of Health Protection standard operating procedures and program requirements for regional program activities.”

Quality enhancement support team review specialist

Agency: Department of Children and Family Services

Wage: $5,757 to $8,610 monthly (Anticipated starting salary is $5,757 per month.)

Location: Belleville

The application for quality enhancement support team review specialist closes Dec. 4.

Minimum qualifications include:

“Knowledge, skill, and mental development” equivalent to completion of four years college, supplemented by a master’s degree in business or public administration, with coursework in areas such as economic theory, accounting and finance, organizational theory and operations research

Requires three years of progressively responsible professional experience in management operations analysis

Some of the listing’s preferred qualifications include:

Three years of professional experience working with and counseling families and children in child welfare settings

A master’s degree in social work or corresponding field

Completion of a master’s degree in social work or a related human services field

Job responsibilities include, the listing says:

“Serves as Quality Enhancement Support Team Review Specialist

Provides regular case consultation in meetings with managers, field supervisors, caseworkers, and investigators, making recommendations to address negative trends and performance deviations and to facilitate greater consistency and continuity throughout the life of the case

Creates individual team profiles of assigned Department teams on a quarterly basis, including information on both work processes and outcomes

Provides input and makes recommendations to the Field Review Supervisor relative to policies, procedures, and/or rules impacting field review and operations

Identifies to management those benchmarks, timelines, or indicators found to be out of compliance

Attends and provides input into various meetings”

Stationary engineer

Agency: Department of Central Management Services

Wage: $9,199.38 to $9,275.94 monthly anticipated

Location: Carbondale

The application for stationary engineer closes Dec. 4.

Minimum qualifications include, according to the listing:

“Knowledge, skill, and mental development” equivalent to completion of eight years of primary school education.

Four years of experience in HVAC, power plant operation and in firing and shutting down high-pressure and/or low-pressure stationary boilers.

Preferred qualifications include, the listing says:

Working knowledge of the principles, practices and techniques used in the operation of high-pressure and or low-pressure coal, gas or oil-fired boilers and their auxiliaries.

Elementary knowledge of the operations of electrical generating equipment.

Working knowledge of the principles, practices and techniques used in the operation, maintenance and diagnostics of commercial HVAC systems.

Extensive knowledge of performing repairs and maintaining equipment and machinery

Three years of professional experience operating hand and power tools effectively

Working knowledge of handling chemicals in the maintenance of systems

Working knowledge of reading and understanding mechanical blueprints and technical equipment manuals

Job listing responsibilities include:

Under direct supervision of the southern facility manager, receives day-to-day guidance and assignments from the assistant chief stationary engineer.

Makes rounds of buildings, including boiler and mechanical rooms at regular intervals.

Observes and examines the operation and efficiency of power-generating systems and other machinery.

Tests and records water used for consumption for generating steam and hydraulic hot water, chilled water systems, and adds appropriate chemicals for proper maintenance of systems

Travels to other CMS facilities within the Central and Southern Region to ensure all mechanical operations are functioning properly and assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of various building and mechanical systems.

Highway maintainer: Snow removal operator in District 8

Unlike the other the job postings included, this position does not necessarily offer a salary of at least $5,000 each month. It does, however, offer the flexibility of a temporary, on-call position with few educational requirements.

Agency: Department of Transportation

Wage: $20.55 per hour (temporary, on-call position)

Location: Collinsville

The application for “hourly snowbird” is due by Dec. 6.

Minimum qualifications include:

“Requires knowledge, skill and mental development equivalent to the completion of four years of high school.

Requires possession of a Class ‘A’ CDL with appropriate endorsements, to include X or N and no airbrake restrictions.

For seasonal employees only, possession of a Class B CDL with appropriate endorsements, to include X or N and no airbrake restrictions, is acceptable for a period of two years. At the beginning of the third year from the initial hire date, a seasonal employee must possess a Class A CDL.

Requires one year driving experience immediately preceding appointment free of incidents which could result in license suspension or revocation.”

Job responsibilities include, the listing says:

Operates CDL Class A or B licensed vehicles, including “maintenance trucks, tractors, snowplows, salt spreaders, compressors, and other highway equipment for the use of maintaining and snow plowing during the winter season.”

Helps with emergency snow and ice control”

“Assists in servicing, washing, and making minor repairs of equipment such as trucks, tractors, snowplows, salt spreaders, compressors, graders and other light highway equipment.”

Some housekeeping duties