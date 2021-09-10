Bigger Grain Stockpiles Signal Relief for Global Food Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. lifted its estimates for stockpiles of the three major crops -- corn, soybean, wheat -- both on the domestic balance sheet and globally.

The bigger ending-stocks estimates could be good news for consumers. The massive rally in grain prices earlier this year was one of the key factors driving global food inflation.

If bigger supplies help keep prices tamer, food costs could start to stabilize. That would be a big boon to countries that import staple crops like wheat, especially with the pandemic-driven spike in hunger still gripping many poorer regions of the world.

For more coverage of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's September supply-and-demand report, click here.

