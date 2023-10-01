We have bigger issues – Elections winner in Slovakia on intention to stop support for Ukraine

Robert Fico, leader of the Smer-SD party, which won the Slovak parliamentary elections, has reiterated his statement about his intention to stop providing aid to Ukraine.

Source: Fico during a press conference, reported by European Pravda with reference to AP

Quote: "People in Slovakia have bigger issues than Ukraine".

Details: He added that he is ready to start negotiations with other parties to form a coalition government as soon as President Zuzana Čaputová asks him to do so.

"We are here, we are ready, we have learnt some things, and we have become more experienced. We have clear ideas, we have clear plans. We know what the government should do," Fico said.

Background: Former prime minister Robert Fico and his anti-Ukrainian party won the snap elections in Slovakia this Saturday.

Fico previously declared his intention to stop military and political support for Ukraine, he also said that it was "illusory" to talk about Ukraine's accession to the EU at that moment, and that Nazism is supposedly "tolerated" in Ukraine.

