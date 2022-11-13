'Bigger the number, the better': Biden, democrats look to add to Senate count in Georgia
Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate after incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada defeated Republican Adam Laxalt.
Despite 75% of voters saying the country is headed in the wrong direction, Joe Biden said he views the election results as vindication for a job well done and isn't changing anything. Images: AP/Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly
Fentanyl deaths among teens more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, increasing from 253 to 680. Last year, the number jumped to 884, according to a report from the Journal of the American Medical Assn.
Democrats are projected to keep their hold on the U.S. Senate after winning a key race in Nevada on Saturday, giving President Joe Biden's party control of at least one chamber of Congress for the next two years.
Democrats will keep control of the US Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto prevailed in the election for a closely fought seat in Nevada that opponent Adam Laxalt is likely to contest.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will seek clarity on China's plans to ease its COVID-19 restrictions and deal with problems in its property sector when she meets on Monday with China's central bank chief, Treasury officials said on Sunday. The officials told reporters in Bali, ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 big economies, that it was important for top economic officials from the world's two largest economies to discuss global challenges face to face and learn more about each other's policy plans. Yellen is prepared to discuss with Peoples Bank of China Governor Yi Gang the outlook for U.S. inflation and growth, but will likely leave monetary policy plans to the Federal Reserve, the officials said.
Here are the latest Arizona election results for Nov. 13.
After Democrats kept a crucial U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Sen. Mark Kelly defeating Republican Blake Masters, Trump scolded Mitch McConnell for not doing enough.
Dolly Parton was awarded a $100 million prize as part of the Bezos Courage and Civility award on Saturday by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his longtime partner,
“That is one thing grief does to me. It makes me want to make you understand,” comedian and actor writes in A Heart That Works
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty ImagesIs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the Republican leader of the future? That’s the question on a lot of minds after Republicans suffered a disappointing night on Tuesday (which Donald Trump helped create by virtue of recruiting and endorsing awful MAGA candidates).Going into the midterms, I assumed Republicans would perform well enough to prevent them from having to do any soul-searching or make any changes. This has been the pattern: Trump’s surprise victory in 2016
To ring in her 60th birthday, Demi Moore celebrated on a private jet surrounded by friends and family, including daughters Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis.
White House senior adviser Anita Dunn on Sunday said painting Republicans who support former President Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement as extremists who threatened democracy was a “very effective strategy” for Democrats in the midterm elections. Dunn told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd that political analysts had cast doubt on labeling…
Georgia senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock's Ebenezer Building Foundation has failed to respond to an October inquiry into its charitable status in the state.
Insider's author slept in a tiny house outside of Queenstown, New Zealand, and thought it was unlike any other lodging, from 5-star hotels to hostels.
"I think we've got to reflect now. What didn't happen?" Scott said on Friday while on Fox News. "I think we didn't have enough of a positive message."
The unthinkable is now possible: Democrats are a win in Georgia away from expanding their Senate majority
Russian Telegram channels posted a video of the execution of Evgeniy Nuzhin, a former prisoner of the Ryazan Penal Colony-3 and a member of the Wagner Private Military Company, who surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after being sent to the war against Ukraine; the man's head was smashed with a sledgehammer.
Leading MAGA Candace Owens, on her Daily Wire show monologue, rebuked Donald Trump after GOP midterm setbacks.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private military group, was responding to an unverified video distributed on Telegram that showed a man identified as a former Wagner mercenary being executed after admitting that he had changed sides in September to "fight against the Russians". In the footage, the man, who gave his name as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, was shown with his head taped to a brick wall.
“She doesn’t like being in the news. She certainly doesn’t like her name being attached to the rants and ravings of her husband,” said CNN's Kate Bennett.