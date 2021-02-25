Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to a Discount as Traders Flee

Katie Greifeld
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself.

The $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has plunged 20% this week, outpacing a 13% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC’s once-massive premium to its underlying holdings has evaporated as a result, with the price of GBTC closing 0.7% below its underlying holdings on Wednesday -- the first discount since March 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The vanishing premium suggests that after billions poured into GBTC as investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are looking for the exits as the climb stalls, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“This is panic or profit-taking selling,” said Eric Balchunas, BI’s senior ETF analyst. “It’s almost like the price of GBTC is an amplified version of Bitcoin price.”

Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 1.4% on Thursday, on pace for its worst weekly pullback in a year.

Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.

“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.

(Updates with comments from Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale in the sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia’s Central Banks Build Taper Tantrum Levels of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in Asia’s emerging economies added $467.7 billion to their foreign-exchange reserves last year, the most since 2013 when the region’s markets were rattled by the taper tantrum.The increase reflects intervention in foreign-exchange markets and positive valuation effects that pushed total holdings to $5.74 trillion, just shy of the record $5.8 trillion hit in 2014. The tally excludes developed economies such as Japan and Australia.That provides Asia with an important buffer against a recent jump in global bond yields. Rising yields have historically triggered currency volatility and driven up borrowing costs in the region.A signal in 2013 by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that he planned to taper a massive bond-buying program ricocheted through Asia as investors fled and yields surged. The improving global economic outlook this year as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out has sparked a surge in bond yields and fears that the Fed may withdraw support sooner than expected.“Taper tantrums may haunt emerging market central banks yet again if the Fed exits prematurely from their bond-buying program,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte in Singapore. “That will be another blow to poorer emerging markets, already lagging the recovery because of the uneven vaccine rollout and impact from lockdowns.”U.S. ScrutinyRobust trade surpluses and investor inflows will continue to support reserves, but the U.S. Treasury’s increased scrutiny on foreign-exchange intervention will act as a brake on the pace of increase this year, according to Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.While China’s reserves are the world’s biggest, the bulk of last year’s increase came in the rest of Asia. The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening heavily to boost its reserves, and its $583.7 billion stockpile could overtake Russia’s to become the world’s fourth largest. That’s mainly on the back of a rare current-account surplus and robust flows into stock markets.Indonesia’s reserves rose to a record $138 billion in January, providing a sizable war chest to defend the rupiah. The Philippines accumulated an all-time high of $110 billion in reserves in December, helped by remittances from migrant workers. Thailand’s reserves remain near the all-time high of $259.2 billion reached in January.Asia looks set to enjoy a cyclical rebound with low real rates to shield against volatility, according to based Alex Wolf, Hong Kong-based head of investment strategy Asia at JP Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong.“Bear in mind that insofar as rising yields are a reflection of growth optimism, a lot of that growth should come from Asia in 2021,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Below $50K as Investors ‘Wait and See’ Amid Market Reset

    Bitcoin's bulls are taking over the market again.

  • JPMorgan: Investors could consider shifting up to 1% of their portfolio to Bitcoin

    The Wall Street giant is cautiously embracing Bitcoin.

  • United Air’s Grounded 777s Had Troubled History in Debt Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Before coming under scrutiny because of a mid-air engine explosion, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s aging fleet of Boeing Co. 777s had already garnered plenty of criticism in credit markets.The aircraft that showered debris over a Denver suburb this past weekend was among assets that investors had been reluctant to accept as collateral last year when the airline sought to borrow billions of dollars to ride out the pandemic, according to flight records and debt documents reviewed by Bloomberg.United’s first attempt to sell debt backed by some of its oldest planes -- including the 26-year-old 777-200 with the engine mishap, and dozens more like it -- collapsed in May after investors demanded interest as high as 11% to compensate for the risk.A second effort to pledge the same aircraft for a new debt sale a few months later, along with engines and other spare parts that United had scraped together, was more successful. CreditSights analyst Roger King described the deal at the time, however, as a “kitchen sink” offering because of the poor quality of the underlying assets.Read more: United Air seeks $3 billion in bond market after failed dealUnited grounded two dozen of its older planes after Saturday’s incident. The bonds were little changed this week, though investors face the possibility of a drop in the value of the collateral if the 777 aircraft -- and the Pratt & Whitney engines involved in the accident -- are retired sooner than expected.“This could destroy value for a number of these planes,” George Ferguson, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview. He calculates the value of the collateral backing the October bond deal could decline by $250 million, or around 4%, if all the planes and engines under scrutiny are phased out.A representative for United declined to comment.The bonds were issued as more creditor-friendly enhanced equipment trust certificates, or EETCs. Such a decline in the value of the assets would still leave investors in the more senior class of the notes with a loan-to-value ratio of around 54% compared with around 50% initially. For subordinated investors the ratio would increase to 64%, according to Ferguson’s calculations.That may deteriorate if air travel recovers more slowly than expected, he said. According to Ferguson, 22 spare Pratt & Whitney engines and 43 of United’s 777s that use such equipment were included in the collateral backing the airline’s October deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CenterPoint Says Rolling Outages Were Impossible: Texas Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lawmakers’ attempt to understand why the state’s power system failed last week yielded plenty of blame but few clear answers on how to prevent a similar crisis in the future.In two marathon hearings Thursday, lawmakers grilled the state’s biggest power providers, its grid operator and regulators about the blackouts that left more than four million homes and businesses without heat, light and water during a deep winter freeze.Executives from Calpine Corp., Vistra Corp. and NRG Energy Inc. blamed natural gas-supply shortages, grid disturbances and a lack of communication from the grid operator known as Ercot. Ercot, meanwhile, said it simply followed the rules and direction set by the Public Utility Commission which, in turn, said it lacked authority to tell Ercot what to do.“This is the largest trainwreck in the history of deregulated electricity,” Republican Senator Brandon Creighton said.The historic outage caused as much as $129 billion in economic losses, and the impact to individual companies is only starting to emerge. Some electricity providers wracked up huge losses, fueling a possible credit crisis. Oil and gas producers saw their output halted. And dozens of people died.Key Highlights:Calpine, Vistra and NRG said natural gas shortages affected their ability to operate. Not only did freezing weather shut in some gas production, the blackouts ordered by grid operator Ercot compounded cut power to pipelines.The companies also said plants were forced offline after the flow of electricity on the grid -- called frequency -- plunged. That contradicts the version of events presented by Ercot.Vistra and NRG chief executive officers both said that their companies would not pass high energy prices from the event onto their customers.Ercot anticipated that blackouts were possible four to five days before the grid emergency occurred. Calpine’s CEO, however, said it wasn’t warned that a grid emergency was possible.All times Eastern.Utility Regulator Blasted by Lawmakers (6:00 p.m.):Texas’s utility watchdog came in for scathing criticism from senators for disavowing any responsibility for last week’s disaster. “I would contend you are choosing not to leverage the authority we are giving you and that’s a serious problem,” Senator Creighton told Public Utility Commission Chairwoman DeAnn Walker after she declined to offer suggestions on how the state’s power market ought to be reformed.CenterPoint Says Rotating Outages Were Impossible (5:50 p.m.):Rotating outages became impossible within an hour of blackouts being ordered, due to supply shortfalls, CenterPoint Energy Inc. Executive Vice President Kenny Mercado said.Going into the event, “we felt confident we could achieve a rolling approach,” he said. “By 2:24 a.m. we could no longer rotate customer outages.”The company cut power to 1.4 million customers at the peak. Two substations tripped because of under-frequency, Mercado said.$9,000 Energy Price Necessitated by Computer Glitch (4:40 p.m.):The $9,000-a-megawatt-hour price cap imposed during the power crisis was necessary to ensure that all available generation was being offered to the grid, Public Utility Commission of Texas Chair DeAnn Walker told lawmakers.That price cap is meant to be in place whenever there is a load-shed event, she said. But a computer glitch on Ercot’s system was lowering the price as the grid operator built up reserves to stabilize the grid on Feb. 15. That lower price was discouraging gas generators from bidding in.“The signal was being sent to dispatch that there was sufficient generation on the system,” Walker said. “When those signals were being sent, generation was backing down.However, she said that the state needs to review whether the price cap should be kept so high for so many days.Ercot Saw Blackout Potential Days Beforehand (3:40 p.m.):Grid operator Ercot anticipated that blackouts were possible four to five days before the grid emergency occurred, Chief Executive Officer Bill Magness told lawmakers.Modeling indicated that the state could be short on power supplies on the mornings of Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, he said.A notice to conserve energy was issued publicly on Feb. 13, according to an Ercot presentation. A blackout warning went out on Feb. 14, hours before the outages began.Calpine Says It Wasn’t Warned of Blackouts (3:15 p.m.):Calpine Chief Executive Officer Thad Hill said Texas’s grid operator did not warn the company ahead of time that a grid emergency was possible.“I felt that when I went to bed Sunday night that we were in good shape,” he said. He also said he wasn’t aware of any plan for shifting from rolling blackouts into controlled blackouts. “Nobody communicated to us directly on that.” As a result, Calpine wasn’t able to warn customers in a timely fashion, he said.Vistra, NRG Say Costs Won’t Pass to Customers (1:29 p.m.):Vistra and NRG executives said that their companies would not pass high energy prices from the event onto their customers. Spiking gas prices during the event offset the revenues made from selling electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour price cap, they said.“There was a significant amount of wealth transfer from power to gas,” Vistra Chief Executive Officer Curt Morgan said. “We’re the guy sitting in the middle, getting it from both ends.”READ ALSO: Texas Cities Fret as Power Bills Mount in Wake of BlackoutsGas-Supply Issues Fueled Outages (12:27 p.m.):Calpine, Vistra and NRG all said gas-supply shortages affected their ability to operate. Not only did freezing weather shut in some gas production, the blackouts ordered by Ercot compounded the issue as power was cut from pipeline compressors necessary to transport the fuel to power plants.“If natural gas is compromised, the power system is going to be compromised,” said NRG President Mauricio Gutierrez. While NRG had contracted gas supplies, low pressure on pipelines feeding the system affected the company’s ability to run plants at capacity. Vistra’s Morgan said that, despite having 90% of plants available to run, “we just couldn’t get the gas.”Calpine’s Hill said in written testimony that the company lost one gas-fired unit after a gas supplier lost electricity. He later said the company lost 40% of its gas supply on Tuesday, after the blackouts were ordered.Grid Operator, Generators Disagree on Grid Issues (11:12 a.m.):Vistra, Calpine and NRG said they had plants forced offline after the flow of electricity on the grid -- called frequency -- plunged during the early morning of Feb. 15, when blackouts were first ordered. Their comments contradict the version of events presented by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, which manages most of the state’s grid.“We have examined this, we haven’t seen it,” Ercot’s Magness said in testimony before the Texas senate. If plants did go offline in tandem with the dip, it would only have been around 10 units, a number dwarfed by the total that was offline due to weather and gas-supply issues, he said.Maintaining frequency at around 60 hertz is critical to keeping the grid stable. Ercot operating protocols say a deviation of 0.2 hertz “for a long period” could cause damage to generators and customer equipment. On the day of the blackouts, frequency dipped to 59.4 hertz for 4 minutes and 23 seconds, according to an Ercot presentation. It fell as low as 59.3, according to Bloomberg data.NRG’s Gutierrez said the dip “threatened the majority of the fleet” but ultimately only caused one plant to go offline. Calpine’s Hill said in written testimony that two of the company’s natural gas-fired power plants tripped offline for the same reason.Vistra was within three minutes of losing Comanche Peak nuclear plant because of low frequency, Morgan said. “We came dangerously close to losing the system,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRA: Can I Deduct My Contribution on My Tax Return?

    Learn whether you can deduct IRA contributions on your tax return. It varies according to the individual and based on multiple factors.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nikola higher after hours following earnings report

    Nikola shares are up after hours following the electric-truck startup's fourth quarter results. The electric-truck company reported an adjusted earnings (loss) per share of -17 cents and an adjusted Ebitda loss of $65.5 million vs. Street estimates of - 24 cents/share andan adjusted Ebitda loss estimated loss of $86.73 million. Yahoo FInance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the details.

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Test Flight Further As New Snag Uncovered

    Virgin Galactic scheduled its next test flight for May as the space tourism company fixes an issue that was discovered earlier this month.

  • Salesforce Falls as Sales Growth Rate Fails to Satisfy Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. reported sales increased 20% in the fiscal fourth quarter, the same year-over-year gains as in the previous period, disappointing investors who were looking for growth to accelerate. Shares dropped about 4% in extended trading.Still, the company gave a revenue forecast for the current period that exceeded analysts’ estimates, suggesting customers have begun spending more on its software after slowdowns fueled by the pandemic.Sales were $5.82 billion in the period ended Jan. 31. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.04 a share. That compared with analysts’ average projections of $5.68 billion and 75 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Salesforce doesn’t look like it accelerating the business in Q4,” said Pat Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities. Revenue from clients in Europe increased 20% -- a decline from a 26% gain in the third quarter. Bookings also were flat, he said. “Investors would have hoped we would see an acceleration in those growth measures.”Salesforce is in the process of buying Slack Technologies Inc., the latest acquisition designed to fuel continued sales growth -- the company aims to top 25% a year. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff has orchestrated more than 60 acquisitions in 22 years, taking his company from dot-com era upstart to a titan of cloud computing. Prior to the release of the results, Walravens said demand was starting to recover from the pandemic, which should help Salesforce. The forecast may indicate that improvement, even if last quarter’s results were less than some investors anticipated.The company reported sales of $5.82 billion in the period ended Jan. 31. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.04 a share. That compared with analysts’ average projections of $5.68 billion and 75 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Revenue will be as much as $5.89 billion in the period ending in April, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $5.72 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, will be 88 to 89 cents. Analysts projected 76 cents.The company projected annual profit, excluding some items, of as much as $3.41 a share. Analysts, on average, projected $3.51.“At the macro level we are finally coming out of this horrible pandemic situation,” Walravens said. “That means that a lot of companies that have been under pressure should be starting to see bluer skies and should be hiring salespeople and should be investing in their sales and marketing functions.”The shares fell to a low of $220 in extended trading after closing at $231.08 in New York. The stock has gained 3.8% this year.Slack, in preliminary results, said sales in the fourth quarter were $250.6 million. Analysts, on average, estimated $240.8 million. The enterprise chat app maker said it added 14,000 paying customers, a 180% increase over a year ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, February 25

    Stocks traded lower, and tech shares sold off, as a rapid rise in Treasury yields spooked equity investors. All three major indexes fell, and the Nasdaq underperformed with a drop of 3.5% for its worst session since October as tech stocks renewed their declines. The S&P 500 sank by 2.5%. The Dow traded lower by more than 1.5%, after the index reached a record closing high a day earlier as cyclical and value stocks maintained their leadership positions. Stifel CIO Michael O’Keeffe and President and Managing Director at The Wealth Alliance Eric Diton joined Yahoo Finance to discuss.

  • World's first bitcoin ETF soars past $500 million in assets under management

    The Purpose Investments Bitcoin ETF is seeing massive inflows after launching last week.

  • Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

    Australia's Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while flouting a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place. It is the week's second such incident, despite pressure on Australian iron ore miners to show they have improved practices to manage important sites after Rio Tinto destroyed two sacred rock shelters for a mine expansion last May. Fortescue had state government permission to clear the land in the Weelamurra Creek area registered as sacred to the Wintawari Guruma people, on condition that community elders were present to perform salvage and cultural rites, four documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

  • Biggest Contract Busts in NBA History

    These players didn't live up to the big money they were paid.

  • How Measuring and Reducing Emissions Has Become Its Own Business

    (Bloomberg) -- A new startup run by former employees of the payment processor Stripe Inc. will help companies analyze the full range of their carbon emissions and figure out the best way to reduce and offset them.Watershed Technology Inc., which said Wednesday it has raised funding from Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Laurene Powell Jobs, has built a software tool that lets customers such as mobile payment firm Square Inc., e-commerce platform Shopify Inc., and salad chain Sweetgreen Inc. make sense of their own and their suppliers’ emissions. It also shows companies which decisions they could make to most drastically change their carbon footprint.Watershed and its customers are part of a growing movement of companies realizing that fighting climate change needs to be a fundamental part of their long-term business plan. BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest shareholder, warned last week that it could vote against directors who don’t present strong plans to lessen their environmental impact.Christian Anderson, Watershed’s chief executive officer, said that “old-world” companies often have climate programs that are “bolted on to the business rather than being core to the operation — so we’re going to do exactly what we were going to do anyway and buy offsets.” But the market is going through “an inflection moment,” he said. “You’ve got this generation of fast-growing companies that are coming to climate for the first time as a corporate imperative and want to do something very ambitious on it.”Watershed helps companies assess more than just their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions — direct emissions from a company and emissions from the energy a company buys, like electricity to power its offices. It also helps companies understand their sprawling Scope 3 emissions, which includes the impact of their supply chain and customers’ use of their products and can often make up the majority of a carbon footprint.“You have to collect all this data,” said Taylor Francis, Watershed’s president and another co-founder. “Sweetgreen’s carbon footprint is in their supply chain.” Restaurants know which lettuce farms have better quality and prices. But it’s much harder to know which ones are low carbon. “The climate solution is locked in all this complexity,” Francis said. “We’re trying to give them the keys and the tools to work through that.”Watershed’s tool has three goals: Let companies measure their impact, make plans to reduce it, and make reports on progress. Shopify used it last year to assess how its workforce, suddenly all working from home, would change its emissions. And they also were able to analyze choices beyond their own, such as different shipping methods used by stores on their platform. At Square, analyzing Scope 3 emissions meant looking at the carbon intensity of its suppliers — in this case, Bitcoin miners. Square doesn’t mine the cryptocurrency itself, but it buys lots of it from miners, and pledged $10 million last year to support cleaner energy initiatives for Bitcoin alongside a goal to hit net zero carbon by 2030.Sweetgreen already uses its menu to feature unusual but environmentally restorative ingredients such as kelp, clover and sorghum. But they wanted better data to make their menus even lower carbon, so Sweetgreen’s suppliers filled out forms to tell Watershed more details about their farms. Watershed’s co-founders get particularly excited talking about the far-flung web of emissions numbers behind a single salad. “A typical cheese supplier doesn’t know what their carbon footprint is,” said Francis. “But they do know if they have a methane digester, what type of feed do they use, how do they get it from their suppliers.” (Anderson added: “There is so much data in that salad!”)Collecting new, more granular data meant Sweetgreen, when choosing a feta provider, could pick between two that seem the same but have drastically different footprints, or encourage some partners to make investments in their farms to reduce their impact. “The biggest differentiator here is we were using actual emission numbers from actual suppliers, not just estimates or averages,” said Sweetgreen co-founder Nicolas Jammet. Sweetgreen has pledged to cut emissions per dollar of revenue in half from today’s levels by 2027. And Jammet sees benefits extending beyond his own business. “Ultimately what’s exciting is that when we work with suppliers to upgrade the way they make food, it doesn’t affect just the food they sell to Sweetgreen — it affects all the food they sell,” he said.Watershed’s three co-founders weren’t originally hired at Stripe to work on climate; they worked on engineering and built various products for Stripe customers. But in 2019, Stripe’s co-founders, John and Patrick Collison, became interested in how Stripe, which was valued around that time at $35 billion, could help fight climate change, particularly by being an early customer for fledgling climate-related technologies. They turned to Anderson and asked him to figure out what Stripe could do.Anderson consulted with academics and climate experts and came back with a proposal, which Stripe announced in August 2019: The San Francisco-based company would commit to spending at least $1 million a year on carbon sequestration, something few other companies had done.That pledge prompted some of Stripe’s peers — other tech companies who wanted to use their money to help fight climate change — to reach out to Anderson and ask how he had approached the proposal. In those conversations, Anderson realized these companies shared a broader problem: Before they could shrink their carbon footprint, they needed better tools to measure it. He started talking to two of his former co-workers, Francis and to their third co-founder Avi Itskovich, both of whom had left Stripe earlier that year. In September, Anderson quit Stripe and the three of them started Watershed.As is common in Silicon Valley’s clubby world, Stripe became one of Watershed’s first customers, and the Collison brothers became early investors. So did John Doerr and Michael Moritz, who share a friendly rivalry as chairman and partner of their respective venture capital firms, Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia Capital. Watershed declined to say how much the company had raised. Both Moritz and Doerr joined Watershed’s board. Doerr and his firm have had a decades-long history of funding climate-related companies, with mixed financial results. Moritz, on the other hand, said his firm avoided green tech investments in the “huge frenzy” in the early 2000s because he thought they weren’t a good fit for venture financing. “I don’t mean to pound our chest about it,” he said. “It was the right thing to do to allow others to lose money in that particular phase of climate investing.”Moritz is writing a check now because Watershed is selling enterprise subscription software, not expensive equipment that needs to be approved by a utility or by regulators. “We’ve always been very careful not to confuse noble crusades with solid investments,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Question Minimum Wage Hike as Relief Bill Moves Forward

    As the public waits on a third stimulus check, some lawmakers are voicing opposition to a key portion of the bill that would allow for those payments.

  • Engine failure on a Boeing 777 plane this weekend turned out OK. Here's why

    Engine failures on commercial planes happen with some frequency. Modern jets are designed to fly safely for a while even after one engine quits.

  • AT&T to Spin Off Long-Suffering DirecTV in Deal With TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. will offload its DirecTV operations in a deal with private equity firm TPG that values the business at about $16 billion, a fraction of what the telecom giant paid for the satellite-TV company in 2015.As part of the agreement, a joint venture with TPG will run DirecTV and AT&T’s other pay-TV operations, according to a statement Thursday. AT&T will get $7.6 billion in cash from the transaction, with the new DirecTV taking on $5.8 billion in committed debt financing.TPG is acquiring a 30% stake in the business, leaving AT&T with 70% of the new entity. A key benefit for the phone company will be the removal of the long-struggling DirecTV from its books, though the transaction doesn’t include Latin America operations.With the sale, AT&T is taking a big step toward becoming a smaller, modern communications and media company. It also helps the carrier balance competing cash demands -- for 5G networks, film and TV programming production, dividends of almost $15 billion a year and interest on nearly $154 billion in long-term debt.Acquiring DirecTV six years ago for $48 billion allowed AT&T to become the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S. But it also made it the biggest victim of cord cutting that swept the industry, with customers jettisoning pay-TV packages in favor of streaming services.Since buying DirecTV, AT&T has lost almost 9 million TV subscribers -- or more than a third of the 25.4 million customers it had six years ago. To account for the lower value of its TV business, the company took a $15.5 billion impairment charge last quarter.The board of the new DirecTV will have two representatives apiece from AT&T and TPG, as well as a fifth seat for the chief executive officer. Bill Morrow, currently CEO of AT&T’s U.S. video unit, is expected to take that role when the transaction is completed.The deal provides cash to pay for AT&T’s 5G wireless expansion, including the billions of dollars worth of airwaves the company is expected to buy at a federal auction.With a smaller stake in DirecTV, AT&T can pursue what it calls an inevitable combination with rival satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp. at some point in the future. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.AT&T CEO John Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. During a January earnings call, Stankey said his priority is to increase subscribers to HBO Max, the company’s $15-a-month streaming service, as well as add lucrative wireless customers. For the third part of his three-pronged plan, Stankey said AT&T would connect 2 million more homes to fiber-optic cable by year-end.As part of its belt-tightening efforts, AT&T agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to Sony Corp.’s Funimation Global Group for $1.18 billion.“This agreement aligns with our investment and operational focus on connectivity and content, and the strategic businesses that are key to growing our customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max,” Stankey said on Thursday.(Updates with CEO of new business in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new lawsuit says your auto insurer owes you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    Class action lawsuits contend insurers are unfairly profiting from emptier roads.