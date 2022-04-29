The biggest bombshells from week 3 of the Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp has taken his ex-wife Amber Heard to trial as part of a defamation lawsuit after she insinuated in an op-ed that she had been the victim of domestic abuse.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories