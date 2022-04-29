The biggest bombshells from week 3 of the Johnny Depp trial

CBSTV Videos

Thursday on "The Talk" Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister joins the panel to break down the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. "This is incredibly messy to say the least" says Wagmeister. "Johnny Depp was on the stand for 4 days. That is incredible. That is a long testimony". Jerry O'Connell asks, "Has anyone ever seen anything like this"? Wagmeister responds, "The answer's no. This is highly atypical. When you're a celebrity you don't want any bad press...What is so confusing, most of the time celebrities settle cases, what's happening here is this is all on camera.