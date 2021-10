Biggest Boomtowns in Every State

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boomtown. The word sounds like it's describing an explosion -- and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. An example of such a place is Horizon West, Florida, which saw massive five- and eight-year percentage changes in population at 113.72% and 222.30%, respectively. In terms of numbers, the population jumped from 10,093 people in 2010 to 32,530 in 2018. Per capita income also grew from $32,800 to $38,050 over the course of those eight years.

But Horizon West isn't the only boomtown out there. GOBankingRates found one in every state by looking at the one-, five- and eight-year changes in population, owner-occupied housing units and per capita income of more than 1,700 cities. To qualify as a boomtown on this list, cities had to have a population of less than 500,000. So, some of the boomtowns, such as Omaha, Nebraska and New Orleans are fast approaching that 500,000 threshold.

Find out if you're living in one of America's thriving cities, and read the final analysis of what these places have in common.



Last updated: Sept. 29, 2021

Chris Pruitt / Wikimedia Commons

Alabama: Madison

Change in population: 1 year: 2.54% 5 years: 9.61% 8 years: 19.81%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 5.33% 5 years: 9.51% 8 years: 20.16%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 3.15% 5 years: 9.21% 8 years: 19.58%



JMcQ / Shutterstock.com

Alaska: Anchorage

Change in population: 1 year: -0.71% 5 years: 0.30% 8 years: 4.17%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 1.73% 5 years: 1.70% 8 years: 0.71%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 2.21% 5 years: 10.01% 8 years: 14.88%



John Clay / Shutterstock.com

Arizona: Queen Creek

Change in population: 1 year: 8.27% 5 years: 32.94% 8 years: 56.38%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 7.94% 5 years: 43.13% 8 years: 65.54%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.91% 5 years: 15.21% 8 years: 32.13%



shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas: Bentonville

Change in population: 1 year: 5.06% 5 years: 26.19% 8 years: 43.36%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 6.86% 5 years: 19.05% 8 years: 30.94%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 1.64% 5 years: 19.63% 8 years: 43.57%



Shutterstock.com

California: Coachella

Change in population: 1 year: 1.05% 5 years: 7.75% 8 years: 17.58%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 18.02% 5 years: 69.27% 8 years: 77.31%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 12.69% 5 years: 36.60% 8 years: 34.95%



Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado: Colorado Springs

Change in population: 1 year: 1.67% 5 years: 7.44% 8 years: 13.25%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.24% 5 years: 6.44% 8 years: 4.32%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 3.85% 5 years: 11.96% 8 years: 14.57%



Alexey Smolyanyy / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut: Stamford

Change in population: 1 year: 0.14% 5 years: 4.06% 8 years: 6.72%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: -0.66% 5 years: 5.26% 8 years: 0.09%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 5.39% 5 years: 26.15% 8 years: 23.27%



Smallbones / Wikimedia Commons

Delaware: Newark

Change in population: 1 year: 0.33% 5 years: 4.38% 8 years: 7.21%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 5.97% 5 years: 3.56% 8 years: 6.17%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.07% 5 years: 11.15% 8 years: 16.06%



CrackerClips Stock Media / Shutterstock.com

Florida: Horizon West

Change in population: 1 year: 28.25% 5 years: 113.72% 8 years: 222.30%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 22.60% 5 years: 89.81% 8 years: 159.91%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 8.23% 5 years: 18.56% 8 years: 16.01%



Pictured: Orlando, Florida, is the nearest metropolitan area to Horizon West

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia: Chamblee

Change in population: 1 year: 1.11% 5 years: 97.35% 8 years: 194.82%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 7.57% 5 years: 75.74% 8 years: 229.32%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 10.95% 5 years: 11.58% 8 years: 30.32%



jimfeng / Getty Images

Hawaii: Kahului

Change in population: 1 year: 5.23% 5 years: 22.73% 8 years: 30.75%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 7.36% 5 years: 28.32% 8 years: 19.51%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 3.96% 5 years: 9.66% 8 years: 16.75%



Shutterstock.com

Idaho: Meridian

Change in population: 1 year: 5.54% 5 years: 24.27% 8 years: 40.69%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 5.50% 5 years: 31.81% 8 years: 40.87%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 9.14% 5 years: 23.54% 8 years: 23.06%



Jauerback / Wikimedia Commons

Illinois: Oswego

Change in population: 1 year: 1.85% 5 years: 10.78% 8 years: 24.04%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 4.97% 5 years: 16.80% 8 years: 23.22%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.97% 5 years: 17.85% 8 years: 16.21%



Aeypix / Shutterstock.com

Indiana: West Lafayette

Change in population: 1 year: 4.69% 5 years: 56.70% 8 years: 60.93%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 4.91% 5 years: 18.87% 8 years: 17.18%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 7.22% 5 years: -8.06% 8 years: -2.39%



Stone s Throwe Photo / Shutterstock.com

Iowa: Ankeny

Change in population: 1 year: 5.18% 5 years: 24.31% 8 years: 40.13%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 7.76% 5 years: 18.38% 8 years: 26.22%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 6.11% 5 years: 19.83% 8 years: 23.44%



Chris Faille / Shutterstock.com

Kansas: Lenexa

Change in population: 1 year: 1.96% 5 years: 8.44% 8 years: 12.66%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 1.31% 5 years: 9.52% 8 years: 7.64%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 7.63% 5 years: 24.01% 8 years: 20.70%



aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette

Change in population: 1 year: 1.15% 5 years: 5.95% 8 years: 10.65%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 1.97% 5 years: 3.24% 8 years: 2.04%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.14% 5 years: 12.70% 8 years: 16.30%



Shutterstock.com

Louisiana: New Orleans

Change in population: 1 year: 0.38% 5 years: 9.14% 8 years: 31.96%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 0.20% 5 years: 4.08% 8 years: 26.91%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 3.08% 5 years: 13.88% 8 years: 21.05%



Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine: South Portland

Change in population: 1 year: 0.33% 5 years: 1.76% 8 years: 2.87%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.12% 5 years: 4.47% 8 years: -4.40%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 8.25% 5 years: 21.24% 8 years: 27.23%



Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland: Pasadena

Change in population: 1 year: 3.11% 5 years: 14.34% 8 years: 27.71%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 6.67% 5 years: 18.08% 8 years: 23.04%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 5.30% 5 years: 13.55% 8 years: 18.77%



Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts: Cambridge

Change in population: 1 year: 4.30% 5 years: 9.39% 8 years: 11.75%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 3.09% 5 years: 6.61% 8 years: -0.27%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.06% 5 years: 15.25% 8 years: 22.29%



Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan: Forest Hills

Change in population: 1 year: 1.26% 5 years: 4.41% 8 years: 9.91%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.25% 5 years: 6.22% 8 years: 11.83%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 7.51% 5 years: 13.15% 8 years: 24.09%



Pictured: Grand Rapids, Michigan, is the nearest metropolitan area to Forest Hills

melissamn / Shutterstock.com

Minnesota: Maple Grove

Change in population: 1 year: 1.77% 5 years: 10.32% 8 years: 17.84%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 3.94% 5 years: 13.56% 8 years: 18.75%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.96% 5 years: 14.09% 8 years: 20.65%



Southern Kind Images / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi: Olive Branch

Change in population: 1 year: 1.91% 5 years: 7.84% 8 years: 15.08%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 4.85% 5 years: 8.96% 8 years: 4.32%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 3.95% 5 years: 12.41% 8 years: 11.09%



Brendanmo11 / Wikimedia Commons

Missouri: Wentzville

Change in population: 1 year: 4.80% 5 years: 23.57% 8 years: 47.66%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 4.35% 5 years: 16.55% 8 years: 39.26%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 5.30% 5 years: 11.75% 8 years: 16.33%



EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Montana: Bozeman

Change in population: 1 year: 4.61% 5 years: 18.11% 8 years: 23.82%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.20% 5 years: 11.71% 8 years: 17.25%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.02% 5 years: 14.93% 8 years: 16.25%



Davel5957 / iStock.com

Nebraska: Omaha

Change in population: 1 year: 0.44% 5 years: 10.09% 8 years: 14.18%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 0.77% 5 years: 8.63% 8 years: 8.29%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 5.21% 5 years: 17.06% 8 years: 21.72%



Shutterstock.com

Nevada: Enterprise

Change in population: 1 year: 5.48% 5 years: 38.37% 8 years: 65.07%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 6.20% 5 years: 35.99% 8 years: 45.95%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 2.96% 5 years: 7.34% 8 years: 3.46%



Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire: Nashua

Change in population: 1 year: 1.10% 5 years: 2.12% 8 years: 1.80%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 3.25% 5 years: -1.42% 8 years: -6.54%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 8.92% 5 years: 16.92% 8 years: 15.77%



FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey: Rahway

Change in population: 1 year: -0.25% 5 years: 6.03% 8 years: 8.91%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 3.25% 5 years: 9.20% 8 years: 7.05%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 12.66% 5 years: 35.53% 8 years: 31.96%



Davel5957 / iStock.com

New Mexico: Santa Fe

Change in population: 1 year: 1.04% 5 years: 21.87% 8 years: 24.06%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: -0.69% 5 years: 14.95% 8 years: 12.84%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.55% 5 years: 6.04% 8 years: 4.38%



Retep412 / Wikimedia Commons

New York: Uniondale

Change in population: 1 year: 0.73% 5 years: 30.42% 8 years: 29.93%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 1.45% 5 years: 20.48% 8 years: 12.70%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.01% 5 years: 20.55% 8 years: 25.85%



Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina: Raleigh

Change in population: 1 year: 1.71% 5 years: 10.28% 8 years: 19.45%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 0.96% 5 years: 6.51% 8 years: 10.32%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 5.07% 5 years: 21.02% 8 years: 22.59%



Carrie Scarr / Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota: West Fargo

Change in population: 1 year: 4.02% 5 years: 27.41% 8 years: 44.21%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 3.11% 5 years: 22.25% 8 years: 33.57%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 8.27% 5 years: 30.78% 8 years: 43.54%



dvgpro / Shutterstock.com

Ohio: Hilliard

Change in population: 1 year: 3.72% 5 years: 20.02% 8 years: 29.67%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.01% 5 years: 19.07% 8 years: 29.71%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 3.51% 5 years: 21.95% 8 years: 29.56%



Frank Boston / Wikimedia Commons

Oklahoma: Owasso

Change in population: 1 year: 2.92% 5 years: 16.65% 8 years: 32.49%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.01% 5 years: 22.01% 8 years: 27.14%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 2.79% 5 years: 14.31% 8 years: 16.11%



Shutterstock.com

Oregon: Bend

Change in population: 1 year: 3.82% 5 years: 15.84% 8 years: 21.76%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 6.87% 5 years: 18.02% 8 years: 16.24%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 8.62% 5 years: 23.16% 8 years: 23.70%



Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania: Plum

Change in population: 1 year: -0.31% 5 years: 0.17% 8 years: 1.69%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 1.14% 5 years: 6.23% 8 years: 10.30%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 7.45% 5 years: 22.24% 8 years: 25.37%



Pictured: Pittsburgh is the nearest metropolitan area to Plum

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island: Cranston

Change in population: 1 year: 0.27% 5 years: 0.90% 8 years: 0.76%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.34% 5 years: 4.05% 8 years: 0.12%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 3.25% 5 years: 11.50% 8 years: 17.59%



PeterPhoto / Getty Images

South Carolina: Mount Pleasant

Change in population: 1 year: 3.77% 5 years: 19.35% 8 years: 30.36%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.98% 5 years: 16.80% 8 years: 25.10%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 8.74% 5 years: 32.82% 8 years: 32.42%



DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Change in population: 1 year: 2.20% 5 years: 10.45% 8 years: 17.00%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 1.41% 5 years: 10.85% 8 years: 15.26%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 2.06% 5 years: 15.40% 8 years: 15.06%



Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Tennessee: Mount Juliet

Change in population: 1 year: 4.73% 5 years: 27.57% 8 years: 50.00%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 4.45% 5 years: 24.33% 8 years: 38.96%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.21% 5 years: 17.61% 8 years: 19.40%



Alizada Studios / Shutterstock.com

Texas: Sugar Land

Change in population: 1 year: 36.02% 5 years: 46.35% 8 years: 55.34%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 36.92% 5 years: 47.55% 8 years: 58.43%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 2.32% 5 years: 16.19% 8 years: 25.05%



Ellen Forsyth / Flickr.com

Utah: Herriman

Change in population: 1 year: 11.48% 5 years: 52.18% 8 years: 94.46%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 18.51% 5 years: 66.07% 8 years: 78.86%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 8.11% 5 years: 34.32% 8 years: 30.04%



Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont: Burlington

Change in population: 1 year: 0.14% 5 years: 0.43% 8 years: 1.38%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: -1.80% 5 years: -7.94% 8 years: -9.72%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.21% 5 years: 6.54% 8 years: 12.82%



ivanastar / Getty Images

Virginia: Leesburg

Change in population: 1 year: 2.18% 5 years: 16.84% 8 years: 28.03%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 3.60% 5 years: 26.56% 8 years: 20.97%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 8.40% 5 years: 21.32% 8 years: 23.09%



Shutterstock.com

Washington: Sammamish

Change in population: 1 year: 1.86% 5 years: 34.09% 8 years: 47.78%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 1.17% 5 years: 33.38% 8 years: 44.24%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 7.11% 5 years: 18.24% 8 years: 26.96%



BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia: Morgantown

Change in population: 1 year: 1.46% 5 years: 2.35% 8 years: 5.03%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 3.32% 5 years: 13.93% 8 years: 16.07%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 7.53% 5 years: 29.20% 8 years: 51.48%



Beth Robertson / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin: Fitchburg

Change in population: 1 year: 2.89% 5 years: 12.11% 8 years: 17.40%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 5.05% 5 years: 16.61% 8 years: 18.48%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 11.35% 5 years: 19.34% 8 years: 16.73%



littlenySTOCK / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming: Cheyenne

Change in population: 1 year: 0.41% 5 years: 4.49% 8 years: 9.16%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 2.66% 5 years: 15.53% 8 years: 13.75%

Change in per capita income: 1 year: 4.12% 5 years: 20.14% 8 years: 22.84%



shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Biggest Boomtowns in Every State: Insights

It's not presently clear how the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing recession might change the population trends observed here, at least in the long term. Will the boomtowns of today become the ghost towns of tomorrow? Or will the things drawing people to these places only be amplified more by the massive changes shifting below the sands? The simple fact is that however much these cities are growing now and have in the recent past, these sort of migration trends change over time.

So if you're thinking you want to find the next boomtown and get in before it really takes off, your chances might still be good. After all, the next boomtown is just a population explosion away.

Chris Jennings and Erica Corbin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the biggest boomtowns in every state by analyzing 1,722 U.S. cities with populations of under 500,000 but above 25,000 as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey and evaluated them by the following criteria: (1) one-year change in total population by percentage; (2) one-year change in total population by number of people; (3) five-year change in total population by percentage; (4) five-year change in total population by number of people; (5) eight-year change in total population by percentage; (6) eight-year change in total population by number of people; (6) one-year change in amount of occupied housing units by percentage; (7) one-year change in amount of occupied housing units by number of units; (8) five-year change in amount of occupied housing units by percentage; (9) five-year change in amount of occupied housing units by number of units; (10) eight-year change in amount of occupied housing units by percentage; (11) eight-year change in amount of occupied housing units by number of units; (12) one-year change in amount of owner-occupied homes by percentage; (13) one-year change in amount of owner-occupied homes by number of homes; (14) five-year change in amount of owner-occupied homes by percentage; (15) five-year change in amount of owner-occupied homes by number of homes; (16) eight-year change in amount of owner-occupied homes by percentage; (17) eight-year change in amount of owner-occupied homes by number of homes; (18) one-year change in per capita income by percentage; (19) one-year change in per capita income by dollars; (20) five-year change in per capita income by percentage; (21) five-year change in per capita income by dollars; (22) eight-year change in per capita income by percentage; and (23) eight-year change in per capita income by dollars. All data was sourced from the 2018, 2017, 2013 and 2010 American Community Surveys from the U.S. Census Bureau. All factors were scored, added together and cities then ranked, with the best-scoring city being the biggest boomtown in the state. All data was gathered and is up to date as of July 6, 2020.



This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Biggest Boomtowns in Every State