The Biggest Concern Investors Should Have About General Electric

Groundhog Day is fast approaching, and on February 2, a bunch of us will watch Punxsutawney Phil pop his head out of his hole for a brief moment, and then vanish from the news for 364 days.

Two days prior to that, an equally elusive figure will make a scheduled appearance. On January 31, General Electric's (NYSE: GE) new CEO, Larry Culp, will report fourth-quarter 2018 earnings at the troubled conglomerate. While it hasn't been a whole year since we saw him last, Culp has been a bit like Punxsutawney Phil lately: He popped up on CNBC for an interview on November 12, and investors haven't seen or heard from him since. In fact, there's been a deafening silence from GE's C-suite lately, even prior to the traditional pre-earnings "blackout period." Here's why that should worry investors.

General Electric, once a top blue-chip stock, has seen massive underperformance lately. What could be next? Image source: Getty Images.

Where's Larry?

It's not like GE doesn't know how to roll out a new CEO. Immediately after former CEO John Flannery's appointment was announced -- months before he officially took the helm from outgoing CEO Jeff Immelt -- GE arranged an hour-long conference call (billed as a "succession investor meeting") with analysts to introduce him to the world. And although he didn't reveal a lot of noteworthy information in that call -- citing the need for a full strategic review of the company -- he did his best to project a steady hand at the wheel.

In subsequent months, Flannery and new CFO Jamie Miller gave numerous strategic and operational updates through conference calls, earnings calls with Q&A sessions, various industry conferences, interviews to news outlets, and even a LinkedIn article about the company's strategy, authored by Flannery.

By contrast, Culp has been extraordinarily tight-lipped. He gave no introductory conference call after Flannery's abrupt ousting on October 1, and apparently he wasn't particularly forthcoming to individual analysts, either. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase issued a note that read in part, "After speaking with the company, we do not come away with much beyond what we read in this morning's release."

Culp's first conference call was the company's Q3 earnings call on October 30, during which he took no follow-up questions. He did a Q&A with The Wall Street Journal that day, and a lone interview with CNBC two weeks later. And that's it. No presentations, no conference calls, and beyond a couple of sentences here or there in press releases, no other statements that I could find in his more than three months on the job. In the meantime, the stock price has fallen more than 20%.

The new guy

Quality trumps quantity, so of course the number of interviews a CEO gives doesn't matter as much as the substance of what he says. I'd much rather have a CEO go into great detail on a quarterly earnings call than give weekly addresses that say hardly anything. Unfortunately -- at least, so far -- Culp hasn't said much of substance, particularly any specifics about what investors can expect moving forward.

Culp deflects some questions about his plans by using the "new guy" excuse. It's certainly true that he's not been with the company very long. In fact, he's GE's first CEO not to have been promoted from the company's internal ranks. However, he has been on the company's board since April 2018.