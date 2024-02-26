Biggest cruise ship on Earth has docked in Florida. What to know about the vessel.

Cruise lines are back to prepandemic sale levels, and thankfully the industry is built, and building, to support the demand.

The vacation vessels seem to be getting bigger and bigger. Florida is now home to the world’s largest cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas began welcoming passengers last month. USA Today 10Best Expert Carly Caramanna, who has sailed on the mammoth ship, said it was easy to forget you were on a cruise given its size.

“The demand for cruising is bigger than ever and as ships grow in size, brands are finding new ways to address the biggest issue - how to manage the flow of guests,” Caramanna said. “Icon of the Seas did a great job of this, from the destination elevators, to the infinite amount of seating and lounge areas to the 50-plus live musicians performing each night. You could do as much or as little as you wanted.”

How big is Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas?

Icon has 2,805 staterooms; a double-occupancy capacity of 5,610 passengers; a maximum capacity of 7,600 passengers; and a crew of 2,350. It has 20 decks; weights 250,800 tons; and is 1,198 feet long.

What Florida port does Icon of the Seas sail from?

Icon of the Seas sails out of PortMiami, the world’s busiest cruise port.

In its latest budget year that ended Sept. 30, PortMiami had a record-setting cruise passenger count of 7.3 million.

Where does Icon of the Seas sail to?

The ship will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Each cruise will visit the line’s private Bahamian island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Other possible stops could be in Mexico, Honduras, Puerto Rico and other locations.

What activities are available aboard Icon of the Seas?

Icon has eight separate neighborhoods, all with their own identity. Five of the areas are new to RCL.

Surfside is geared toward young families. Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay are the only places on the ship where children wearing swim diapers can enjoy water activities. The area also includes an arcade, carousel and quick-service restaurant that serves all the food kids love like pizza, cheeseburgers and fries.

Thrill Island is home to the “largest water park at sea,” Category 6. This also is where thrill seekers can wear a harness and walk a ropes course where you walk 154 feet above the ocean. There’s also a FlowRider surf simulator, mini golf and rock climbing.

If chilling is more your speed, you’ll probably want to head to the three-deck Chill Island. It’s home to four swimming pools and plenty of loungers to relax and, well, chill. If walking takes too long, you can get from deck-to-deck using a dry slide.

Hideaway is the adults-only deck. It’s where those 18 and older can enjoy a suspended infinity pool and relax in hot tubs while a DJ entertains.

AquaTheater is an enclosed steel and glass structure, home to a thrilling show combining high dives, aerial dancing and skateboarding. Other shows include “The Wizard of Oz” and the ice-skating show “Starburst: Elemental Beauty.”

What are the restaurants on Icon of the Seas?

You’ll need all week (and probably more time) if you want to eat at all of the ship’s 40-plus restaurants, bars and lounges. AquaDome Market is the cruise line’s first food hall, which serves Mediterranean dishes, crepes and more.

The ship also features RCL’s first swim-up bar at sea, Swim & Tonic.

Frequent cruisers will find there are some familiar restaurants, including Windjammer buffet and the steakhouse Chops Grille.

How much does it cost to sail on Icon of the Seas?

Prices vary depending on the time of year and the itinerary.

To give you an idea, prices for a seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing leaving June 1, start at $3,489 per person based on double occupancy for an interior cabin.

We're gonna need a bigger boat

This is an artist's rendering of Royal Caribbean International's Star of the Seas, which is now under construction in Finland, and is scheduled to debut at Port Canaveral in July 2025. It will be the world's largest cruise ship.

As if this ship wasn’t big enough, the second, and even bigger, ship in the “Icon Class” is scheduled to set sail in July 2025.

Star of the Seas is expected to make six- and seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, and seven- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean.

Sailing will be out of Port Canaveral.

