The Biggest Crypto Effort to End Useless Carbon Offsets Is Backfiring

Akshat Rathi and Natasha White
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Users of a little-known crypto platform called Toucan now account for purchases of more than a quarter of all carbon credits by the world’s largest verifier of offsets. This newest crossover between crypto and the climate is having unexpected consequences that appear to be backfiring.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Crypto enthusiasts aren't usually among the top buyers of carbon offsets. Airlines, banks, oil companies and other corporate polluters load up on offsets as a way to compensate for creating emissions. A project funded through offsets could, for example, support the building of a renewable energy plant on the logic that the carbon dioxide avoided by burning of extra coal will help cancel out a company’s climate harm.

In this case, crypto users didn’t move into offsets as a way to counteract the enormous emissions associated with mining cryptocurrencies. What brought them in was the idea that offsets will be important in the climate fight, a fast-expanding market that BloombergNEF projects could reach $190 billion in sales by 2030, and an opaque trading environment with virtually no oversight.

Blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrency can be used to keep a public record of accounts involved in transactions for carbon offsets, even while buyers remain anonymous. Prices paid for individual offsets would become publicly available for the first time. Crypto could help clean up a messy market.

Some sought to go further. By organizing an effort to purchase the cheapest carbon credits, crypto users could rid the market of low-quality projects. An oil company would have to pay higher prices for offsets derived from more rigorous projects once Toucan’s users helped clear away the worst offenders. The crypto community even came up with a term for this method: “sweeping the floor.”

This do-gooder mission attempts to address the scientific problems with the vast majority of projects behind carbon credits, which don’t live up to environmental promises, by locking them away from being used. But now the crypto purchases aimed at ridding the world of bad offsets seem to be making the problem worse.

“You can see blockchain technology actually having a really important role because it's a way in which you can create more security and transparency,” said Hugh Salway, head of environmental markets at Gold Standard, a major carbon offset registry. “But the way that this has been done in some examples is unhelpful.”

Take a look at the Dayingjiang-3 hydropower dam in China’s Yunnan province. In December, the dam’s developers sold their first credit endorsed by Verra, the largest offsets verifier. The buyers were anonymous entities via Toucan.Since then, more than 2 million credits from Dayingjiang-3 have been converted into what’s called a Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) on Toucan’s platform, each representing a ton of CO₂ supposedly avoided by not burning fossil fuels. Those BCTs make up more than 99% of the credits Dayingjiang-3 has sold, according to CarbonPlan, a nonprofit group that analyzes climate solutions.

Credits from existing dams don’t do much to help the environment. Given Dayingjiang-3 has been running since 2006, it doesn’t need additional funding to operate and displace more fossil fuel. This is a bedrock concept of carbon offsetting called “additionality” — a worthy credit will only come from green activities that wouldn’t have happened without the extra money. In fact, most of Toucan’s BCTs are based on renewable energy projects that would likely have happened without extra financial support, especially given how quickly the cost of clean energy has fallen in recent years.

“If a project hasn't issued credits for years, there's a real question as to whether it needed offsets and how important that income was,” said Barbara Haya, a research fellow at the University of California at Berkeley.

Many of the credits on Toucan’s platform are from projects that are more than a decade old, when standards were much lower. Almost all are linked to initiatives that started before 2016, CarbonPlan found. They wouldn’t be eligible for trading in established markets such as Corsia, a program run by the International Civil Aviation Organization, or on some commodities exchanges which offer carbon offsets contracts, according to Grayson Badgley, a research scientist at CarbonPlan.

If the intention was to raise the quality and price of carbon credits, things are moving backwards. The assumption was that there’s a finite pool of bad offsets, which could be bought and locked away, allowing good projects to be priced better. But the assumption was flawed.

Spiking demand for cheap Verra credits triggered by Toucan and its allies has created new reasons to generate the bad offsets. According to an analysis by CarbonPlan, dozens of project developers who haven’t issued credits in years have suddenly started selling again — even though they don’t need the money to keep operating, much less get off the ground.

“The problem we are seeing is that Toucan is creating incentives to bring zombie projects to life that have no environmental integrity,” said Danny Cullenward, policy director at CarbonPlan.

Over the last six months alone, Toucan’s platform has been used to scoop up more than 21 million credits verified by Verra. That activity accounts for more than one in four credits bought over that span available via Verra. Toucan says crypto wallets on its platform hold credits worth more than $100 million, with related trading volume exceeding $2 billion.

Toucan says it’s not their responsibility to judge the quality of a carbon credit. “We’re not trying to be the standards body that’s creating the criteria by which we measure climate impact,” said John Hoopes, who works on the company’s strategy and ecosystem. Toucan is aware of the problem of zombie projects, he added, and is working on ways to filter out older credits.

Verra, meanwhile, said in a statement that it takes no responsibility for any trading that happens via Toucan or elsewhere in the crypto world and also defended its certification of old projects.

Other attempts to reform the offsets market have run into issues of quality control because it is fundamentally difficult to decide which projects are truly benefiting the planet. Last month, a task force of hundreds of companies and sustainability experts led by finance heavyweights Mark Carney and Bill Winters acknowledged that their multiyear effort to improve carbon offsets trading had to be scaled back because they hadn’t yet agreed on exactly how to define a high-quality project.

If crypto’s entry into offsets hasn’t so far managed to improve the market, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been an opportunity for profit.

Once a carbon credit from Verra is turned into a BCT token, buyers can do as they please: trade it to someone else, use it to offset a ton of CO₂ (thereby “retiring” the credit), or convert it into other carbon tokens. One popular move is to turn BCT into a “carbon-backed currency” managed by KlimaDAO. The group is the most high-profile proponent of eliminating low-quality offsets. KlimaDAO and Toucan aren’t officially in partnership, but the two organizations dominate carbon-related crypto trading.

Because Toucan accepts almost all Verra credits, which can sell for less than $2 each, it’s created an easy opportunity for users to make a quick buck, according to Cullenward. Here’s how it works:

Natacha Rousseau, a spokesperson for KlimaDAO, said the group’s push to get more carbon credits on the blockchain “has never been proposed as a solution to underlying supply-side issues.” Rather, the company is trying to address “clear market failures present at the demand-side, where many are making huge profits from asymmetric information while normal people are locked out,” she said, adding that KlimaDAO supports the work of organizations such as Verra and Gold Standard.

It’s impossible to determine what motivates the users investing in Toucan and Klima. While crypto’s decentralized nature makes transactions more transparent, to some extent, it also disguises buyers’ true identities — are they trying to save the planet or make a profit, or both?

“They might be sweeping the floor,” Cullenward said, “but they are making dust while doing so.”

(Updates with comment from KlimaDAO in third-last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexican Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Is a Big Bitcoin Investor

    Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of the biggest fortunes in Mexico, claims to have invested heavily in digital currency. "I definitely don't have any bonds," the billionaire said. Salinas was speaking at the "Bitcoin 2022" conference in Miami.

  • Robinhood Releases Crypto Wallet to 2M Users, Plans Integration With Bitcoin Lightning Network

    In a pair of announcements from the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, the trading app flexed its crypto chops. But check the fine print.

  • Block's Cash App Rolls Out Service to Automate Getting Paid in Bitcoin

    Block’s mobile payment service also announced a feature to round up payments to buy bitcoin with the difference, and the ability to send bitcoin using the Lightning Network.

  • Bitcoin entrepreneur Mow creates new company, inks El Salvador deal

    Bitcoin entrepreneur Samson Mow on Thursday said he has created a new company called Jan3 focused on promoting bitcoin adoption, adding that the firm has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop digital infrastructure in El Salvador. "It's a general MOU that says we'll work together to build digital infrastructure for the country and for Bitcoin City," Mow told Reuters on the sidelines of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach.

  • Most big cryptocurrencies decline as Uniswap tumbles

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, declining 1.43% to $10.19. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Thursday.

  • U.K.’s Sunak Tells BOE to Help Oil, Gas Projects in Energy Push

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak asked the Bank of England to support the government’s new energy strategy, including investment in North Sea oil and gas projects.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIn a le

  • First Mover Americas: Spot ETF Speculation Grips Bitcoin Market

    The latest moves in crypto markets in context for April 7, 2022.

  • Golf equipment sales slow following huge pandemic boom

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Tiger Woods’ return to the Masters' Tournament and the slowdown in golf equipment sales.

  • Tesco to increase pay to £10.10 an hour for shop and warehouse workers

    The retailer, which is the UK’s largest private employer, said the pay increase will come into force from July 24.

  • U.S. labor board official wants to end mandatory anti-union meetings

    The top lawyer at the agency that enforces U.S. labor laws said on Thursday she will ask the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to prohibit businesses from requiring workers to attend meetings discouraging unionizing, which would eliminate a major tool employers use to counter union campaigns. Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel of the NLRB, said in a memo that so-called captive audience meetings discourage employees from exercising their right to refrain from listening to anti-union messages, making them illegal under federal labor law.

  • Oil Slides as Market Faces Strategic Release and Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third session as traders assessed the prospect of millions of barrels of crude from strategic reserves while signals of a tighter U.S. monetary policy sparked risk-off sentiment across markets.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default Af

  • Regulator Delays Commonwealth Bank of Australia Crypto Plans

    The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has raised concerns over consumer protection, delaying the roll out of CBA’s retail crypto service.

  • Greek central bank cuts economic growth projection to 3.8% this year

    Greece's economy is seen expanding by 3.8% this year under a baseline scenario, a slower pace than a previous projection of 5.0%, the head of the central bank told its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday. "The war in Ukraine is a new, major exogenous supply-side shock to the global economy that also affects, through various channels, aggregate demand," Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said. Stournaras said Greece's main economic policy objectives this year should be to maintain growth momentum and keep up efforts to regain investment grade.

  • Coinbase debuts crypto trading in India

    Coinbase is adding support for the popular UPI payment instrument in India, making its eponymous cryptocurrency exchange functional in the world's second-largest internet market for the first time. The publicly listed firm, which began testing UPI payments a few weeks ago, made the official launch at its maiden event in India on Thursday, saying that it is working to broaden its product offerings in the country. Coinbase users in India will be able to add money to -- and withdraw from -- their accounts by using the UPI network, a company executive said.

  • American teens use Apple Pay and PayPal the most for payments, Piper Sandler finds

    A new survey of American teen consumer trends suggests that Apple and PayPal are well positioned for strong growth.

  • Slovenia Unveils Plan for Flat Tax on Crypto Transactions

    The European nation said the flat-rate proposal will make paying taxes easier and help it compete in the global crypto market.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Down Today

    Concerns over how the Federal Reserve will act have the broader crypto market trending down this morning.

  • Coinbase Starts Crypto Trading Services in India

    The announcement was made at an event in India's tech hub Bangalore

  • Woman captures chilling moment lightning strikes her porch: 'Oh my god'

    A woman captured the heart-stopping moment lightning struck her porch.

  • Most of them carry. So why don’t these homeowners north of Boise want a gun range?

    ”So 120,000 rounds a day, I’m gonna be sick.”