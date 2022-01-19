Top Energy Firms Split on How U.K. Should Tackle Price Hike

Rachel Morison
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest energy companies can’t agree on what the U.K. needs to do to soften the blow of soaring bills for customers, making it harder for the government to tackle a cost-of-living crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Octopus Energy Ltd., Britain’s fifth-largest gas and power supplier, is leading the push for a fund to help companies cope with the increase in wholesale costs. While the move is backed by some, several firms including Centrica Plc prefer instead actions including a tax cut, according to people familiar with the talks between the companies and the government.

Energy firms are still split just three weeks before regulator Ofgem announces a price increase expected to be about 50%, a hike that’s likely to push millions into energy poverty and put further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Talks between ministers and energy suppliers have been going on for weeks, with the government yet to decide what steps to take.

“Challenging market dynamics face the energy industry across the U.K. with a delicate balancing act for government on customer bills and affordability,” said John Musk, an analyst at RBC Europe Ltd. Some form of government loan is the “most likely outcome of any intervention,” he said.

Gas and electricity prices surged as demand rebounded from the pandemic lull at a time supply just can’t keep up. Soaring costs have already pushed 25 household providers out of business, with companies being unable to buy energy to cover contracts previously sold at lower prices. It has also boosted living costs, with inflation heading for a 30-year high of 6%.

More companies are still likely to fail. Together Energy Retail Ltd. -- partly owned by Warrington Borough Council -- announced Tuesday it was going out of business, leaving 176,000 customers looking for a new provide and taxpayers on the hook. The crisis is also putting bigger firms under pressure, with Ovo Energy Ltd cutting a quarter of its staff last week.

Fund Idea

Octopus initially suggested the idea of a fund, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The pot could need to be as big as 20 billion pounds ($27 billion). The company’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Jackson said that the money could come from private loans and would be used to help energy firms spread out price increases over a longer period of time.

Without an agreement for the loans before Feb. 7 -- when Ofgem announces the new ceiling for what firms can charge most customers -- the surge in costs will be tacked on to bills from April.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has previously said the U.K. won’t bail out failing companies. Centrica, the owner of British gas, said it doesn’t need a bailout and wouldn’t support a government handout. Some firms argue loans need to be underwritten by the government.

“We haven’t asked for a bailout, we don’t want a bailout and we oppose any bailouts,” said Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea.

In December, Ofgem proposed new financing for power and gas suppliers taking on clients from failed rivals. The plan would involve one or more banks lending to a special purpose vehicle that would buy a supplier’s rights to collect fees for taking on new customers.

Tax Cut

Centrica and Electricite de France have suggested cutting the 5% value-added tax on energy bills. Other options on the table include extending financial help such as the Warm Home Discount -- a rebate for low-income households -- or cutting some environmental policies that are paid for on bills. These could be decided on after Feb. 7.

A bailout for energy companies could be difficult for the government to justify. While no decisions have been made, discussions are more advanced for actions including an extension of the Warm Home Discount and the deferral of levy costs suppliers incur when taking over clients of failed rivals, according to a person familiar with the talks.

The U.K. is also considering a proposal through which the state would make payments to energy suppliers when wholesale gas prices spike, the Financial Times reported. Suppliers would get payments when wholesale gas prices exceed a specific threshold and pay back when prices fall below such level.

(Updates with Ofgem proposal in 11th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Muni Credit Improves With Upgrades Outpacing Downgrades in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- More municipal bond borrowers were upgraded than downgraded last year, a shift from 2020 when state and local government credit took a hit in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketCovid-19 I

  • Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for deadly drone attack in Abu Dhabi

    A suspected drone attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, police said/

  • Burberry lifts profit outlook after full-price sales accelerate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Luxury brand Burberry said annual profit would beat market expectations as its full-price sales accelerated in the third quarter, driven by a strong performance in outerwear and leather goods and a material improvement in Asia and Europe. Full-price comparable store sales were 26% higher than the same period two years ago, Burberry said on Wednesday, while comparable store sales on the same measure were down 3% due to its planned reduction in markdowns. Chair Gerry Murphy said growth in full-price sales had accelerated from the second quarter, reflecting a higher quality business.

  • UK watchdog to restrict advertising of cryptoassets

    Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it plans to introduce restrictions on marketing cryptoassets and other high-risk investments. A surge in investment scams, particularly online since the coronavirus pandemic began unfolding in 2020, has prompted the regulator to take action. The Financial Conduct Authority said the draft rules, put out to public consultation, prepare the ground for the government to bring in promotions of cryptoassets under the watchdog's remit.

  • Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

    Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Analysis-Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals in war over future of gaming

    Sony Group, perched atop the gaming sector, is facing a fresh challenge from cash-rich rivals betting on a next-generation online video game boom as the Japanese conglomerate eyes expansion on multiple fronts, including electric cars. Microsoft Corp, a laggard in the generational console battle with Sony, took a major step to position itself for the "metaverse" - a proposed immersive experience where people game, shop and socialise online - with a $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard. Sony's shares slumped 13% on Wednesday amid concern Activision titles would be pulled from PlayStation systems.

  • YouTube Scales Back Original Series to Invest in Other Areas

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube is cutting its investment in original programming, ending a six-year experiment with making premium television shows under veteran entertainment executive Susanne Daniels.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images

  • Kenyan e-commerce company Copia Global raises $50M to ramp up African expansion

    Kenyan B2C e-commerce company Copia Global has raised $50 million in a Series C equity round led by Goodwell Investments. The round comes three years after Copia’s Series B round of $26 million. According to Crunchbase, the company has raised $53 million.

  • UK inflation rises to highest in nearly 30 years

    LONDON (Reuters) -British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, its highest in almost 30 years, official data showed on Wednesday, putting pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again next month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would edge up to 5.2% in December from November's 5.1%. The increase in CPI to its highest since March 1992 reflected a wide range of goods and services, the Office for National Statistics said, with the biggest impact coming from food and drink, followed by restaurants and hotels.

  • Larry Fink Infuriates Republicans and Climate Activists Alike

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Fink, the chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc., is drawing a lot of ire these days for someone who’s attracting record inflows from investors.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrest

  • Citi and JPMorgan Kick Off Post-Earnings Bank Borrowing Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were the first of the six biggest Wall Street banks to tap the U.S. investment-grade market after reporting earnings, setting the stage for a potential flood of issuance from the financial giants.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as

  • BSN’s Red Date Behind Shenzhen-Singapore Trade Blockchain Project

    The network could help companies, and governments, implement data security laws.

  • Ukraine: Donetsk residents have their say on US-Russia talks

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv Wednesday for crisis talks with Ukraine's leaders, as diplomatic efforts to dissuade Russia from attacking its pro-Western neighbour falter. Residents in the separatist stronghold city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine give their views on the crisis.

  • BHP Revives Appetite for Deals With Biggest Rivals in Sights

    (Bloomberg) -- After sitting dormant for more than a decade, BHP Group -- once mining’s most aggressive dealmaker -- is positioning itself for a return to large-scale M&A.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arr

  • Exclusive-China drafts rules to ease property developers' use of escrow funds - sources

    China is drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for property developers to access pre-sale funds held in escrow accounts, in its latest move to ease a severe cash crunch in the embattled sector, four people with knowledge of the matter said. Years of regulatory curbs on borrowing via typical channels has plunged the sector into a deep crisis, highlighted last year by the troubles at China Evergrande Group - once the country's top-selling developer and now the world's most indebted property company with $300 billion in liabilities. The new rules would help developers meet debt obligations, pay suppliers, and finance operations by letting them use the funds in escrow that are currently controlled by the municipal governments with no central oversight, the people said on condition of anonymity due to sensitivity of the matter.

  • U.K. Inflation Surprises With Jump to Highest in 30 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesBritain’s inflation rate surged unexpectedly to the highest since 1992, sharpening a squeeze on households and adding to pressure on th

  • Kentucky crosses grim COVID threshold: 1 million cases

    A record 72,165 people logged positive tests for the virus last week, and the positivity rate is the highest it’s ever been.

  • Coca-Cola's African subsidiary eyes more consolidation in continent

    Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), the biggest bottling unit of Coca-Cola in the continent, is eyeing further consolidation of the parent's bottling operations there, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as it prepares to go public. CCBA is the Atlanta-based company's eighth biggest bottling company with operations in 14 countries in the continent. Its spate of acquisitions since 2017 has brought bottling operations in Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, South Africa and other smaller bottlers under its fold to form a $3.2 billion behemoth by 2021.

  • Wall Street’s ‘Model Portfolio’ Boom Gets Slammed in New Paper

    (Bloomberg) -- A booming $4.9 trillion branch of the U.S. asset management industry is funneling investor cash into funds that are pricier and worse-performing than alternatives, new research claims.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Im

  • U.S. antitrust enforcers plan to toughen merger guidelines

    U.S. antitrust enforcers announced plans on Tuesday to rewrite merger guidelines in order to better fight illegal deals. The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission issued a joint statement saying U.S. industries had become increasingly concentrated and a surge in merger filings in 2020 and 2021 signaled the situation will worsen. In the statement FTC Chair Lina Khan cited a need to prevent price rises and prevent companies from pushing wages down.