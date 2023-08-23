The biggest Fayetteville-area restaurant, bakery and cafe openings in 2023. Here's a list

This year seems to be a busy one for the Fayetteville-area food scene.

The latest comings and goings, as well as those opening, soon include a number of locally owned and chain restaurants, cafes, bakeries and food stores.

But what new spots were among the most anticipated and buzz-worthy in 2023?

Here's a list of the biggest restaurant and other food openings in Cumberland County so far this year.

Main Event at 580 Cross Creek Mall.

Main Event at Cross Creek Mall. Read our story.

Personal Best Coffee at 103 Person St.

Personal Best Coffee in downtown Fayetteville. Read our story.

Great Grandsons Meat & Three at 2309 Gillespie St.

Great Grandsons Meat & Three on Gillespie Street. Read our story.

Crumbl at 3116 Raeford Road.

Crumbl at Tallywood Shopping Center. Read our story.

Pine Hill Bistro at Heckler Brewing Company. Read our story.

Boxes of frozen empanadas from Grandpa's Empanadas at 4730 US-301 in Hope Mills.

Grandpa’s Empanadas in Hope Mills. Read our story.

A new restaurant moved into the ground floor at Dogwood State Bank.

Bees & Boards Restaurant + Provision Co. at Dogwood State Bank. Read our story.

The Friend's Table moved to a larger location.

The Friend’s Table in Westwood Shopping Center. Read our story.

Taro milk tea with boba from Fruity Boba, 2826 Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

Fruity Boba on Raeford Road. Read our story.

Miller's Brew Coffee Shop at 1401 Morganton Road.

Miller’s Brew Coffee Shop in Haymount. Read our story.

Crave Hot Dogs & Barbecue opened at Freedom Town Center.

Crave Hot Dogs & Barbecue at Freedom Town Center. Read our story.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Biggest restaurant openings in the Fayetteville area in 2023