Biggest Fear for Trillion-Dollar Managers Is Missing Next Rally

Richard Henderson
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest investors are looking beyond interest-rate hikes, bank failures and the threat of recession to one of the greatest fears of all money managers — missing out on the next big rally.

Most Read from Bloomberg

For trillion-dollar investment groups Franklin Templeton, Invesco and JPMorgan Asset Management, the accelerating financial instability seen in Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG and First Republic Bank are cues to speed up preparations.

They’re convinced that an impending slowdown in the US and elsewhere will prompt central banks to switch back to looser policy, triggering a renewed surge higher in markets.

“If you miss the start of the rally, you miss the bulk of the returns,” said Wylie Tollette, chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, a unit of the $1.4 trillion fund manager. “It’s very difficult to catch up if you miss the first week or two. Sometimes it’s just days.”

That imperative has large investors bulking up on longer-dated bonds, eying big losers of the past year like tech stocks and selectively buying riskier assets like private credit.

Bonds

“Fixed income is back,” said Tollette from Hong Kong on a trip across Asia to meet large investors. His firm is adding longer-maturity government bonds from the US, UK and Germany.

JPMorgan’s investment arm has bought more long-dated Treasuries for fixed-income portfolios in recent weeks despite the prospect of losses should interest rates pop back higher. The danger of holding too few bonds when the Federal Reserve pivot sparks a rally outweighs any near-term depreciation, said Bob Michele, who as chief investment officer helps oversee $2.5 trillion in assets.

“My greatest concern is not that we buy now and yields go up another 50 basis points,” he said, noting that prices are still around the cheapest since the financial crisis. The bigger worry for him is being out of the market when the tide turns.

Australian Retirement Trust, one of the nation’s largest pensions with $159 billion in assets, is another investor that has bought back into government debt this month.

“We’ve reset to a neutral position in fixed income across the fund,” said Andrew Fisher, head of investment strategy for ART. The pension expects to move to an overweight position when yields go a little higher.

Stocks

Invesco, which oversees $1.4 trillion in assets, anticipates the Fed will pause in the coming months before pivoting to an easing cycle later this year, triggering an equity market rally.

“If the downturn to the economy occurs in the back half of 2023, the stock market will be looking out to a recovery in 2024,” said Kristina Hooper, the fund manager’s chief global market strategist. “Tech names react very well to yields going down, which is a positive overall for equities.”

Invesco will look to an overweight position in cyclical stocks and small-caps when signs of a Fed pivot become clearer, and to drop its cautious footing in large-caps and defensive sectors, like utilities and consumer staples.

Stocks with low price-to-earnings ratios in developed markets like Europe, the UK and Australia offer attractive opportunities, according to Rob Arnott, chairman and founder of Research Affiliates LLC.

“I would have risk exposure in non-US markets both developed and emerging,” he said. He points to UK stocks, which trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 10 compared to almost 18 for the S&P 500, as a mismatch in valuations investors could exploit.

Franklin Templeton is preparing to shift from an underweight to neutral holding of stocks to avoid missing out on the early stages of a rally.

Data from JPMorgan show that investors who were absent for the S&P 500’s 10 best days in the two decades through 2022 received half the gains of those who were in the market for the entire period.

Credit

Investment grade corporate bonds have emerged as one of the most popular overweight positions among investors seeking yields higher than those on government bonds, with moderate risk.

“You don’t need to go down the credit spectrum to get yield right now,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist for John Hancock Investment Management, which has $610 billion in assets under management.

The firm has overweight positions in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and municipal notes. It will add riskier debt such as high-yield corporate bonds when deteriorating economic conditions bring forward a Fed pivot.

Mohamed El-Erian, chairman of Gramercy Funds Management and an adviser to Allianz SE, is also looking at emerging markets.

“The credit segment in particular offers attractive opportunities,” he said. “The key here is a combination of careful name selection with emphasis on balance sheets.”

But moving too quickly into riskier corners of credit can have its downside, as Invesco learned this week. The fund manager was a holder of Credit Suisse’s additional tier 1 bonds that were wiped out over the weekend.

Currencies

The dollar will lose one key driver of its strength when the Fed begins cutting rates, while attracting investors who run to it as a haven in a downturn.

“We are likely to see a somewhat weaker dollar just as we’re likely to see a less aggressive Fed. Those two will go hand in hand,” said Invesco’s Hooper.

Some investors see it going the other way.

“We’re in the stronger dollar camp,” said John Hancock’s Roland. “As global markets start to come to the realization that recession is the most likely outcome, you will get a bid for US dollars. It’s an important element to watch and one that will be influential across assets.”

JPMorgan’s Michele is also bullish on the yen as Kazuo Ueda succeeds Haruhiko Kuroda as Bank of Japan governor in April.

“Ueda-san will begin a period of normalization of policy and things like yield-curve control will be phased out,” he said. “That will cause a repatriation of assets back to Japan and you’ll see a lot of that flow into yen assets.”

Private Markets

Private markets, which delivered sizable returns through the era of low interest rates, have been slow to price the impact of the tightening cycle.

That leaves them vulnerable now as the downturn looms, with Michele particularly worried about private credit. But in the upswing and over the longer term, others are hunting for opportunities.

In private markets and elsewhere, investors should be selective in their holdings rather than slashing allocations, according to Franklin Templeton’s Tollette.

“It’s always darkest before the dawn,” he said. “If you wait for the actual pivot you’ll be too late. You have to anticipate it.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Equities Advance as Financial Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Tuesday following gains on Wall Street as immediate concerns over the strength of the global financial system dissipated.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealFutu

  • Musk Wants Fed Rate Cut, Ackman Seeks Pause Amid Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve shouldn’t raise its benchmark rate this week, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said, arguing that the banking crisis has already had the effect of a “meaningful tightening of financial conditions.”Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Resc

  • Bank Crisis: UBS Buys Credit Suisse; U.S. Bank Upgraded, PacWest, N.Y. Community Bank Rally

    Swiss bank UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse Sunday in a government-backed deal; First Republic downgraded, plans stock sale.

  • How to Trade AMD Stock Right Now

    Semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices has been rallying in recent weeks and seems to be leading the industry higher. Trading volume was on the light side in December, January and February but it has improved in March. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from early November telling me that traders have been more aggressive buyers the past five to six months.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • These Stocks Were Moving the Most Today: First Republic, Credit Suisse, UBS, New York Community, Bed Bath, and More

    Shares of First Republic fall sharply after the regional bank’s credit rating was cut again by S&P Global, while Credit Suisse tumbles after UBS agrees to buy its Swiss rival for more than $3 billion.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bank turmoil could bring 'vicious' end to bear market, Morgan Stanley says

    Morgan Stanley economist Michael Wilson said the recent banking-sector crisis is likely to bring an "early and painful" stages of exiting the bear market.

  • Wall St ends higher as bank contagion fears ease, Fed eyed

    U.S. stocks jumped on Monday after a deal to rescue Credit Suisse and central bank efforts to bolster confidence in the financial system relieved investors, while participants also weighed the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this week. UBS late on Sunday agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more turmoil in the banking group. Also, major central banks moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world.

  • Options Traders Swarm Bank Stock After Asset Deal

    Overall options volume is today running at 15 times the intraday average

  • US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as Credit Suisse deal eases worries

    Credit Suisse Deal

  • Credit Suisse’s 9,000 Job Cuts Are Foretaste of UBS Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferEven before Credit Suisse Group AG’s government-brokered takeover, the Swiss lender was in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs in an effort to save itself.That

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Su

  • Canada's banking regulator reaffirms creditor hierarchy after Credit Suisse deal angers bondholders

    The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions reinforced its guidance in the wake of a rescue plan for Swiss lender Credit Suisse that appeared to leave some of the bank's junior bondholders with nothing. If a bank reaches the point of "non-viability", common shareholders of the bank will be the first to suffer losses, the Canadian regulator said. Credit Suisse said on Sunday that 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.22 billion) of its AT1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG.

  • Warren Buffett Offers Safety During New Bank Scare

    Other financial institutions have been affected, including Signature Bank , First Republic Bank , and even Credit Suisse . During the chaos, prominent figures have been talking with Warren Buffett and his Omaha, Neb.-based diversified holding company Berkshire Hathaway . "We were not too surprised to see stories pop up over the weekend about Warren Buffett, CEO of wide-moat Berkshire Hathaway, being in conversations with the Biden administration about the banking crisis, as well as reports from the major news outlets that a large number of private jets have made their way to Omaha this weekend," wrote Morningstar's Greggory Warren on March 19.

  • Explainer-Why markets are in uproar over a risky bank bond known as AT1

    Just over $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse bonds, known as Additional Tier 1 or AT1, debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS. Under the deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion. AT1 bonds issued by other European banks fell sharply on Monday as the treatment of Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders highlighted the risks of investing in this type of debt.

  • Signature Bank threw fundraiser for Rep. McHenry of NC. He’s now probing how it failed

    Attending the fundraiser cost at least $1,000. Here’s how Congressman Patrick McHenry is handling the donations.

  • Another Volatile Week for Stocks as Investor Emotions Are Running High

    Speculation is running rampant as to how the Fed will balance its fight against inflation and the string of recent bank failures without tipping the economy into a recession.

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.