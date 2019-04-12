Biggest 'Game of Thrones' exhibit yet opens in Belfast

'Game of Thrones' actor Liam Cunningham at the touring exhibit premiere in Belfast.

It's here: The largest "Game of Thrones" exhibit to date has opened in Northern Ireland.

"Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition" made its grand debut in Belfast this week with the addition of two new exhibits created exclusively for the Northern Ireland stop: the Winterfell Crypt, guarded by stone direwolves featuring six of the Stark ancestors and the ancient dragon skulls.

The touring exhibit recreates the fictional, mystical GoT universe with costumes, props and settings from all seven seasons of the hit HBO series. Exhibits include the wintry landscapes of the North; treelined pathway of the Kingsroad; the home of the Night's Watch, Castle Black; and the showstopping centerpiece, the Iron Throne Room.

The highly anticipated eighth and final season bows April 14.

The exhibition kicked off its worldwide tour in Barcelona in 2017, before moving to Paris and Oberhausen, Germany.

The Belfast show marks the exhibit's largest display yet.

Along with the touring exhibit, the franchise will also be extended into a series of legacy projects that include a "Game of Thrones Studio Tour" set to open next spring in Northern Ireland. The 110,000 square foot Linen Mill Studios is the original filming location for many of the iconic scenes and will be turned into an interactive experience for fans.

For nearly a decade, the dramatic landscapes, coastlines and castles of Northern Ireland have doubled as the fictional setting for Westeros.

"Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition" is in Belfast until September 1.