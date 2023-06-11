‘Work was the biggest headache as a new mum – but then I found the perfect compromise’

When I was expecting my first child, as well as the inevitable excitement, I thought I was pretty clued up about the challenges ahead: the lack of sleep, constant feeding, no time to shower, and so on.

While those proved to be mostly accurate, what I hadn’t been warned about was the endless decision-making, from how best to feed your baby to whether it’s ok to co-sleep.

But as I emerged from the newborn fog, perhaps the biggest, most-discussed and financially important dilemma appeared: should I return to work or stay at home?

While my own mother was a stay-at-home mum (with four children – I only have two, I still don’t know how she did it), I had a job I loved as a newspaper journalist plus I wanted to split the childcare evenly with my husband.

Frankly, I wanted to have it all: a successful job and a starring role in my son’s life.

It was with mixed feelings that I returned to work, a deep heartache as I was separated from my son, but also wonderful to be in an adult environment again, using my brain, and being referred to by my actual name.

Of course, it’s a personal decision for every parent, but for me it felt right – emotionally – to get back into the office.

Financially? This was a trickier conundrum. Much has been written about the crippling childcare costs in this country.

The average price of 50 hours of care a week for a child under two in nursery is £285.31, or £14,836 a year, according to the family and childcare charity Coram. In London, where I live, the average is £394.58 a week – a whopping £20,518 a year.

When people say it’s like having a second mortgage, they’re not kidding. In fact, it was higher than our mortgage. The cost of me returning to work full-time when our child turned one was our biggest monthly outgoing.

OK, so my salary was higher than our nursery bill, but when you factor in commuting costs, pension contributions, the inevitable Pret lunches (and new clothes to feel confident again after a year out of the workplace), it didn’t amount to much.

There is help for working parents in the form of tax-free childcare. This is where the Government pays an extra £2 for every £8 you spend on childcare, capped at £2,000 a year.

My family qualified for this tax break and it certainly eased the financial pressure. But many don’t, for example, if either parent earns more than £100,000 a year.

If you’re lucky enough to have relatives living nearby who are happy to look after your little one, this is another factor to consider, as it could shave thousands of pounds off your annual childcare bill.

There are other things to weigh up in the stay-at-home versus return-to-work debate. Jumping back into the workplace allows for career progression – you never know when a promotion or pay rise is round the corner – plus you’ll get valuable pension contributions.

According to the pension provider PensionBee, a woman on a £30,000 salary who took four years off to be a stay-at-home mother would have almost £16,000 less in her pension pot by age 68 due to the career break. For a mum earning £60,000, the pension gap widens to £31,000.

What about the financial benefits for stay-at-home mothers? Depending on your salary and the cost of childcare near you, giving up your job to raise your kid could be a smart choice.

You may also have more time on your hands. I’m not saying looking after a small person is less time-consuming than a full-time job, but you may be able to snatch pockets of time when your toddler naps or watches cartoons to make cheap homemade meals or browse Vinted for second-hand items.

In contrast, when you’re working and time-poor (especially true if your job doesn’t allow you to work from home), it can be harder to find bargains and make savings.

If you do want to return to work, the good news is there’s a growing number of options, such as going part-time, doing a compressed week, a job-share, or becoming self-employed.

The decision doesn’t need to be a forever one either.

When I went back to work after having my first child, I considered reducing my hours, but then realised a four-day week at my company meant I would need to squeeze my full-time role into four days – and take a 20pc pay cut. No, thank you.

So, I worked full-time, commuting every day and juggling the nursery drop-offs and pick-ups with my husband.

A few years later I left my job and became freelance. This has taken the stress out of doing the nursery and school runs, and allows me to spend more time with my kids.

Yes, there’s no job security or employer pension contributions, but I’m a lot happier, and right now it works for me and my family.

