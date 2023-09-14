This will be the biggest Hyde Park Street Fair ever, Boise. Here’s what to know

When the Hyde Park Street Fair reappeared last September after a two-year pandemic hiatus, turnout was as impressive as longtime event coordinator Carl Scheider had ever witnessed.

Tens of thousands of Treasure Valley residents flooded Camel’s Back Park, 1200 W. Heron St., for an end-of-summer Boise tradition. Two stages of music and entertainment. Tons of food. Arts and crafts vendors. Cold beer. People lingered longer than ever, too, he says.

So how will the North End celebration respond this year?

By going bigger.

Kicking off Friday and running through Sunday, the Hyde Park Street Fair will showcase a record number of vendors: 186, ranging from nonprofits and commercial sellers to food-and-beverage operations.

“This will probably be what it will top out for the coming years,” Scheider admits. “We’re utilizing as much of the park as we can, within reason.”

Why increase the number of vendors at all? The whopping 160 in 2022 wasn’t enough?

“Interest was up,” Scheider explains. “Everyone saw how successful last year was.”

An estimated 30,000 people normally attend the annual Hyde Park Street Fair over three days in Boise’s North End.

Otherwise, don’t expect much different at the 42nd event. If you’ve been there, you know what to expect.

That said, it pays to be prepared.

As always, the Hyde Park Street Fair will be free to enter. Same hours, too: 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The atmosphere is family-friendly, with a slight neo-hippie vibe. Dogs are allowed, but Fido might not have much fun in the crowded park. Adults can stroll the grounds sipping beer and wine, which are sold on site.

All the bands will be local. Nineteen musical performances are scheduled on the main stage, plus another 20 on the community stage, which also will feature yoga and belly dancing. The artistic diversity gets even crunchier in the geodesic dome. Interested in a drum circle? This is where to find it.

As usual, parking will be a total nightma — er, slightly challenging! An estimated 30,000 people usually attend over three days, turning serene North End streets into a jam-packed parallel parking zoo. (Thank you in advance for your patience, local residents.)

Biking is encouraged. A free bike corral is provided on site. Utilize it, and you’ll receive a raffle ticket to win an Electra Cruiser. Two will be raffled off Sunday. You don’t have to be there to win.

Drivers can park off-site and take advantage of Valley Regional Transit, which will transport people both ways from two locations: a school lot at 300 W. Fort St. and from a downtown Boise parking garage at 1101 W. Front St. Check out Northendboise.org for more details. (Note: The service won’t be available Sunday.)

Weather is forecast to be warm and beautiful for this weekend’s family-friendly Hyde Park Street Fair.

History

Scratching your head about a street fair that’s not actually in a street?

It’s just another Boise growth story.

The event wasn’t much more than a pancake breakfast when it began in 1979 in the Hyde Park retail district a few blocks away on 13th Street. Concerns and complaints about the event’s size eventually forced the North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) to move it to Camel’s Back Park in 1997, where it has expanded into one of Boise’s most popular gatherings. The Hyde Park Street Fair is NENA’s biggest yearly fundraiser.

Main stage schedule

(Subject to change)

Friday, Sept. 15

5-5:45 p.m.: Jupiter Holiday

6-6:45 p.m.: Bad Horse

7-7:45 p.m.: Bread & Circus

8-9:30 p.m.: a.k.a. Belle

Saturday, Sept. 16

12-12:45 p.m.: Minor Paradox

1-1:45 p.m.: The Ashley Rose Band

2-2:45 p.m.: Lee Penn Sky

3-3:45 p.m.: Dan Costello Trio

4-4:45 p.m.: Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats

5-5:45 p.m.: Alturas

6-6:45 p.m.: Ragged Coyote Ultra

7-7:45 p.m.: Sean Hatton Band

8-9:30 p.m.: Steve Fulton’s Ultramuse

Sunday, Sept. 17

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Nicole Christensen and Ben Burdick Trio

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Blaze and Kelly

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Casey Sheldon and The Homewreckers

2:30-3:15 pm.: Rivers Wild

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Charlie and The Changelings

4:30-6 p.m.: Grateful

It’s tough to beat the nighttime vibe at the Hyde Park Street Fair.