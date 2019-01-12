The Biggest Misconception About Social Security "Running Out of Money"

For better or worse, Social Security is a program leaned on by a growing number of aged beneficiaries each month. As of November, 43.7 million retired workers were receiving a monthly benefit, with 62% of these retirees leaning on Social Security for at least half of their income.

However, this indispensable program that's been laying down a financial foundation for senior citizens over a span of nearly eight decades is facing what might be its biggest challenge since inception. As some pundits have suggested, it's "running out of money."

Here's why so many folks believe Social Security is headed toward insolvency

How could Social Security "run out of money"? The thesis is that the program is facing a number of ongoing demographic changes that are increasing its expenditures at a much faster rate than its collected revenue. These changes include the retirement of baby boomers, increased longevity over many decades, growing income inequality, lower recent fertility rates, and even congressional inaction caused by a growing divide between Democrats and Republicans.

According to the latest Social Security Board of Trustees report, the program was set to expend more than it collects in 2018 for the first time in 36 years. This inflection point is viewed as a tangible wake-up call that the existing payout schedule isn't sustainable and that Social Security is in genuine trouble.

How much trouble, you ask? Let's take a look at a handful of recent surveys to get an idea.

In June, the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies released its 18th annual report that examined various aspects of retirement preparedness among American workers. The survey, which questioned 6,372 people, noted that 76% were either strongly or somewhat concerned that, when they're ready to retire, Social Security wouldn't be there for them.

This also jibes with a Pew Research Center survey from 2014 that found that 51% of millennials didn't expect to receive a dime from Social Security during retirement. In other words, there's the very real belief that Social Security is on a collision course with insolvency.

Americans' big misunderstanding

The fact of the matter is that most Americans are misconstruing what "running out of money" actually means when it comes to Social Security.