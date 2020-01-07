The biggest moments from Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly season 2

One year after Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly helped unleash a new wave of scrutiny against the titular R&B superstar, culminating in his arrest and charges at both federal and state levels, the network kicked off 2020 with a follow-up installment. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning grapples with everything that’s happened since the original series, checking in on various women and families who were previously featured while also introducing viewers to alleged abuse victims who hadn’t been heard from yet.

Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has now been indicted on 21 charges of sexual abuse and assault at the state level in Illinois and a 13-count sex crime indictment at the federal level in New York, but he has not yet gone to trial, so it’s important to keep in mind the disclaimer that Surviving R. Kelly displays several times per episode: “R. Kelly has denied all claims related to sexual assault, domestic violence/abuse, and sexual misconduct with minors. Kelly’s lawyer claims that Kelly has witness statements and evidence showing his innocence, but cannot release them due to the active court cases against him. His lawyer also alleged that Kelly ‘is the subject of a smear campaign’ and that ‘the accusers have not acted like victims at all’ because ‘they have used their accusations to promote contemporaneous books, albums, and speaking tours.’”

Here are five of the most notable developments we learned about from The Reckoning.

Kelly’s alleged abuse growing up

The Reckoning features interviews with Kelly’s two half-brothers, Carey Kelly and Bruce Kelly. The first episode of the new series, “It Hasn’t Stopped,” begins with Carey and Bruce talking about how they and Robert were sexually harassed by a man in their neighborhood. They say he invited the boys over to his house and exposed himself to them. The three boys scrambled home, but their mother never pressed charges — because, Bruce believes, he bribed their mother with $5,000.

That’s not the only instance of alleged abuse in Kelly’s childhood. On his 2018 track “I Admit,” Kelly sings, “I admit a family member touched me — from a child to the age 14.” He expressed a similar sentiment in a 2012 interview with Tavis Smiley. In Surviving R. Kelly, Carey says he suffered similar abuse from the same person, who was not much older than them. The alleged abuser goes unnamed in the docuseries, but in Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly, journalist Jim DeRogatis (who is featured in The Reckoning) writes that “in an interview with me, his half-brother Carey named their half-sister, Theresa, as both his own and Robert’s abuser,” but that Theresa, “a devout Christian and mother now living in another state under a completely different name… has never spoken publicly about her half-brothers, and I failed in many attempts to reach her for comment.”

Surviving R. Kelly contextualizes these accounts with expert analysis. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jody Adewale says, “Someone who struggled with that type of trauma at an early age would be really confused about what sex is, what the rules around sex are, and how should I live a sexual life?” But another clinical psychologist, Dr. Candice Norcott, says the link between being a victim and a perpetrator of sexual violence “can be overstated at times. There are many people that don’t go on to perpetuate sexual violence that have experiences of child sexual abuse.”

The “first girl” speaks

The first person to sue Kelly for sexual assault was Tiffany Hawkins in 1996. Since she signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of her settlement with Kelly — the first but not the last settlement arranged by the office of lawyer Susan Loggans, in what DeRogatis calls a “settlement factory,” inspiring the title of the season’s second episode — Hawkins had never spoken publicly about her experience with Kelly. But she agreed to speak with DeRogatis for Soulless, and gave her first televised interview for season 2 of Surviving R. Kelly.

“I was the first girl, and nobody believed me,” Hawkins says at the beginning of The Reckoning.

Her relationship with Kelly was complicated. She told DeRogatis that he called her “the cable girl” because she would connect him to six other friends of hers — all of whom she says in The Reckoning were 14-16 years old and had sex with Kelly. Hawkins became friends with Kelly’s protégée and infamous first wife, Aaliyah, and sang backup vocals on her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number. She says in the series, “When I found out Robert and Aaliyah had gotten married, I didn’t care. It didn’t bother me, because if someone else was sleeping with him, that was great because it meant I didn’t have to.”