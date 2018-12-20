The biggest, most destructive geological events of 2018

For 4.5 billion years, Earth's fierce geologic forces have created new continents, spawned the world's highest mountains and darkened skies with volcanic ash.

The planet is full of powerful, dynamic systems in constant motion that have led to cataclysmic destruction events and the creation of new life throughout the eons.

2018 was no exception to the ever-changing, churning world beneath our feet. Take a look at some of the year's top geologic events to hit the headlines.



Guatemala volcano More

Santiago Billy/AP

Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)





Earthquake shakes the Caribbean Sea

On the night of Jan. 9, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 6.2 miles shook the Caribbean Sea with an epicenter north of Honduras and west of Jamaica.

In its wake, tsunami warnings were sent within a 621-mile radius of the epicenter, but all advisories and warnings were canceled later in the evening.

No damage was reported from this event as many of the nearby areas where sparsely populated, despite the high magnitude and several strong aftershocks.

"We have reports that it was felt in the majority of the country, but we don't have reports of damage," Lizandro Rosales, director of Honduras' contingencies commission, said in a January report.

Despite being of a higher magnitude than the 7.0 quake that struck Haiti in 2010, no significant property damage or loss of life occurred in the region following the 2018 seismic event.

14 die in wake of February Oaxaca earthquake

At 5:39 p.m. local time, a 7.2 magnitude quake with a 15-mile depth rocked the southern Mexico northeast of Pinotepa de Don Luis on Feb. 16.

Although the epicenter of the earthquake was located near the coast, there was no tsunami danger. Oaxaca is often the site of seismic activity due to its location near a tectonic plate boundary and subduction zone.

The oceanic Cocos Plate subducts, or slides beneath, the North American continental plate, leading to frequent releases of building pressures.



earthquake map More

During the quake itself, only two injuries were reported at the time. However, in the aftermath, a helicopter surveying the damage crashed leading to the death of 14 people and causing injuries to 15 others.