This Is the Biggest Motorcycle Engine You Can Buy

From Car and Driver

There are some things nobody needs in this world, and a motorcycle with a huge 2458-cc engine is one of them. That’s what powers the new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC (Triumph Factory Custom), which sets a new record for the largest engine in a production motorcycle.



Engine : 2.5-liter inline-three

: 2.5-liter inline-three MSRP : $29,000

: $29,000 Available: December 2019

For context, Genesis makes a sports sedan, the 10Best Cars–winning G70, with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine-that’s 2000 cc of displacement. With a turbocharger, that car produces decent power for moving more than 3500 pounds of metal and leather and driver, with a zero-to-60-mph time of 6.6 seconds at our test track. Triumph hasn’t stated the exact weight of the Rocket 3, but it will be lighter than its 800-pound predecessor. Whatever that number, paired with 163 lb-ft of torque, means involuntary burnouts on the 240-mm rear tire.

Actually, not always. Bikes this overpowered sound intimidating, but like modern supercars, electronics will intervene before catastrophe. The Rocket 3 TFC has multiple riding modes that can keep power in check when roads are wet, anti-lock brakes, and traction control, plus Brembo Stylemas brakes for stopping power. The new Rocket also gets all of Triumph’s modern electronics-a digital dash that syncs to your phone, GoPro connectivity, keyless ignition, LED headlights, cruise control, and a USB charging port.

Photo credit: Triumph More

Since the first Rocket 3 came out in 2004, this model has held the superlative of largest production motorcycle engine. Low-production custom bikes have gone bigger, but the Rocket has been the biggest you could go buy at a dealership. However, Triumph is only selling 750 examples (with 225 coming to North America) of the new Rocket 3 TFC.

Again, nobody really needs that.

