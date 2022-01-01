The biggest national headlines of 2021: COVID-19, George Floyd and more

Access Hollywood

Angela Kukawski, a celebrity business manager whose clients included the Kardashian family, Nicki Minaj and more has died. The 55-year-old was reported missing on December 22 and was found dead inside her vehicle the next day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities announced in a statement that they have arrested and charged her boyfriend, Jason Barker with murder. Detectives allege that the 49-year-old killed her inside their Sherman Oaks home and placed her body in the car