Biggest number of Russian attacks repelled on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff

On 3 December, 56 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone in Ukraine; most Russian attacks were repelled on the Bakhmut (16) and Avdiivka (14) fronts.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Russia continues waging the war of conquest against Ukraine. Despite significant losses, the Russians do not give up the plans to completely occupy Ukraine. They continue ignoring the laws and customs of war, using the tactic of terror, launching attacks on both military and civilian facilities.

The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains complicated.

Within the last 24 hours, 56 combat clashes occurred.

The Russians launched one missile attack and 31 airstrikes, launched 24 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and settlements. Civilians were killed and injured as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged and destroyed.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts there have been no significant changes to the operative situation and no signs of formation of offensive groupings. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are completing missions in the areas close to the border with Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians preserve their military presence in border areas, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activity, launch attacks on the settlements from the territory of Russia, increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. Nearly 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians, including Volodymyrivka, Hasychivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Kozache in Sumy Oblast, and Hraniv, Budarky, and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted assault actions near the settlements of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast where the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled seven attacks. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians – mainly Fyholivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians who enjoyed the aircraft support were conducting unsuccessful assault actions near the settlement of Serebrianka Forestry in Luhansk Oblast where the Defence Forces repelled three attacks. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, such as Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske and Dibrova in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians, who enjoyed the aircraft support, conducted assault actions near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled about 16 attacks. Over 20 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars by the Russians, including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Ozarianivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the east of the settlement of Novokalynove, to the east of the settlement of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, where the defence forces repelled 14 attacks. About 15 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Netailove and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians supported by aircraft were conducting unsuccessful assault actions near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Defence Forces repelled five attacks. Such settlements as Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka and Katerynivka were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians were conducting assault actions near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast but to no avail. About 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, mainly Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians were trying to retake the positions they had lost to the south of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast three times. They also conducted assault actions near the settlement of Novopokrovka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast but to no avail. They launched an airstrike near the settlement of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

About 25 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars by the Russians, including Charivne, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske, Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Krynky in Kherson Oblast. Such settlements as Dudchany, Beryslav, Ivanivka, Sadove, Romashkove in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue holding the positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and launching attacks on the Russians.

During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched eight attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment, two on anti-aircraft systems and two on ammunition storages of the Russians.

Ukrainian missile units struck a heavy multiple-launch rocket system and a Pantsir anti-air defence system.

10 out of 12 Shahed UAVs were destroyed in the nighttime by Ukraine's air defence network.

Support UP or become our patron!