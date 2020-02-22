The biggest obstacle standing between Bernie Sanders and the White House

Buoyed by popular-vote wins in Iowa and New Hampshire and small donations from millions of supporters, Bernie Sanders enters the Nevada caucus with the lead in 10 national polls, with forecasters predicting his victory with as much as 32 per cent of the vote.

But the Democratic frontrunner is facing a fresh round of attacks on his vision of Medicare for All, which would expand the program by enrolling every American into a comprehensive "single-payer" healthcare plan, free at the point of service, without monthly enrollment costs, co-pays and costly deductibles.

Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg have raised red-scare flags. Pete Buttigieg warns that the senator's ambitious plan would explode the growing deficit. But it's the health lobby that has spent millions on advertisements as well as candidates' campaigns, stoking fears about Americans' health insurance disappearing overnight and hoping to drown out support for his signature proposal.

"My former employers see this as an existential threat", says Wendell Potter, a former health insurance executive who has emerged as a vocal Medicare for All advocate. "It's the quest for profits that has led to the spiraling spending on health care, and has developed to a situation where we don't have a health care system but a sickness industry."

As the US prepares for an election at which the future of medical care is at stake, Mr Potter is sounding the alarm for the "mother of all propaganda campaigns" while Medicare for All is attacked from all sides.

His exodus from his 20-year career with health insurance giants Cigna and Humana has manifested into his ongoing whistle-blowing effort to expose the industry's political and media manipulations to combat a plan that could make the multi-billion dollar business obsolete.

The US currently relies on a multiple-payer system, with insurance companies, government programmes or other services covering care for millions of Americans. Medicare for All would consolidate Americans into one government "plan", giving the US leverage to drive down costs.

Just as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) invoked the wrath of conservative lawmakers a decade ago, the renewed fight over future American healthcare is shaping together "right out of the industry playbook", one Mr Potter helped write to push back against the ACA's reforms.

"I saw that campaign being implemented", he says. "I was getting pissed off, quite frankly ... I saw the work I was doing showing up in the media ... I couldn't stay on the sidelines."

'It's finally not working for most people'

While the field begins to reshape after losses in the first two primary states, the Vermont senator's ground game in Nevada is stronger than his opponents' with 10 offices and 200 staffers, a quarter of whom are Latino, campaigning in the Silver State.

Mr Sanders also has the most union support among candidates, counting more than a dozen in all that support his Medicare for All plan, including National Nurses United, the largest union of registered nurses in the US.

But Nevada's largest and most politically powerful union has refused to endorse a candidate. The Culinary Union, representing 60,000 hospitality workers, released a flyer on the night of the New Hampshire primary singling out Mr Sanders' health plan, which would "end Culinary healthcare".

Culinary 226 Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Arguello-Kline announced "we're not going to endorse a candidate" but instead will "endorse our goals". The union also didn't endorse in 2016.

A one-page flyer summarising several candidates' positions posits that Mr Sanders will "end Culinary healthcare" while it says that Elizabeth Warren will "replace Culinary healthcare" with a three-year transition plan or at the end of existing collective bargaining agreements. Both candidates endorse Medicare for All.

Culinary Union's healthcare plan, administered through a nonprofit trust, provides care for 130,000 people, including union members and their families.

The union didn't explain to its members that Mr Sanders' plan would guarantee healthcare for all union members, and all Americans, regardless of their employment. Striking workers wouldn't lose their care, for example, and supporters argue that a guaranteed medical plan would allow unions to organise around other crucial benefits, like higher wages, once employers are no longer on the hook for paying partial costs of their employees' healthcare.