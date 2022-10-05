Biggest polluting firms failing to disclose climate risks - study

FILE PHOTO: Climate change activists gather to protest outside of BlackRock headquarters, in San Francisco
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Almost all of the companies most responsible for corporate greenhouse gas emissions are failing to disclose how climate-related risks might impact them financially, according to a report released by Carbon Tracker on Thursday.

The lack of disclosures leaves investors in the dark, and means markets are unable to function efficiently and allocate capital appropriately - undermining efforts to decarbonise the global economy, said Carbon Tracker, a think tank which analyses the impact of climate change on financial markets.

In its second annual report on corporate disclosures, it found 98% of 134 companies - which it says are collectively responsible for up to 80% of emissions - did not provide sufficient evidence that they had considered the impact of climate matters when preparing their 2021 financial statements.

"When companies don't take climate-related matters into account, their financial statements may include overstated assets, understated liabilities and overstated profits," said Barbara Davidson, Carbon Tracker's head of accounting, audit and disclosure and lead author of the report.

Auditors are also failing to consider climate-related matters, the report found.

Almost all audit reports reviewed by Carbon Tracker did not say whether and how they consider the impact of emissions reduction targets, changes to regulations or a fall in demand for a company's products.

Regulatory bodies globally want businesses to improve disclosure of climate-related risks and impacts, to help investors push money in the direction of efforts to meet net zero emissions by 2050 targets.

Carbon Tracker said some progress had been made, showing how it was possible to provide sufficient disclosure.

Glencore, for example, had provided relevant information to align with its ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

"Glencore's financial statements are particularly illuminating -- they show that in the event of a scenario like the IEA Net Zero Emissions by 2050, it would have to write down virtually all the value of its thermal coal assets," said Rob Schuwerk, Carbon Tracker's U.S. executive director.

"How many more company balance sheets carry similar risks?"

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Emelia Sithole)

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung quarterly profit set to slump 25%, first decline in nearly three years

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's third-quarter profit could tumble 25%, the first year-on-year decline in nearly three years, as an economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and the chips that power them. Globally, inflation is on the rise, central banks are aggressively hiking interest rates, fears of recession are growing and uncertainty about the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is ever-present. "Being the world's top memory chip maker, top in TV and mobile OLED displays, and top in smartphone shipments, Samsung is highly sensitive to the economy, with profits easily linked to demand," said Greg Roh, head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities.

  • U.S. seeks input on climate law's $270 billion in tax breaks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it is seeking public input on how to implement $270 billion in new federal tax breaks for electric vehicles, clean manufacturing, and energy efficiency. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August contained incentives designed to help meet his administration's goals of halving U.S. carbon emissions by 2030 and getting to net-zero emissions by 2050. Podesta said the administration is seeking to clarify questions on the credits, such as how easily consumers can get new $4,000 incentives if they buy used electric vehicles.

  • Mexico to file new gun trafficking lawsuit in U.S., foreign minister says

    Mexico will file a new lawsuit in the United States seeking responsibility for cross-border gun flows after a U.S. judge last week dismissed a separate $10 billion lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The lawsuit will be filed in Arizona, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said during a speech before Mexico's Senate. Mexico's foreign ministry last week said it would appeal the Sept. 30 decision of a federal judge in Boston to dismiss the lawsuit Mexico filed last year seeking $10 billion in damages from U.S. gun companies, including Smith & Wesson Brands Inc and Sturm, Ruger & Co.

  • Stocks Waver, Dollar Gains as Uncertainty Looms: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures made up ground lost on Wednesday while Asian equities were mixed as investors parse conflicting economic signals that included a drop in oil production that could make the job of curtailing inflation even harder.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furio

  • Pacers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

    The Indiana Pacers (0-0) play against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Spectrum Center Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022 Indiana Pacers 6, Charlotte Hornets 6 (Q1 08:53) What's the buzz on Twitter? Indiana Pacers @ Pacers it's about ...

  • Mexico president says Army is working to create state-run airline

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said the Army is working on a proposal to create its own commercial airline, confirming reports from a leak of government documents last week. "An analysis of its economic viability is being carried out," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference, noting that a decision had yet to be made. "It's likely that this new airline will be (in operation) next year," he said.

  • Dwindling Mississippi Grounds Barges, Threatens Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- A logjam of more than 100 ships, tugboats and their convoys of barges in the shrinking Mississippi River is threatening to grind trade of grains, fertilizer, metals and petroleum to a halt. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lag

  • Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?

    U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill, which passed a Senate committee 17-4 on May 5, is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered oil spikes. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, on Wednesday agreed steep production cuts, curbing supply in an already tight market.

  • Updated bowl game projections for each Big 12 football team

    At this point in the season, USA TODAY Sports projects nine Big 12 teams to go bowling.

  • SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence

    Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood.

  • Hurricane Ian survivor in Naples: 'We will never come back to Florida'

    All over east Naples and low-lying south Naples, street curbs are piled with sodden carpet, furniture, dead refrigerators and cherished belongings.

  • One Florida Island Was Left to Fend for Itself in Hurricane Ian. So This Chef Got Cooking.

    Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Photos by Peter LilienthalJust hours after the eye of Hurricane Ian passed over Pine Island off Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday, Peter Lilienthal was already on the move.Having stayed through the storm—the most brutal of the 15 previous hurricanes he’s weathered—he knew this barrier island of 9,000 would soon be powerless and cut off from the mainland. So he embarked on a mission to find food before it spoiled, and serve it to his hardest-hit neighbors.“W

  • Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80 percent chance of development

    The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.

  • What is the biggest snake in the world? Meet the longest and heaviest snakes.

    The reticulated python is the longest snake in the world, with the longest ever recorded measuring about 32.8 feet long.

  • What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

    If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How…

  • This New Hydrogen-Powered Sailing Catamaran Cruises Emissions Free While Generating Its Own Fuel

    The 80-footer will also feature Sunreef’s patented “solar skin”— which will see the world’s lightest solar cells fully integrated into the bodywork.

  • Photos reveal how Hurricane Ian flooded, pummeled and destroyed parts of Florida

    Hurricane Ian surged across Florida, a monstrous, slow-moving storm that left coastal cities decimated and countless homes flooded and without power,

  • This Florida woman survived her 'biggest mistake' in Hurricane Ian. Why experts say many others didn't

    The rising Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian is further proof that people's vulnerability and misinformation play a role who lives and who dies.

  • Friends Recall Desperate Effort to Save Fort Myers Beach Man from Hurricane Ian's Floodwaters: 'Scotty's Gone'

    His sister couldn’t convince Scott Lumley, who was in poor health and used a cane, to leave his beloved home — even when Hurricane Ian set its sights on the beachside town

  • See Fort Myers, Lee County, power outage map as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida

    As Hurricane Ian brings dangerous storm surge, high winds and flooding rain to Florida, here's a look at power outages around Fort Myers, Lee County.