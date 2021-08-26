The Biggest Purchases I’ve Made with a Credit Card

Michelle Black
·5 min read

Advertiser Disclosure: At Slickdeals, we work hard to find the best deals. Some products in our articles are from partners who may provide us with compensation, but this doesn’t change our opinions.

Rewards credit cards can bring a lot of value to the table—especially when you use them for large purchases. Over the years, I’ve earned thousands of dollars in free travel by using credit cards to pay for products and services with expensive price tags. However, I always follow several important rules before I pull my credit card out of my wallet.

Read on for a look at some of the biggest purchases I’ve made with a credit card. I’ll also reveal how I earn rewards without hurting my credit score or wasting money on interest.

How to Safely Make Large Purchases with a Credit Card

Before I get into specific big-ticket items I’ve bought with credit cards over the years, I want to go over the ground rules. It’s critical to manage your credit card accounts responsibly or these plastic tools could work against you instead of for you.

1. Save in advance

Before you use your credit card for a big purchase it’s best to put aside money in advance. In my household, we’ve decided to only pay for transactions with a credit card when we already have the cash available to make the purchase. (It’s a lesson we learned the hard way after fight to dig our way out of credit card debt, twice.) It’s understandable that you might need to finance a large expense over a series of months or years. But credit cards usually aren’t the best way to go in this situation. At the time of this writing, the average credit card APR on interest-assessing credit card accounts is 14.61%, according to the Federal Reserve. With a decent credit rating, you could probably secure a personal loan or some other type of financing at a much better rate.

2. Pay your statement balance in full

The ideal way to manage your credit cards is to pay your statement balance in full each month. And during months when you run up account balances with large purchases, paying your bill in full matters even more. Because I make a habit of paying credit card balances in full, I’m able to earn points, miles, or cash back on my purchases without incurring interest fees.

3. Watch your credit utilization rate

Credit utilization—or the relationship between your credit card limits and balances—has a big impact on your credit score. Unfortunately, large purchases can drive your credit card balances up (at least temporarily), and that may cause your credit utilization rate to increase. As a rule, high credit utilization isn’t good for your credit score.

To avoid potential credit score damage, even on a short-term basis, I aim to pay my credit card balances off well before the monthly due date. Credit card issuers report account details to the credit bureaus just once a month, near your statement closing date (around 21 days before your due date). By paying my full balance before the statement closing date, I’m able to keep my credit utilization rate low on my credit reports.

The Biggest Purchases I’ve Made with a Credit Card

Following the rules above, I’ve made numerous large purchases with my credit cards over the years. These transactions have helped me qualify for lucrative sign up bonuses and earn thousands of dollars worth of credit card rewards.

I bought a car with a credit card

Let’s start with one of the biggest purchase I’ve ever made with a credit card—and the one that seems to surprise people the most. During the pandemic, my husband and I bought a car with a credit card.

We purchased a used vehicle with money we already had in an auto expense savings account. The $8,500 purchase qualified us for 8,500 in valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points. And we could have scored far more rewards if we’d had the time to open a new credit card with an attractive sign up bonus first.

My family paid for major home repairs with credit cards

The most rewarding purchase I ever made with a credit card was an $8,000 HVAC unit replacement. When our old unit started acting up, we already had cash tucked away for the replacement in a savings account. Yet we also knew that paying for the purchase with a credit card (and then paying off the balance) could net us some valuable rewards. Unlike the car purchase, my husband and I had time to plan ahead and maximize our rewards earning potential with this home improvement project. We each opened a popular airline credit card—the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card. At the time, we each earned 30,000 Rapid Rewards Points and the coveted Southwest Airlines Companion Pass for the remainder of the year.

By splitting the purchase into two transactions, we both met the $4,000 initial spending requirement and qualified for our sign up bonus. Thanks to the Rapid Rewards points we earned and our dual Companion Passes, our family enjoyed 10 free flights valued at over $3,800 that year.

I pay for medical bills with credit cards.

I also use credit cards to pay for medical bills. My family has medical coverage through a health care share plan with a $3,000 deductible that resets every November. Thanks to a case of unlucky timing, we recently incurred our full deductibles for two years—$6,000 in total—within a span of a few short months.

In this situation, we didn’t want to wipe out $6,000 of our savings during the middle of a pandemic and my maternity leave. So, we worked out interest-free payment arrangements with most of our medical providers. Each month I make these payments with a credit card and we get some added rewards for these expenses.

Bottom Line

The ability to earn rewards on my spending is one of my favorite credit card perks. It’s a big reason why I opt to pay with a credit card whenever possible. But if I don’t have the funds to pay off a large purchase right away, my credit card stays in my wallet.

Credit cards can be a convenient, safe and rewarding way to pay. But they can also be an expensive financing choice if you don’t have the cash set aside to cover an expense.

While we work hard on our research, we do not always provide a complete listing of all available offers from credit-card companies and banks. And because offers can change, we cannot guarantee that our information will always be up to date, so we encourage you to verify all the terms and conditions of any financial product before you apply.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • Coinbase Customers Are Furious Over Response to Hacked Accounts and Stolen Funds

    Coinbase customers have a lot to say about the nation's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. Interviews and thousands of complaints have revealed a pattern of account hacks where users have...

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Your Mastercard credit card is undergoing one of the biggest changes in years

    It's an overhaul that should make your transactions safer, online or in-store.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 4 Reasons Not to Max Out Your 401(k) in 2021

    Most of us would agree that contributing as much as possible to your retirement accounts is a good idea. If you're in this boat, it's useful to know some of the best reasons not to max out your 401(k) in 2021. If your employer offers an unnecessarily expensive retirement plan, you might consider contributing up to the match amount and diverting excess funds to other investments.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • The Taliban tried to get their hands on the Afghan central bank's nearly $10 billion in reserves, but most of the money is in New York

    Most of Afghanistan's roughly $9.5 billion in assets were frozen by the US last week after the Taliban swiftly took control of the country.

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • 10 Easy Ways To Save $400 Every Month

    Saving money each month is important for a number of reasons. It can help you get further along the path to financial independence, finance an important goal or put you in a position to avoid going...

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • U.S.-China group seeking to bolster financial ties to meet in autumn- source

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A group of Wall Street figures and Chinese officials aiming to strengthen financial sector ties and bolster bilateral relations plans to hold a virtual meeting for the first time in a year, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The group, co-chaired by former Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan and John Thornton, a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and chairman of Barrick Gold Corp, was initially set up to meet on a routine basis. Previous meetings have been organised and hosted by Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and president of the CUFR.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is on track to achieve an astonishing valuation just shy of $100 billion by the year 2026, from less than $11 billion in 2018. The booming growth that the industry has experienced in recent years, and is set to realize in the years ahead, provides a wealth of opportunity for long-term investors as both medical and recreational-use marijuana legalization ramps up. Let's look at two great pot stocks that have delivered exceptional financial and share-price growth through the ups and downs of the pandemic and can continue to enrich investors' portfolios for the long term.

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.