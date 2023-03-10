Biggest racial gap in prison is among violent offenders – focusing on intervention instead of incarceration could change the numbers

159
Thaddeus L. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University and Natasha N. Johnson, Clinical Instructor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
·7 min read
Black men disproportionately make up the US prison population. <a href="https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/CriminalJusticeRacialDivide/8233901987644f12a3b849a880a5a4a4/photo?Query=Black%20prison%20U.S.&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=Anytime&totalCount=758&currentItemNo=259" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli</a>
Black men disproportionately make up the US prison population. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Racial disparities in state imprisonment rates dropped significantly during the first two decades of the 21st century.

That’s one of the main findings from a report published by one of us in late 2022, along with Georgia State University colleague William Sabol, for the Council on Criminal Justice, nonpartisan think tank.

But that headline decline tells only half the story. The narrowing is significant – down some 40% in the 20 years to 2020 – but Black adults were still being imprisoned at 4.9 times the rate of white adults in 2020, compared with 8.2 times at the turn of the century.

Of equal concern to us, as Black Americans and scholars of criminal justice, is where the largest gaps exist in imprisonment rates once you break down the data. With a steep decline in the drug imprisonment gap between Black and white Americans – from 15 to 1 in 2000 to just under 4 to 1 in 2019 – the biggest racial disparity now exists among people incarcerated for violent felony offenses. These violent offenses cover a range of criminal behavior from rape to robbery to murder.

The Council on Criminal Justice report shows that states incarcerated Black adults for violent offenses at a rate over six times that of white adults by 2019, the most recent year for which offense-specific data is available.

Both victims and offenders

It has long been accepted that the racial disparity in incarceration rates for drug offenses is the result of bias in the system. Black people do not use or traffic drugs more than their white counterparts. Rather, Black communities have borne the brunt of drug imprisonment because of discriminatory enforcement.

But this does not seem to be the case when it comes to felony violence. There is evidence to suggest that the relatively higher Black incarceration rates for violent crimes, especially homicides, are due to an overrepresentation of violent offenders and victims in Black communities.

The homicide rate for Black Americans (29.3 per 100,000) was about seven and a half times higher than the white homicide rate (3.9 per 100,000) in 2020. Black Americans were also about twice as likely to report receiving medical treatment for physical injuries sustained from an assault.

Most acts of violence involve a victim and offender of the same race. According to the most recent data available, despite accounting for roughly 14% of the U.S. population, Black Americans comprise over half of the known homicide offenders and more than a third of rape, robbery and aggravated assault offenders identified by victims.

Structural racism and violent crime

The evidence suggests that Black Americans both commit and suffer the bulk of serious violent crimes.

Of course, this should not be misconstrued as suggesting Black people are inherently more violent. Rather, it demonstrates the structural and economic barriers that Black Americans continue to face.

Striking racial gaps, rooted in a legacy of structural racism, have left generations of Black people with disproportionately less wealth and education, lower access to health care, less stable housing and differential exposure to environmental harms like air pollution. Such factors contribute to concentrated poverty, racially segregated neighborhoods and other community conditions tied to violent offending.

The recent rise in violent crime has affected all demographics, but especially Black Americans. Data from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 saw an average of 10 more Black lives lost each day to homicide than the year before. During this same period, the average number of white homicide victims increased by nearly three per day.

This increase was not evenly distributed across Black communities. Most Black homicide victims were young males. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Black men ages 15 to 34 represented nearly a third of all U.S. homicide deaths in 2021 and over a quarter since 2000.

‘Throwing away the key’ hasn’t worked

Mass incarceration and the tough-on-crime policies of the past have been unable to fix the problem.

Those who victimize others should undoubtedly be held accountable, but violent offenders already serve substantial prison terms in the U.S. A Bureau of Justice Statistics study of 24 state prison systems reported that convicted murderers released in 2008 had spent an average of almost 18 years in prison. Nearly all violent offenders (96%) served 10 to 20 years of their full sentences. In comparison with other countries, the U.S. tends to lock up offenders for more extended periods.

We believe simply incarcerating more people for longer periods is not a sustainable or efficient public safety strategy. Lengthy prison sentences temporarily stop criminals from victimizing communities while they are under confinement. However, no clear-cut evidence exists that locking up convicted offenders and “throwing away the key” provides lasting public safety benefits.

Indeed, research suggests harsher sentences offer diminishing public safety returns for two main reasons. First, people tend to “age out” of crime, in that most criminals stop lawbreaking activities by middle age. Secondly, a relatively small share of individuals commit a disproportionate amount of crime in their communities.

The effects of stiffer sentences are also weakened by the “replacement effect” common in criminal activities, by which incarcerating offenders leads to other offenders taking their place on the streets – this is true especially when it comes to violent crime involving gangs and drug dealers.

Incarceration leads to community harm

Moreover, a reliance on mass incarceration as a solution to crime has perpetuated the historical disadvantages faced by Black Americans.

Studies have consistently revealed a host of collateral damages linked to incarceration that disproportionately affects Black families. The imprisonment of a family member can cause households significant emotional and psychological distress, financial hardship from the loss of income and residential instability.

High levels of imprisonment in the community also undermine employment and community relationships necessary to reduce the likelihood of criminal activity. Reflecting both the causes and consequences of disproportionate incarceration, neighborhoods with the highest rates of incarcerated residents tend to be characterized by high rates of poverty and racial segregation.

As such, by simply implementing stricter laws and practices, legislative leadership risks further contributing to crime and social inequities.

A new, targeted approach?

So if lengthy incarceration isn’t the answer, what is? All indications suggest that improving public safety requires intervening in the lives of, in particular, young Black men. Research shows that most young Black men involved in violent crime are traumatized from being victimized or afraid of being victimized themselves. They turn to violence or carry weapons for survival, largely because of a lack of faith in the justice system.

This all points to the need for a targeted and holistic approach to reducing violent crime, which combines policing strategies focused on the offenders and places most susceptible to serious violence, with initiatives addressing the root causes of both individual and community violence.

Solving core problems through improved access to adequate education, health care, housing, services targeting at-risk youth and habitual offenders, and job training and placement is challenging but, we believe, necessary to keep Americans safer.

Research shows that interventions targeting risk factors, such as unemployment, substance abuse and housing problems, can significantly improve reentry and rehabilitation outcomes, even among high-risk individuals.

For example, in Oakland, California, community partners have worked with law enforcement to combine focused policing efforts with broad-ranging outreach and social supports to enhance trust in the system. From 2012 to 2018, the city achieved a nearly 50% reduction in shootings and homicides. However, as seen with other interventions across the U.S., much of Oakland’s progress was lost largely because the pandemic lockdowns and social distancing restrictions starting in 2020 upended the existing network of relationships and services.

Community partnership-oriented interventions able to withstand the toll of the pandemic continued to see reductions in violence and recidivism. The READI violence intervention program in Chicago, for instance, provides those most affected by gun violence with subsidized employment alongside cognitive behavioral therapy and personal development services. Early reports show an encouraging decline in arrests and gun assaults among READI Chicago participants.

In our view, these efforts suggest that while there will, of course, remain a need for consequences for violent offending, the focus needs to be more on intervention rather than incarceration.

This article is republished from The Conversation, an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. The Conversation has a variety of fascinating free newsletters.

It was written by: Thaddeus L. Johnson, Georgia State University and Natasha N. Johnson, Georgia State University.

Read more:

Thaddeus L. Johnson is affiliated with the Council on Criminal Justice.

Natasha N. Johnson does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • Olympia police officer was justified in firing his weapon during incident, group rules

    Three volunteer members of the oversight group spoke to city council on March 7.

  • Black Californians don’t see the state’s reparations task force as a guarantee of compensation

    Black Californians who spoke to NBC News say they think reparations are necessary, but they very much doubt the most effective policies will come to pass.

  • Increasing the Social Security Retirement Age Seems Reasonable. Here’s Why It Isn’t.

    Despite assurances from both political parties about not touching Social Security and Medicare as part of the debt-limit discussions, there is chatter among lawmakers about making changes to the Social Security program. While the details of the various proposals remain vague, there are reports that a small group of bipartisan members of Congress is considering proposals including increasing the Social Security full retirement age, altering the benefit formula, and establishing a sovereign-wealth fund. The Republican Study Committee put out its own budget agenda, which included indexing the Social Security retirement age to increases in longevity, reducing spousal and survivor benefits, and allowing individuals to invest their Social Security contributions in private accounts, among other provisions.

  • Fort Worth police chief disrespects Black residents with hand-picked group of advisers | Opinion

    Only an independent board made up of the citizens affected by police violence can perform true oversight.

  • I'm never taking my family to Disney World for spring break again. Here's why we're totally over it.

    Spring break is often the most convenient time for families to go to Disney World, but I can't handle the crowds, high prices, and lines anymore.

  • Israeli settler kills suspected attacker in West Bank

    A settler killed an alleged assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday after a gunman wounded three people in Tel Aviv, as a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence shows no signs of abating.Tensions remained high a day after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had, on a visit to Israel, called for de-escalation ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in March and the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.But within hours of his appeal a member of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas opened fire outside a Tel Aviv cafe, wounding three people before being shot dead by police.The shooting took place Thursday night on Dizengoff Avenue, a popular nightlife spot in Israel's commercial capital, where a Palestinian attack killed three people in April 2022."I heard gunshots and saw people running away," David Friedmann, a police officer who helped shoot the assailant, told AFP adding that he "ran towards" the scene."I fired three rounds at him, (a fellow officer) also fired three rounds, and when he fell, he was shot again so he wouldn't get up again," he added.On Friday morning an Israeli settler shot dead an armed Palestinian attacker at Dorot Illit settlement in the northern West Bank, the Israeli military said.The West Bank, occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War, is home to hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers who live in state-approved settlements considered illegal under international law."A terrorist armed with knives and explosive devices arrived at the Dorot Illit area" before the settler spotted the assailant, opened fire and "neutralised" him, it said, later confirming he had been killed.The Palestinian health ministry identified him as Abd al-Karim al-Sheikh, 21.The day after the Tel Aviv shooting, one of the wounded remained in critical condition, said the hospital where he is being treated.- US 'disturbed' by settler violence -Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he had ordered the immediate destruction of the Tel Aviv assailant's house in Nilin, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.Such demolitions take place under a long-standing policy to punish the families of Palestinians who kill Israelis.Austin held talks in Israel hours after three suspected Palestinian militants were killed in the West Bank and as protesters rallied against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government.Islamic Jihad and Hamas vowed to avenge the deaths.Violence intensified last year but has worsened in the West Bank during the tenure of Netanyahu's government which took office in December, a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right allies.The government of Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, has vowed to continue the expansion of West Bank settlements.About 230,000 Israelis live in annexed east Jerusalem, along with at least 360,000 Palestinians who want to make the sector the capital of their future state.But Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.Austin had said on Thursday, in a joint news conference with Gallant, that the US commitment to Israel's security was "iron-clad".But the US remained "firmly opposed to any acts that could trigger more insecurity, including settlement expansion and inflammatory rhetoric," he said, adding: "We are especially disturbed by violence by settlers against Palestinians."Thousands of Israelis opposed to the Netanyahu government's controversial legal reform plans had blocked roads in and around Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, forcing a last-minute change of venue for Austin's talks.The new legislation aims to curtail the powers of the supreme court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges, raising concerns that it threatens Israel's democracy.Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 77 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.Twelve Israeli civilians, including three children, and one policeman, as well as one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.alv/mj/dv/it

  • Detroit gang member gets 25 years for revenge attack captured on FBI pole camera

    Detroit gang member Carlo Wilson gets 25 years n prison for revenge attack that killed a rival and 13-year-old girl and injured two other children.

  • Portland Activists Disrupt City Council Meetings, Scuffle with Security Guard over Homeless Tent Ban

    Rene Gonzalez's effort to pause the distribution of tents to the homeless in Portland has drawn the ire of activists who have disrupted the last two city council meetings.

  • We faith-based leaders want to know why Tennessee is declining HIV/AIDS funds | Opinion

    The decision to welcome the CDC funding of $9M is not only the best medical and economic decision, it is the best moral decision as well.

  • KC school leader told to resign amid conflict over rainbow drawings, ‘blue eyes’ remark

    “The immature behavior of a certain board member is unprofessional to say the least and quite frankly, I’m embarrassed she represents us.”

  • Mount Vernon can use video in disciplinary hearing against officer. What to know

    Body-cam video sealed in criminal case is ok for disciplinary hearing against Mount Vernon police Officer Ryan Hughes

  • Kentucky lawmakers override veto of Mitch McConnell-backed Senate vacancy plan

    Kentucky lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill limiting his ability to fill empty U.S. Senate seats. Sen. Mitch McConnell supports it.

  • African American Roundtable wants residents to choose how to spend $40K on Milwaukee's northwest side. Here's how it works.

    Proposals from Milwaukee residents could range from funding a block party to addressing food insecurity.

  • Kendrick Perkins’ Suggestion That NBA MVP Voters Have a Racial Bias Has NBA Twitter in an Uproar

    Kendrick Perkins lit a fire under NBA Twitter and it hasn’t cooled down since.

  • Iowa man dies one day after he arrives at Leavenworth prison for bank fraud sentence

    An Iowa man died one day after he arrived at the Leavenworth penitentiary where he was serving a one-year sentence for bank fraud.

  • Jimmy Kimmel teases his return to the Oscars: 'Nobody got hit when I hosted the show'

    The late-night host previews what viewers can expect from his third time as the Oscars emcee.

  • Republicans Force Congress to Debate the Legitimacy of Trans Student-Athletes

    A congressional committee held a hearing on the first national anti-trans bill this year on Wednesday, marking both the culmination of and a terrifying start to transphobic advocacy on a national level. Unsurprisingly but frustratingly, no amount of facts, personal experience, or plain reason from Democrats on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce could dissuade their Republican counterparts from supporting the bill.

  • Man rapes 10-year-old girl he met at church, then threatens her, Oklahoma cops say

    Police said he sexually assaulted two more girls, ages 10 and 15. Officers believe there may be more victims.

  • The swanky Scottsdale restaurant Kevin Durant keeps going back to is a pretty solid choice

    NBA star and Phoenix Suns basketball player Kevin Durant may have found his favorite metro Phoenix restaurant so far. Here's a look a the menu.

  • Wagner Group mercenaries are being butchered in Ukraine, but US intel expects them to keep stirring up trouble elsewhere on Russia's behalf

    The Wagner Group has been accused of carrying out various atrocities and human rights violations in Mali, Libya, and the Central African Republic.