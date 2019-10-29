California fires latest: Biggest winds in years threaten LA, Kincade Fire booms to 75K acres originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The biggest Santa Ana wind event in years may be heading to Southern California Tuesday night, making the dangerous wildfires even more unmanageable.

Getty Fire

Burning in the hills north of Los Angeles' famous Getty Center, the Getty Fire, which started just before 2 a.m. local time Monday, has consumed over 650 acres and destroyed at least eight homes along steep terrain.

"This fire will not be down and done for a couple of weeks," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned Tuesday.

PHOTO: Firefighters walk past a burnt home during the Getty Fire in Brentwood, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019. (Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images) More

PHOTO: The Getty fire in Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 2019. (Qian Weizhong/Xinhua/Newscom) More

Over 20,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night, including in neighborhoods like Brentwood and the Pacific Palisades, some of the most expensive real estate in the city.

The blaze is just 5% contained, and a major Santa Ana wind event is hitting Tuesday night, which firefighters warn could trigger significant blazes.

An extremely impressive aerial firefight on the #GettyFire in LA right now, as helicopter pilots swoop below treetops and steep canyon walls to deliver loads of water in hard-to-reach places. @ABC @ABCWorldNews pic.twitter.com/zli61lrETL — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) October 28, 2019

"We've seen historically what's happened," said Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Jaime Moore, citing the 1961 Bel Air Fire that destroyed more than 400 homes.

The Santa Ana wind event could bring wind gusts up to 80 mph to Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday.

"So we know the footprint that this fire can make with heavy gusts of wind," Moore told ABC News Tuesday. "What we're gonna see tonight, about 11 p.m., as these Santa Ana winds come through ... probably the worst winds Los Angeles has seen in the last two to three years."

Moore, defending the decision to evacuate so many residents, warned that the winds could trigger significant fires by stirring up embers and then hurling them one or two miles away.

"We anticipate that nobody [in the evacuation zone] is going home tonight," Garcetti said Tuesday.

"I want people in Brentwood and Palisades... to understand the department is doing this on history and based on very keen analysis of the weather patterns," Los Angeles Councilmember Mike Bonin said Tuesday. "It is that analysis and that determined effort to protect that same thing from happening that is leading to the continued evacuation order."

View of the out-of-control Getty Fire in the Santa Monica Mountains, in Los Angeles. Thousands have been evacuated. #GettyFire #fire #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/QDd6b7nHR0 — Dave Wyman (@davewyman) October 28, 2019

Kincade Fire

Meanwhile, in Northern California, the monster Kincade Fire has been burning since Wednesday night in the heart of wine country.

The massive blaze has consumed over 75,000 acres and has destroyed 57 homes.

PHOTO: Firefighters give direction as a wind-driven fire burns a structure on a farm during the Kincade fire in Windsor, Calif., Oct. 27, 2019. (Philip Pacheco/AFP/Getty Images) More

PHOTO: A wind-driven fire burns a structure on a farm during the Kincade fire in Windsor, Calif., Oct. 27, 2019. (Philip Pacheco/AFP/Getty Images) More