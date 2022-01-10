The Biggest Small Election In Massachusetts: Monday Manual

FRAMINGHAM, MA — Welcome to the Jan. 10 edition of Monday Manual, where we highlight important events coming up during the week (plus a local fact) in seven Patch communities between Framingham and Worcester.

This week year we're starting in Framingham, which will be the site of a special election on Tuesday. A Middlesex County judge ordered a new election in the Framingham District 3 City Council race last year following an unprecedented series of events.

1) Framingham

Only voters in District 3 will get to vote in Tuesday's special election between Mary Kate Feeney and incumbent Adam Steiner. The whole city will certainly be watching, however. Here's everything you need to know about the contest.

2) Sudbury

Speaking of elections, Jan. 10 marks the first full week for Sudbury candidates to pull nominating papers for the 2022 election.

3) Wayland

Ready for the Wayland Music Festival? The festival was approved in 2019 at Town Meeting. Then the pandemic hit. The Board of Selectmen on Monday may reinvigorate the idea by creating a committee to plan it.

4) Worcester

Starting Monday, the MBTA will not run express commuter rail trains out of Worcester. The service reduction comes as the transit agency faces a staffing shortage related to the COVID-19 surge.

5) Milford

The Select Board will hold its first 2022 meeting on Monday. On the agenda: the demolition of a property at 72 Depot St., and the appointment of a new Vernon Grove Cemetery Trustee, among a few other items.

6) Natick

The Board of Health on Tuesday will discuss the start of the Rise On mobile health van, which offers harm-reduction, safe-sex and COVID-19 resources.

7) Marlborough

Still need to get rid of your Christmas tree? Trees will be collected at the curb on Monday only. Otherwise, drop off your tree at one of several sites around Marlborough. The sites are only open until Jan. 16.

If you have an event or activity you want included in Monday Manual, email neal.mcnamara@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the Framingham Patch