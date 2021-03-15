Oscars surprises, snubs include Glenn Close, ‘Da 5 Bloods’

  • This image released by Netflix shows Glenn Close in a scene from "Hillbilly Elegy." (Lacey Terrell/Netflix via AP)
  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows Tom Hanks in a scene from "News of the World." (Bruce W. Talamon/Universal Pictures via AP)
  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Judas and the Black Messiah.". (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Lakeith Stanfield, left, and Jesse Plemons in a scene from "Judas and the Black Messiah." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
  • FILE - Chloe Zhao poses for a portrait to promote her film "Nomadland" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 22, 2018. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
  • This image released by Focus Features shows Carey Mulligan, left, Emerald Fennell and Laverne Cox on the set of "Promising Young Woman." (Focus Features via AP)
1 / 6

Film Awards Season

This image released by Netflix shows Glenn Close in a scene from "Hillbilly Elegy." (Lacey Terrell/Netflix via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LINDSEY BAHR
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s a rare year when most of the Oscar nomination surprises are good ones, but 2020 was also a rare year for moviegoing and awards campaigns. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise in a year where we watched everything from our couches that Netflix, the most popular streaming service, walked away with the most nominations by far. But there were still some shockers Monday morning.

Here’s our rundown of the snubs and surprises in the 93rd Academy Award nominations.

FEMALE DIRECTORS GET THEIR SHOT

For 92 Academy Awards, only 5 women had ever been nominated for best director and never more than one in the same year. This year there are two: Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.” This not surprising because of their quality, but because history has shown that female directors have been grossly overlooked by the academy. And there’s still progress to be made. There has still never been a Black woman nominated for best director (Regina King would have been a worthy first for “One Night in Miami”) and there’s still only one woman who has ever won: Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” in 2009. Maybe come April 25, that statistic will double.

SOMETIMES FAN FEVER WORKS

And you thought you were the only ones who loved Maria Bakalova and Paul Raci? “Sound of Metal” became a bit of a Cinderella story this year, but no matter how many positive reviews, Oscar pundits and movie fans seemed resigned to the fact that Raci’s breakout performance as a deaf counseler to Riz Ahmed's character would be overlooked come Oscar nominations time. Same with “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s” Bakalova, who seemed at first to be an out of the box choice for a supporting nomination. But, hey, Oscar voters have eyes too and, more often than not, taste.

SO WHO IS THE LEAD IN ‘JUDAS’?

Turns out neither Judas nor the Black Messiah was the lead in Warner Bros.’ “Judas and the Black Messiah,” as Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya both walked away with supporting actor nominations. Kaluuya played Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton and Stanfield played the FBI informant who infiltrated the organization in the late 60s in the Shaka King film that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

A RAZZIE AND AN OSCAR NOMINATION FOR CLOSE

It’s not uncommon for Oscar contenders to also get a Razzie nomination in the same year (think Sandra Bullock for “The Blind Side” and “All About Steve,”) but rarely is it for the same performance. This year, the dubious honor goes to Glenn Close for her portrayal of Mamaw in Ron Howard’s adaptation of J.D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy.” The Netflix film was widely panned by critics (it has an terrible 25% on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment), but Close seemed to emerge relatively unscathed for her no-nonsense, baggy t-shirt clad grandmother. The 73-year-old has also never won an Oscar despite having been nominated eight times.

TOM HANKS MISSES OUT

Where did Tom Hanks go wrong? He delivered one of his best performances in years in Paul Greengrass’s Western odyssey “News of the World” as a Civil War veteran who endeavors to return a young German girl raised by Native Americans to her distant relatives. Hanks is one of the most nominated actors of all time (with six to date) and made history with back-to-back wins for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump.” But despite being nominated last year for playing Fred Rogers, he’s struggled to break through in a meaningful way. But for it to be a real snub, you’d have to remove one of the best actor nominees (Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun) this year and I’m not sure any should actually get bumped. Perhaps it was just a particularly tough year.

RAISE A GLASS TO ‘ANOTHER ROUND’

Danish director Thomas Vinterberg broke through the noise to snag one of the coveted five best director nominations this year for “Another Round,” in which four friends engage in a social experiment to see what their lives are like if they’re “buzzed” all the time. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, the film was well received, but seemed like a long shot for the major Oscars categories. In fact, Vinterberg said Monday that he wasn't even paying attention when the directing category was announced. “It was a complete surprise," Vinterberg said. ”We, of course, never, ever saw that coming and that created more sort of a sense of ecstasy and the element of celebration escalated drastically." It also got a nod for best international film.

WHERE’S ‘DA 5 BLOODS’?

Maybe Netflix just had too many legitimate awards contenders this year or maybe it just came out too early in 2020, but Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” seems to have gotten unjustly lost in the shuffle and it’s unclear why. Although favorably reviewed, the film about Black Vietnam veterans, was snubbed entirely by the Golden Globes, and now only has one Oscar nomination to its name: For Terence Blanchard’s score. Lead actor Delroy Lindo has inexplicably missed out on nominations from both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Recommended Stories

  • Alleged Nazi-sympathising Capitol rioter who wore a ‘Hitler moustache’ to work on Navy base insists he’s not a white supremacist

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli has been accused of saying ‘Hitler should have finished the job’

  • A Definitive Timeline of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Relationship

    The Duke and Duchess dated for years before tying the knot and starting a family.

  • Germany, Italy and France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of health concerns

    Germany and Italy on Monday halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. France also announced it will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. Italy's health ministry similarly said the vaccine rollout would be suspended for a day. "AIFA has decided to extend the ban on the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine throughout Italy as a precautionary and temporary measure pending European Medicines Agency (EMA) rulings," it said. The German health ministry said the jab had been suspended as a precaution, referring to a recommendation by the country's vaccine authority, the Paul Ehrlich Institute. "After new reports of thromboses of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the PEI considers further investigations to be necessary," it said on Monday.

  • Sarah Harding says Christmas 2020 was ‘probably my last’ as cancer spreads to spine

    Girls Aloud singer announced in August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer

  • SpeedKore Gives Demon Carbon Fiber Overhaul

    The Dodge Demon just got a lot more menacing!

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter after users say he shouldn't have performed at the Grammys given some of his past controversies

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, whom he's been accused of mistreating, made history.

  • ‘The Talk’ goes on short hiatus amid Sharon Osbourne review

    The CBS daytime show The Talk is taking a short hiatus as the network reviews allegations of racism by co-host Sharon Osbourne. Last week, in defending her friend Piers Morgan, the now-former Good Morning Britain helmer accused of making racist remarks toward Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Osbourne went on a screaming tangent against her longtime fellow Talk staple, Sheryl Underwood. Osbourne demanded last week that Underwood “educate” her on instances in which Morgan had exhibited racist behavior.

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' after bombshell Oprah interview, former advisor says

    "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," former President Donald Trump said, according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bruno Mars leads unforgettable, star-studded in memoriam Grammys tribute

    It was a moving way to mourn those whose music meant so much to so many.

  • 16 of the wildest outfits celebrities wore at the 2021 Grammys

    Many celebrities took fashion risks at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Stars donned sheer fabric, daring silhouettes, and head-to-toe sparkles at the event.

  • 'The Talk' is going on hiatus while it reviews Sharon Osbourne's outburst at Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan

    A source told E News the incident was "a triggering moment" that was "difficult for many of the staff to watch."