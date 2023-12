TechCrunch

Two-year-old space startup In Orbit Aerospace wants to be the third-party logistics provider for Earth to space commerce -- and to get there, the company just closed a new agreement to validate key technical capabilities on the International Space Station. Uncrewed reentry vehicles would autonomously dock and rendezvous with the platforms, and a robotic system would transfer the manufactured material to that vehicle, which would then bring the products back to Earth. “Automation and robotics is the backbone of industrial manufacturing on Earth,” CEO Ryan Elliott said in a statement.