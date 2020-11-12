The Biggest Stock Climbs and Falls of 2020 So Far

A year ago, no one could have predicted how tumultuous 2020 would be for the stock market after years of steady gains. The panic selloff in March, due largely to the coronavirus pandemic, decimated many stocks. But by late summer, the broad market had set new highs yet again, while many individual stocks more than doubled from their lows. Some stocks didn’t take part in the rally, however, and are still lagging with double-digit percentage losses for the year.
Which stocks have gone up and down the most? Here’s a look at S&P companies that have seen the biggest changes in their stock price since the start of 2020.
Last updated: Nov. 12, 2020
Biggest Stock Climbs
Companies that cater to home delivery and/or remote communications have seen a big boost as pandemic-driven lockdowns keep people at home — or at least at a distance. Plenty of healthcare stocks have also seen their shares soar of late — especially those associated with a potential vaccine.
25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Ticker: REGN
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $373.35
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $557.19
Price change: $183.84
Percentage change: 49.24%
24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Ticker: TMO
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $326.37
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $491.50
Price change: $165.13
Percentage change: 50.60%
23. Dexcom
Ticker: DXCM
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $219.38
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $331.77
Price change: $112.39
Percentage change: 51.23%
22. Danaher Corp.
Ticker: DHR
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $155.11
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $234.76
Price change: $79.65
Percentage change: 51.35%
21. Newmont Mining Corp.
Ticker: NEM
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $43.22
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $66.67
Price change: $23.45
Percentage change: 54.26%
20. Abiomed Inc.
Ticker: ABMD
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $168.81
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $260.80
Price change: $91.99
Percentage change: 54.49%
19. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
Ticker: ODFL
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $128.02
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $198.14
Price change: $70.12
Percentage change: 54.77%
18. Synopsys
Ticker: SNPS
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $142.87
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $221.74
Price change: $78.87
Percentage change: 55.20%
17. Advanced Micro Devices
Ticker: AMD
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $49.10
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $76.58
Price change: $27.48
Percentage change: 55.97%
16. Cadence Design Systems
Ticker: CDNS
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $71.44
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $113.59
Price change: $42.15
Percentage change: 59.00%
15. Amazon.com Inc.
Ticker: AMZN
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $1,898.01
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $3,048.41
Price change: $1,150.40
Percentage change: 60.61%
14. Bio-Rad Laboratories
Ticker: BIO
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $372.16
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $601.57
Price change: $229.41
Percentage change: 61.64%
13. Paypal Holdings
Ticker: PYPL
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $110.75
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $179.81
Price change: $69.06
Percentage change: 62.36%
12. Quanta Services
Ticker: PWR
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $41.09
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $67.32
Price change: $26.23
Percentage change: 63.84%
11. Align Technology
Ticker: ALGN
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $283.68
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $465.01
Price change: $181.33
Percentage change: 63.92%
10. ServiceNow Inc.
Ticker: NOW
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $291.24
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $480.05
Price change: $188.81
Percentage change: 64.83%
9. IDEXX Laboratories
Ticker: IDXX
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $265.02
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $444.10
Price change: $179.08
Percentage change: 67.57%
8. Catalent Inc.
Ticker: CTLT
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $56.60
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $95.51
Price change: $38.91
Percentage change: 68.75%
7. Poolcorp
Ticker: POOL
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $213.81
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $364.18
Price change: $150.37
Percentage change: 70.33%
6. FedEx Corp.
Ticker: FDX
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $155.10
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $274.48
Price change: $119.38
Percentage change: 76.97%
5. Rollins Inc.
Ticker: ROL
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $33.34
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $59.42
Price change: $26.08
Percentage change: 78.22%
4. West Pharmaceutical Services
Ticker: WST
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $151.74
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $277.03
Price change: $125.29
Percentage change: 82.57%
3. L Brands Inc.
Ticker: LB
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $17.49
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $33.73
Price change: $16.24
Percentage change: 92.85%
2. Nvidia Corp.
Ticker: NVDA
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $239.91
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $520.78
Price change: $280.87
Percentage change: 117.07%
1. Etsy Inc
Ticker: ETSY
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $45.19
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $130.45
Price change: $85.26
Percentage change: 188.67%
Biggest Stock Falls
Energy and transportation stocks have suffered greatly during the selloff of 2020, as travel in many places has simply been shut down. No cruise line company or airliner could likely have anticipated the sort of existential threat created by this pandemic, but that’s the reality many find themselves in. While many of the broader economy stocks have recovered, energy and transportation stocks continue to struggle.
25. Concho Resources Inc.
Ticker: CXO
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $86.95
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $42.43
Price change: -$44.52
Percentage change: -51.20%
24. ExxonMobil Corp.
Ticker: XOM
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $70.90
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $33.41
Price change: -$37.49
Percentage change: -52.88%
23. Boeing Company
Ticker: BA
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $333.32
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $153.65
Price change: -$179.67
Percentage change: -53.90%
22. Simon Property Group
Ticker: SPG
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $145.09
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $64.99
Price change: -$80.10
Percentage change: -55.21%
21. Conocophillips
Ticker: COP
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $65.46
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $29.31
Price change: -$36.15
Percentage change: -55.22%
20. Apartment Investment and Management
Ticker: AIV
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $62.20
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $26.96
Price change: -$35.24
Percentage change: -56.66%
19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Ticker: RCL
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $134.65
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $57.57
Price change: -$77.08
Percentage change: -57.24%
18. Phillips 66
Ticker: PSX
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $112.20
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $47.52
Price change: -$64.68
Percentage change: -57.65%
17. Eog Resources
Ticker: EOG
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $84.14
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $35.02
Price change: -$49.12
Percentage change: -58.38%
16. Valero Energy Corp.
Ticker: VLO
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $95.13
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $39.48
Price change: -$55.65
Percentage change: -58.50%
15. Wells Fargo & Company
Ticker: WFC
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $53.75
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $22.09
Price change: -$31.66
Percentage change: -58.90%
14. Schlumberger N.V.
Ticker: SLB
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $40.17
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $15.76
Price change: -$24.41
Percentage change: -60.77%
13. American Airlines Group Inc.
Ticker: AAL
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $29.09
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $11.25
Price change: -$17.84
Percentage change: -61.33%
12. Oneok Inc.
Ticker: OKE
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $75.71
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $28.92
Price change: -$46.79
Percentage change: -61.80%
11. United Airlines Holdings Inc.
Ticker: UAL
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $89.74
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $34.02
Price change: -$55.72
Percentage change: -62.09%
10. Devon Energy Corp.
Ticker: DVN
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $25.79
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $9.64
Price change: -$16.15
Percentage change: -62.62%
9. Hollyfrontier Corp
Ticker: HFC
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $51.39
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $19.05
Price change: -$32.34
Percentage change: -62.93%
8. National-Oilwell
Ticker: NOV
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $25.26
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $9.07
Price change: -$16.19
Percentage change: -64.09%
7. Apache Corp
Ticker: APA
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $25.36
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $8.73
Price change: -$16.63
Percentage change: -65.58%
6. Diamondback Energy
Ticker: FANG
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $92.65
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $28.12
Price change: -$64.53
Percentage change: -69.65%
5. Marathon Oil Corp.
Ticker: MRO
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $13.68
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $4.14
Price change: -$9.54
Percentage change: -69.74%
4. Technipfmc Plc
Ticker: FTI
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $21.33
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $6.03
Price change: -$15.30
Percentage change: -71.73%
3. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Ticker: NCLH
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $58.83
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $16.55
Price change: -$42.28
Percentage change: -71.87%
2. Carnival Corp.
Ticker: CCL
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $51.31
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $13.71
Price change: -$37.60
Percentage change: -73.28%
1. Occidental Petroleum Corp.
Ticker: OXY
Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $42.58
Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $9.69
Price change: -$32.89
Percentage change: -77.24%
Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
To find the biggest stock climbs and falls of 2020 so far, GOBankingRates analyzed all of the components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart. Using Google Finance market data, GOBankingRates found the Jan. 2, 2020 closing price and Nov. 3, 2020 closing price for each component. The change in closing prices and that change represented as a percentage of the January 2 closing price were then calculated and the 25 companies with the most dramatic positive and negative percent changes in closing price over the period were then ranked. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 4, 2020.
Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some might be representational and not reflect the specific company listed in this article.
