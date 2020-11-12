    Advertisement

    The Biggest Stock Climbs and Falls of 2020 So Far

    John Csiszar
    Carnival Cruise ship
    A year ago, no one could have predicted how tumultuous 2020 would be for the stock market after years of steady gains. The panic selloff in March, due largely to the coronavirus pandemic, decimated many stocks. But by late summer, the broad market had set new highs yet again, while many individual stocks more than doubled from their lows. Some stocks didn’t take part in the rally, however, and are still lagging with double-digit percentage losses for the year.

    Which stocks have gone up and down the most? Here’s a look at S&P companies that have seen the biggest changes in their stock price since the start of 2020.

    Last updated: Nov. 12, 2020

    futures trading
    Biggest Stock Climbs

    Companies that cater to home delivery and/or remote communications have seen a big boost as pandemic-driven lockdowns keep people at home — or at least at a distance. Plenty of healthcare stocks have also seen their shares soar of late — especially those associated with a potential vaccine.

    Tarrytown, NY - March 21, 2020 - This week Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced clinical trials of arthritis drug Kevzara to treat Covid-19; they hope to trial an antibody cocktail therapy by summer.
    25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals


    • Ticker: REGN

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $373.35

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $557.19

    • Price change: $183.84

    • Percentage change: 49.24%

    Thermo-Fisher-Scientific
    24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    • Ticker: TMO

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $326.37

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $491.50

    • Price change: $165.13

    • Percentage change: 50.60%

    Patients waving a reader device over it to see the current blood sugar level and changes.
    23. Dexcom


    • Ticker: DXCM

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $219.38

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $331.77

    • Price change: $112.39

    • Percentage change: 51.23%

    Medical laboratory technician holding a set of sterile disposable instruments - Image.
    22. Danaher Corp.

    • Ticker: DHR

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $155.11

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $234.76

    • Price change: $79.65

    • Percentage change: 51.35%

    newmont mining
    21. Newmont Mining Corp.


    • Ticker: NEM

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $43.22

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $66.67

    • Price change: $23.45

    • Percentage change: 54.26%

    March 24, 2020, Brazil.
    20. Abiomed Inc.


    • Ticker: ABMD

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $168.81

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $260.80

    • Price change: $91.99

    • Percentage change: 54.49%

    Truck and highway at sunset - transportation background.
    19. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.


    • Ticker: ODFL

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $128.02

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $198.14

    • Price change: $70.12

    • Percentage change: 54.77%

    Feb 18, 2020 Mountain View / CA / USA - Synopsys sign at their corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley, San Francisco bay area; Synopsys Inc is an electronic design automation (EDA) companySilicon Valley, CA, USA.
    18. Synopsys


    • Ticker: SNPS

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $142.87

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $221.74

    • Price change: $78.87

    • Percentage change: 55.20%

    Thornhill, Ontario, Canada - May 21, 2018: Sign and office building of AMD in Thornhill, Ontario.
    17. Advanced Micro Devices


    • Ticker: AMD

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $49.10

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $76.58

    • Price change: $27.48

    • Percentage change: 55.97%

    New Delhi, India - April 25, 2019 - Entrance to Cadence Design Systems corporate office in Noida Special Economic Zone, India - Image.
    16. Cadence Design Systems


    • Ticker: CDNS

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $71.44

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $113.59

    • Price change: $42.15

    • Percentage change: 59.00%

    Szczecin, Poland-November 2018: Amazon Logistics Center in Szczecin, Poland in the light of the rising sun,panorama.
    15. Amazon.com Inc.


    • Ticker: AMZN

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $1,898.01

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $3,048.41

    • Price change: $1,150.40

    • Percentage change: 60.61%

    scientist, doctor, asistent working at the laboratory using pipette.
    14. Bio-Rad Laboratories


    • Ticker: BIO

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $372.16

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $601.57

    • Price change: $229.41

    • Percentage change: 61.64%

    San Jose, California, USA - April 26, 2018: Exterior view of Paypal 's headquarters in Silicon Valley.
    13. Paypal Holdings


    • Ticker: PYPL

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $110.75

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $179.81

    • Price change: $69.06

    • Percentage change: 62.36%

    Electricity Pylons at sunset on background.
    12. Quanta Services

    • Ticker: PWR

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $41.09

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $67.32

    • Price change: $26.23

    • Percentage change: 63.84%

    Doctor dentist showing patient's teeth on X-ray.
    11. Align Technology

    • Ticker: ALGN

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $283.68

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $465.01

    • Price change: $181.33

    • Percentage change: 63.92%

    September 6, 2019 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Close up of ServiceNow logo at their headquarters in Silicon Valley; ServiceNow, Inc.
    10. ServiceNow Inc.


    • Ticker: NOW

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $291.24

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $480.05

    • Price change: $188.81

    • Percentage change: 64.83%

    Two happy mid adult veterinarians performing a medical exam on black Doberman in the animal hospital.
    9. IDEXX Laboratories


    • Ticker: IDXX

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $265.02

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $444.10

    • Price change: $179.08

    • Percentage change: 67.57%

    Scientist working in a research lab
    8. Catalent Inc.

    • Ticker: CTLT

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $56.60

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $95.51

    • Price change: $38.91

    • Percentage change: 68.75%

    Child with goggles in swimming pool.
    7. Poolcorp

    • Ticker: POOL

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $213.81

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $364.18

    • Price change: $150.37

    • Percentage change: 70.33%

    FedEx
    6. FedEx Corp.

    • Ticker: FDX

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $155.10

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $274.48

    • Price change: $119.38

    • Percentage change: 76.97%

    Villa Rica, Georgia / USA - May 30, 2020: Front view of an ORKIN Branch Office Buiding with ORKIN logo displayed above the doorway.
    5. Rollins Inc.


    • Ticker: ROL

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $33.34

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $59.42

    • Price change: $26.08

    • Percentage change: 78.22%

    injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image - Image.
    4. West Pharmaceutical Services


    • Ticker: WST

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $151.74

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $277.03

    • Price change: $125.29

    • Percentage change: 82.57%

    Victoria-Secret
    3. L Brands Inc.


    • Ticker: LB

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $17.49

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $33.73

    • Price change: $16.24

    • Percentage change: 92.85%

    nvidia logo
    2. Nvidia Corp.


    • Ticker: NVDA

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $239.91

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $520.78

    • Price change: $280.87

    • Percentage change: 117.07%

    Etsy store app
    1. Etsy Inc

    • Ticker: ETSY

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $45.19

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $130.45

    • Price change: $85.26

    • Percentage change: 188.67%

    Stock Market - Arrow Graph Going Down on Display With Red and Green Figures.
    Biggest Stock Falls

    Energy and transportation stocks have suffered greatly during the selloff of 2020, as travel in many places has simply been shut down. No cruise line company or airliner could likely have anticipated the sort of existential threat created by this pandemic, but that’s the reality many find themselves in. While many of the broader economy stocks have recovered, energy and transportation stocks continue to struggle.

    Oil and Gas Drilling Rig in Central Texas
    25. Concho Resources Inc.

    • Ticker: CXO

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $86.95

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $42.43

    • Price change: -$44.52

    • Percentage change: -51.20%

    Exxon Mobil corporate sign outside of their headquarters in the Asia-Pacific, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, circa November, 2017.
    24. ExxonMobil Corp.

    • Ticker: XOM

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $70.90

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $33.41

    • Price change: -$37.49

    • Percentage change: -52.88%

    boeing,Stocks, investment, business, shares, dividends, worth, value, stock market, shareholder
    23. Boeing Company


    • Ticker: BA

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $333.32

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $153.65

    • Price change: -$179.67

    • Percentage change: -53.90%

    Simon Property Group mall owner
    22. Simon Property Group


    • Ticker: SPG

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $145.09

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $64.99

    • Price change: -$80.10

    • Percentage change: -55.21%

    Houston, Texas, USA - September 22, 2018: Sign of ConocoPhillips at Company headquarters in Houston, US.
    21. Conocophillips

    • Ticker: COP

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $65.46

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $29.31

    • Price change: -$36.15

    • Percentage change: -55.22%

    Apartments on Street.
    20. Apartment Investment and Management

    • Ticker: AIV

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $62.20

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $26.96

    • Price change: -$35.24

    • Percentage change: -56.66%

    Royal Caribbean Cruises
    19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.


    • Ticker: RCL

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $134.65

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $57.57

    • Price change: -$77.08

    • Percentage change: -57.24%

    18. Phillips 66

    • Ticker: PSX

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $112.20

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $47.52

    • Price change: -$64.68

    • Percentage change: -57.65%

    Oil Field sunset
    17. Eog Resources

    • Ticker: EOG

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $84.14

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $35.02

    • Price change: -$49.12

    • Percentage change: -58.38%

    May 2, 2019 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Valero gas station located in San Francisco bay area.
    16. Valero Energy Corp.

    • Ticker: VLO

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $95.13

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $39.48

    • Price change: -$55.65

    • Percentage change: -58.50%

    15. Wells Fargo & Company


    • Ticker: WFC

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $53.75

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $22.09

    • Price change: -$31.66

    • Percentage change: -58.90%

    IJmuiden Santpoort Zuid, Netherlands: Schlumberger logotype on the facade of the local headquarter representation near petroleum port.
    14. Schlumberger N.V.


    • Ticker: SLB

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $40.17

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $15.76

    • Price change: -$24.41

    • Percentage change: -60.77%

    American Airlines
    13. American Airlines Group Inc.


    • Ticker: AAL

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $29.09

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $11.25

    • Price change: -$17.84

    • Percentage change: -61.33%

    Natural gas processing site
    12. Oneok Inc.


    • Ticker: OKE

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $75.71

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $28.92

    • Price change: -$46.79

    • Percentage change: -61.80%

    United-Airlines
    11. United Airlines Holdings Inc.


    • Ticker: UAL

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $89.74

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $34.02

    • Price change: -$55.72

    • Percentage change: -62.09%

    Devon Energy
    10. Devon Energy Corp.


    • Ticker: DVN

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $25.79

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $9.64

    • Price change: -$16.15

    • Percentage change: -62.62%

    A group of large sea baring oil tankers moored at a Texas oil refinery near Trinity Bay just outside of Houston, Texas, loading oil for export throughout the world.
    9. Hollyfrontier Corp

    • Ticker: HFC

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $51.39

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $19.05

    • Price change: -$32.34

    • Percentage change: -62.93%

    Now
    8. National-Oilwell


    • Ticker: NOV

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $25.26

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $9.07

    • Price change: -$16.19

    • Percentage change: -64.09%

    Industrial Fracking Oil Well pumping natural resourcesFracking Oil Well is conducting a fracking procedure to release trapped crude oil and natural gas to be refined and used as energy.
    7. Apache Corp

    • Ticker: APA

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $25.36

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $8.73

    • Price change: -$16.63

    • Percentage change: -65.58%

    June 2, 2020, Brazil.
    6. Diamondback Energy


    • Ticker: FANG

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $92.65

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $28.12

    • Price change: -$64.53

    • Percentage change: -69.65%

    Indianapolis: Circa September 2016: Marathon Petroleum Retail Gas Station.
    5. Marathon Oil Corp.


    • Ticker: MRO

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $13.68

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $4.14

    • Price change: -$9.54

    • Percentage change: -69.74%

    July 3, 2020, Brazil.
    4. Technipfmc Plc


    • Ticker: FTI

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $21.33

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $6.03

    • Price change: -$15.30

    • Percentage change: -71.73%

    Norwegian Escape St Thomas.
    3. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings


    • Ticker: NCLH

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $58.83

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $16.55

    • Price change: -$42.28

    • Percentage change: -71.87%

    Caribbean cruise
    2. Carnival Corp.


    • Ticker: CCL

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $51.31

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $13.71

    • Price change: -$37.60

    • Percentage change: -73.28%

    Oil pumps working under the sky.
    1. Occidental Petroleum Corp.


    • Ticker: OXY

    • Price on Jan. 2, 2020: $42.58

    • Price on Nov. 3, 2020: $9.69

    • Price change: -$32.89

    • Percentage change: -77.24%

    Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

    To find the biggest stock climbs and falls of 2020 so far, GOBankingRates analyzed all of the components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart. Using Google Finance market data, GOBankingRates found the Jan. 2, 2020 closing price and Nov. 3, 2020 closing price for each component. The change in closing prices and that change represented as a percentage of the January 2 closing price were then calculated and the 25 companies with the most dramatic positive and negative percent changes in closing price over the period were then ranked. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 4, 2020.

    Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some might be representational and not reflect the specific company listed in this article.

