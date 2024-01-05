Biggest stories of 2023: The Progress-Index's most impactful work

In the past year, The Progress-Index reported on continued record-breaking murders in the city, investigated questionable spending by a city official leading to a criminal indictment, and broke national news on the charging of seven law enforcement officials over the killing of a patient in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Our reporters have followed the heartbreaking shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in his bedroom as well as the joy and community of a tribal pow-wow that brought people together.

Here are some of the stories from 2023 that had an impact on our readers.

Taken into custody for a mental health crisis, he was smothered to death by prison guards

The death of Irvo Otieno, beneath the smothering bodies of sheriff's deputies and hospital staff, jolted the nation. Our reporters covered the story first and in depth, and will continue to cover the 2024 murder trials starting in June.

Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Noel Otieno, holds a photo of her son as she meets with reporters following an event Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at the Library of Virginia in Richmond. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced at the event that he would propose 'Irvo's Law' to the 2024 Virginia General Assembly that would allow family members unfettered access to their loved ones undergoing mental crisis at a hospital or hospital emergency room.

Another year of record-breaking murders — most unsolved

Petersburg reached another tragic milestone in 2023 with 23 homicides, the most on record for a city that has found itself with one of Virginia's highest per-capita murder rates for each of the last five years. The number passed 2022's 21 homicides and 2020's 22 murders. The majority of these killings remain unsolved.

From special events to new businesses, columnist kept us up to date and up-beat

It's not all bad news, thanks to Virginia's 2022 Columnist of the Year Kristi Higgins. Higgins showed readers what happens when they forget about their divisions and get together; how a local boy won America's Got Talent with death-defying athleticism; and how new businesses add meaning and depth to a city's culture.

A Native American dances at the Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia 2023 Powwow in Surry.

Even in a year of seemingly random shooting deaths, this one stood out

When a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing in his own bedroom by gunfire piercing the walls of his family's house, it revealed just how fragile the city's sense of safety and security is.

Pastor Belinda Baugh of New Divine Worship Center in Petersburg speaks Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the 'Stop The Violence" rally in Petersburg. Standing beside her is Carrie Friar, whose 10-year-old son was killed June 17 in Petersburg.

After allegations of fraud and theft, city councilor gets charged thanks to P-I investigation

Hopewell city councilor Dominic Holloway was already in trouble for taking money from a GoFundMe account for a murder victim's family when an exclusive Progress-Index investigation revealed a questionable expenditure for nearly $700 in food using the city clerk's credit card.

Hopewell Councilor Dominic Holloway is shown in this screenshot officiating the July 1, 2023, funeral of William Jamal "BJ" Claiborne, who was shot to death June 24, 2023, in Hopewell.

The cavalry comes for Hopewell's finances

Years of neglecting the state requirement for annual financial audits finally caught up with Hopewell in 2023. The Robert Bobb Group, known in this area for bailing out Petersburg when that city teetered on fiscal collapse in 2016, came to town last August to help Hopewell finally craft a multi-pronged money-management program that not only would get the audits caught up but also give the city some much-needed checks-and-balances for their checks and balances. However, it did not come without some controversy after a majority of City Council thumbed their noses at the Youngkin administration and opted to take the interim label off City Manager Dr. Concetta Manker.

Nail-biting election in new district

Sometimes Election Night seems to last for days. In the case of Virginia's 82nd district, it lasted for weeks. After an initial tally of the votes that showed incumbent Kim Taylor winning by less than 80 votes over challenger Kimberly Pope Adams, the difference was small enough to trigger a recount. That finally happened in December, and the recount upheld Taylor's victory, though by even fewer votes. Our reporters covered more than the numbers; we covered the system so our readers could be in the room and see how the recount happened. It was a tightly contested race that went against the blue tide of Democratic victories in the state.

Kim Taylor

The first VSU Police officer shot in the line of duty

Virginia State University was rocked to its core last November after a campus police officer was shot while attempting to stop an altercation. The shooting left Officer Bruce Foster paralyzed from the waist down and gave him the status of being the first university police officer to be shot in the line of duty. Two men, one from Chester and the other from Matoaca, face charges in the incident.

National politics comes to Virginia State University

On Oct. 1, all eyes will be on Virginia State University when it becomes the first historically Black college to host a presidential debate. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced last November that the 6,000-seat VSU Multi-Purpose Center will be home to the second of three scheduled debates between the Democratic and Republican candidates. The other two debates will be at Texas State University and the University of Utah.

... did anyone say 'casino?'

For the second straight legislative session, Petersburg rolled snake-eyes on its efforts to be the fifth casino host city in Virginia. However, after 61% of Richmond voters crapped out for a second time last November on gambling in the city's southside, Petersburg said "Deal me back in" and made a casino referendum one of the city's top legislative priorities in the 2024 Virginia General Assembly. Moreover, with the controversial politician that led the city's push dealt out of the game courtesy of the June Democratic primary and one of his major opponents appearing to soften her stand on the idea, the odds may have gotten better for Petersburg's casino dreams. Our political reporters Elizabeth Beyer and Bill Atkinson will follow the issue in Richmond and let you know if legalized gambling is in the cards for the city of Petersburg.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Stories that gripped the community in 2023 from The Progress-Index