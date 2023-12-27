Biggest stories: From tropical storms to the X Games, 2023 gave us major changes

Chloe Covell wins gold in the Women's Skateboard Street final at the X Games competition at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in July. It was the first time Ventura hosted the games.

Editor's note: This article is the third in a series highlighting The Star's top stories of the year. Listed in no particular order, these news events were chosen by the staff and organized by topic.

This year brought a massive investigation of a sheriff’s deputy accused of having an affair with an inmate, a new high school in Oxnard and the region’s first tropical storm in 84 years.

The X Games came and conquered while the Strawberry Festival seeded traffic jams that paralyzed Ventura. And in a story that captured national attention, 32-year-old Bryn Spejcher was found guilty of manslaughter in the cannabis-induced killing of her boyfriend.

Here’s a look back at some of the biggest stories of 2023.

Wet winter, tropical storm bring drought relief, flood damage

After decades of on again, off again drought, Ventura County got drenched as a series of storms led to one of its wettest winters in years.

Five homes in the county were destroyed and 11 others sustained major damage when storms on Jan. 9-10 pummeled the area, filling rivers and creeks, flooding roads and triggering debris flows.

The above-normal rainfall also boosted water supplies, ending emergency watering restrictions in place for much of eastern Ventura County. In the Ojai Valley, the drought-stressed Lake Casitas exceeded half-full for the first time since 2015.

Then in August, Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Southern California, bringing a surprise deluge. The first tropical storm to reach the region in decades dropped several more inches of rain locally.

A flooded tractor sits next to a decommissioned truck amid washed out strawberry fields near Ventura on Jan. 10. Ventura County saw its wettest years in ages in 2023, starting with a devastating storm in January.

Community colleges add bachelor’s degrees

Higher education in Ventura County is set for a seismic shift in the next few years.

Each of Ventura County’s three community colleges announced this year that they were moving forward with plans to launch bachelor’s programs, joining a rush of California community colleges expanding their catalogs with four-year degrees.

Moorpark College led the way locally in January, announcing a biomanufacturing bachelor’s program slated to start in fall 2024. Ventura College got the greenlight from the state community college board in May to roll out an automotive career education bachelor’s starting in fall 2025 and Oxnard College earned provisional approval Oct. 13 for a dental hygiene bachelor’s.

Baseball proposal strikes out

They heckled, hollered and booed liked they were at a baseball game.

More than 500 people packed a Ventura County Fairgrounds hall in February. Most of them were loudly opposed to a private development team’s $319 million facelift proposal that would bring a 7,500-seat baseball stadium to the Ventura fairgrounds.

Developers said the plan would renovate a fairgrounds filled with dilapidated buildings and lacking the money for changes. But the fair board ultimately sided with the crowd. In March, they voted against the baseball proposal for the second time in five months.

California Strawberry Festival bred chaos

Traffic gridlocks, parking problems and long lines at the Strawberry Festival became a logistical nightmare. Social media was flooded with stories of visitors stuck in traffic for hours. The experience fell short for many.

The berry event made its grand comeback after a three-year hiatus with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also moved from its longstanding home at Oxnard’s College Park to the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura.

It drew over 55,000 people across two days, exceeding expectations. Organizers said they are working on improvements for the next one at the fairgrounds in May.

Deputy dismissed for affair with jail inmate

In late 2022, a Ventura County sheriff’s deputy and former Ventura High School football star named Tyler Ebell quit his job before he could be fired. According to a 1,645-page internal affairs report that was provided to the Star in June 2023, Ebell faced a dismissal order due to dishonesty, abuse of authority and other acts related to an affair he carried on with a woman who had been an inmate when Ebell worked in Ventura County Jail.

The woman, Nastaza Schmidt, met Ebell when he helped arrest her in 2020. When she was in jail, Ebell snuck food, books and jewelry in for her and put money into her account. He even gave her grandparents money to help pay her bail. After she was released in 2021, Schmidt and the married Ebell had about a five-month affair.

Schmidt died in February 2023. The 34-year-old was fleeing the scene of a storage unit burglary in Thousand Oaks when she collapsed on the front lawn of a nearby home. Her autopsy report concluded that she had a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine in her system and died of “probable cardiac arrest, possibly related to drug use and over stimulation from fleeing a crime scene.”

X Games put on a show

The X Games flipped, whipped and twirled in its long-awaited debut at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in July.

The extreme sports mecca, pursued for years in Ventura, drew more than 50,000 people, worldwide attention and mostly rave reviews during a three-day summer finals that brought the world’s best skateboarders, BMXers and motocross thrill seekers. Highlights included skateboard legend Tony Hawk competing in the men’s vert at age 55.

Del Sol High School opens in Oxnard

Though most county public schools have been dealing with shrinking student bodies for several years, a new school opening in Oxnard highlighted one corner of the county with the opposite problem.

Del Sol High School welcomed its first 500 freshmen for the fall semester in August and will add a new batch of students each of the next three years. Oxnard Union High School District officials said they hope the new campus, located at the corner of Camino del Sol and Rose Avenue, will help ease overcrowding at nearby district high schools.

Students mingle on campus as they arrive for the first day of instruction at Del Sol High School in Oxnard on Aug. 16.

River Haven closes

River Haven, an innovative program for homeless people in Ventura, closed on Oct. 1. The self-governing site offered small domes, later replaced by sheds, in a campground setting off Harbor Boulevard.

The city and Turning Point Foundation, the nonprofit that managed the grounds, closed the site that helped hundreds of people over the years.

The tiny-home community was shuttered in part due to recent powerful storms that damaged the property as well as safety issues involving nearby encampments, said Jason Meek, Turning Point executive director, in November. There were 26 sheds on-site and some were damaged beyond repair, he said.

Spejcher convicted in cannabis psychosis killing

On Memorial Day weekend of 2018, Bryn Spejcher killed Chad O’Melia, a man she’d been dating a few weeks, stabbing him with a pair of large kitchen knives at his home in Thousand Oaks. The attack seemed unprovoked, and in 2023 the charge against Spejcher was dropped from murder to involuntary manslaughter after a number of experts who evaluated her agreed that she was in a state of cannabis-induced psychosis when she killed O’Melia.

Spejcher, 32, went on trial in November. She was convicted Dec. 1, after jurors deliberated for just a few hours. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Spejcher had testified in her own defense, taking the stand for more than three hours on Nov. 29. Her defense revolved around a claim that she was “involuntarily intoxicated” because she was a naïve cannabis user pressured into smoking that night, and had no idea psychosis was a possible outcome. The jurors disagreed.

Staff writers Dua Anjum, Tony Biasotti, Cheri Carlson, Isaiah Murtaugh and Wes Woods contributed to this story.

Stories of 2023

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: County's biggest stories of 2023: Tropical storms, X Games, more