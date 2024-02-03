Biggest storm of the season forecast to hit Northern and Southern California

(FOX40.COM) — The biggest storm of the season may hit the Central Valley, Sierra, and Southern California this weekend, depending on one major factor.

“This upcoming storm will be driven by an atmospheric river. Because of that, impacts are highly dependent on where the atmospheric river sets up,” said FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein. “It looks like an atmospheric river will be directed at us Sunday morning, but then shift south to Southern California through Tuesday.

Epstein said that the Central Valley may receive two to three inches of rain and the Foothills could receive two to five inches. For those in the Sierra, they could see two to four feet of snow.

“If this verifies, it would be the biggest storm of the season so far,” Epstein said. “There’s a very real possibility that the atmospheric river track shifts south, and we end up with about an inch of rain and 1-2 feet of snow.”

Showers are forecast to start as early as Saturday afternoon with more widespread rain Saturday evening, according to Epstein. Downpours are most likely Saturday night through Sunday morning.

“This is also when heavy snow potential is highest. A few thunderstorms are possible,” Epstein said. “Rain should taper to showers Sunday evening, and we’ll be left with snow and rain showers through Monday.”

Epstein said the storm will “likely have a major impact on southern California Sunday night into Tuesday.” The coast between Santa Barbara and LA could be inundated with over five inches of rain, along with 50+ mph wind gusts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.