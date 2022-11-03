Biggest Thai Money Manager Bets Tourism Will Fuel 14% Stock Jump
(Bloomberg) -- Thai stocks may test their previous record level next year on optimism that a return of international tourists will boost economic growth and corporate earnings, according to the nation’s biggest private money manager.
Thailand’s SET Index may reach a level of 1,850 next year, according to Nunmanus Piamthipmanus, chief investment officer at Bangkok-based SCB Asset Management Co.. That would be a 14% increase from Wednesday’s close and surpass a peak reached in January 2018.
“We are very bullish on Thai stocks with the tourism recovery outlook,” Nunmanus, who helps oversee about 1.56 trillion baht ($41 billion) of assets, said in an interview Wednesday. “China’s reopening will help boost the economic recovery” as well as the current account and the baht, she said.
Thailand’s rapid recovery in tourism is likely to continue into the northern hemisphere’s winter with visits from US and European tourists, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Arrivals helped Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy’s current account unexpectedly swing into a surplus of $623 million in September, according to Bank of Thailand data.
Hotels and commerce-related businesses will especially benefit from the rebound in tourism and general consumption, Nunmanus said, while equities may also rally ahead of a general election that’s scheduled to be held by May.
The 14-member SET Tourism and Leisure Index has climbed more than 30% this year, compared with a drop of about 2% in the benchmark gauge. Foreign funds have pumped net $4.91 billion into Thailand’s stocks so far this year, surpassed only by Indonesia among regional flows tracked by Bloomberg.
