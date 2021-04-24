The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

Editor OilPrice.com
·4 min read

The collapse of the Soviet Union was a geopolitical victory for the United States and a disaster for Russia which suffered politically, economically, and socially. Although citizens enjoyed more individual freedoms, the quality of life decreased substantially as state institutions collapsed and basic services disappeared. In the early 2000s, Moscow started exerting more influence over its mining sector which increased the state’s income substantially.

The production of raw materials from Russia’s rich soil of which oil is by far the most important has provided the resources for the modernization of the society. Therefore, Moscow must maintain a steady supply of exports and revenue. According to a government strategy document cited by Kommersant, it is likely that the pre-pandemic level of oil production won't be matched.

Russia’s oil industry was able to reach a post-Cold War record in 2019 when the sector produced 11.3 mbpd which is approximately 560 million tonnes. Production has decreased substantially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Russia's free-floating exchange rate helped cushion the negative effects of decreased sales because oil deals are usually executed in dollars.

Before the pandemic, a third of the government's revenues came from energy exports. This number increases to 40 percent when tax income from other sectors such as minerals is included. Therefore, significant resources are being spent for Russia to remain an energy superpower well into the 21st century.

According to the strategy document, Russia’s oil production will grow after the pandemic to 11.1 mbpd in 2030 which is short 200,000 barrels of its record of 2019. After which it will gradually decrease to 9.4 mbpd in 2035. In the most likely scenario in which prices and demand are high, production could increase to 12.8 mbpd in 2030.

Related Video: Guess What? Offshore Oil Is Cleanest Producer

The longevity of the Russian oil industry’s history means that easy-to-extract and therefore cheap to produce oil fields are usually depleted. Ever since the discovery of the first oil field in the Caucasus, Russia’s oil sector has been moving further north and deeper into Siberia for new resources. Most untapped fields currently are in the Arctic which is relatively expensive to develop due to the harsh climate. Still, the region could contain 16 percent of the world's yet-to-be-discovered oil, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Moscow has put high hopes on the development of its Arctic region. In its quest for energy dominance, companies are given significant tax exemptions to lower costs and lure the right business people to the north. Energy giant Rosneft, for example, has announced the massive Vostok project that will create 130,000 jobs and allow access to around five billion tonnes of oil. Rosneft intends to produce 30 million tonnes by 2024 and eventually 100 million by the end of the decade from this project alone.

A major threat to Russia’s position is the energy transition and the electrification of societies. This could offset the demand for fossil fuel products. Although hydrogen is slowly creeping into Moscow’s strategy, the bulk of the Russian energy industry’s efforts remains with fossil fuels. According to Dmitry Loukashov, VTB Capital's deputy head of oil and gas research, "While international oil [majors] are falling over themselves in their business transformation potential to become 'clean,' Russians are unlikely to compete with them in this renewables drive."

However, the energy transition is also an opportunity for the Russian fossil fuel industry. Western IOCs such as Shell and BP are gradually increasing their investments in carbon-neutral technologies and slowly decreasing oil and gas expenditure. This means that even in a situation where demand is decreasing, Russia could maintain its share and position as an energy superpower.

According to Rystad Energy, the pandemic has drastically changed the outlook for oil. Previously it was expected that demand would peak around 2030 with 106 mbpd. Rystad, however, now predicts that demand will plateau around 102 mbpd in 2028 and rapidly decrease to 62 mbpd in 2050.

Russian energy companies have been increasing their presence in regions where demand will remain growing for the foreseeable future such as Asia and Africa. Although developed countries will likely decarbonize, the rest of the world won't any time soon. Therefore, expect Russia to at least maintain its position in the near future.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Surprises With 50-Basis Point Rate Hike, Signals More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unexpectedly raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points and signaled more tightening as ruble volatility contributed to inflation risks.The benchmark rate was raised to 5% on Friday, the Bank of Russia said in a statement. Thirteen economists out of 41 analysts forecast the move, while 28 expected a smaller cut, according to a Bloomberg survey. The ruble climbed more than any other major emerging-market currency.“There’s a real risk of delaying the return to neutral monetary policy,” Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a news briefing following the decision. “These risks may make it necessary for a more serious, significant increase in the rate in the future.”She added that the bank will consider further hikes and may even consider another 50 basis point increase. On Friday, the bank raised its year-end estimate for inflation to 4.7%-5.2% from 3.7%-4.2% and warned that price growth continues to run above forecast.The ruble has been hit by a series of geopolitical shocks since Nabiullina pushed through a surprise 25 basis-point rate hike last month. A faster-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic is also adding to price growth, the central bank said on Friday.“Both the decision and commentary should be considered very hawkish,” said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist at ING Bank in Moscow. “The wording suggests that another couple of hikes this year are quite likely.”The key rate will average at 4.8%-5.4% this year and 5.3%-6.3% in 2022, according to a trajectory published alongside the statement for the first time on Friday. The guidance suggests the room for further rates is “potentially quite large,” Dolgin said.What Our Economists Say:“The central bank’s guidance is cautious on timing, but the tightening cycle has further to run. Another move could come as soon as the next meeting in June.”--Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics. Read more: RUSSIA REACT: Big Hike Sees Central Bank Front-Loading CycleU.S. sanctions on sovereign debt imposed this month and tensions over a Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine have added to uncertainty around the outlook for the ruble, which feeds through to inflation with a lag. Bond outflows were limited after the penalties were imposed, but the central bank needs to be ready for more measures, Nabiullina said Friday.Annual inflation eased to 5.5% as of April 19, suggesting that price growth has passed its peak after accelerating for 11 straight months. It remains well above the central bank’s 4% target, however and economists expect easing to be slow.“The important moment is that they raised the inflation forecast considerably,” said Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance Capital in Moscow. “We expect the key rate to be at 5.75% in September and remain at that level in 2022.”(Updates to add comments from Nabiullina from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israeli officials will object to restoration of Iran deal in D.C. visit

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the delegation traveling to Washington, D.C. next week for strategic talks on Iran to stress their objection to a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal and to refuse to discuss its contents, Israeli officials say. Why it matters: That position is similar to the one Israel took in the year before the 2015 nuclear deal was announced, which led to a rift between the Israeli government and the Obama administration. History could now repeat itself.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Netanyahu's stance was criticized at the time by many in the Israeli defense establishment as being counterproductive. Driving the news: Senior Israeli national security officials will descend on Washington next week for talks on Iran. They include national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Aviv Kochavi, military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen.Netanyahu convened a meeting on Thursday with those officials, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the policies that will be presented in Washington.The decision at the end of the meeting was to stress that a return to the deal would put Israel in danger, and to otherwise decline to discuss the talks in Vienna, an Israeli official said.During the meeting on Thursday, Netanyahu stressed that Israel is not a party to the nuclear deal and is therefore not bound by it in any way.Netanyahu said Israel will act only according to its national security interests, but will maintain its freedom of operation against Iran in the region. What’s next: Netanyahu, Gantz and Ashkenazi decided that Israel would be willing to discuss the parameters of a “longer and stronger” nuclear deal in the future, if the U.S. and other world powers decide to go in that direction, per Israeli officials.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • India in talks with Guyana for long-term crude supply - minister

    India, the world's third-largest crude consumer and importer, has approached Guyana's government about a possible long-term deal to buy the South American country's oil, a Guyanese official said. India has expressed interest in buying one of the 1 million-barrel cargoes Guyana's government is entitled to in order to test the crude in its refineries, according to Guyana's Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat. India's oil demand has risen by 25% in the last seven years, more than any other country, and officials there have pledged to use the country's position as a leading purchaser as a "weapon" in an effort to keep prices low.

  • Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival

    The International Space Station's population swelled to 11 on Saturday with the jubilant arrival of SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year.

  • Is AEL Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Oil Posts Weekly Loss With Market Facing Patchy Demand Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell this week with spreading coronavirus cases in countries such as India tempering optimism around positive signs out of the U.S. and Europe.Futures in New York rose the most in over a week on Friday, but were unable to reverse a 1.6% weekly loss as the market weighed a global economic reopening that’s coming in fits and starts. The U.S. has remained near the forefront of the world’s budding demand recovery from the pandemic, and the latest manufacturing figures out of Europe have stoked optimism around a recovery there.However, India has been setting record numbers of daily coronavirus cases, threatening demand in the world’s third-largest oil importer. The country’s diesel and gasoline consumption could fall by a fifth this month, and traders said the nation’s largest refiner had refrained from buying West African oil this week, defying expectations.See also: Oil Traders Fret Lack of Indian Interest in West Africa’s Crude“There was a real strong belief that we were going to see a very robust demand outlook from Asia,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. But with concerns in countries such as India and Japan, it shows “the global economic recovery is not going to be balanced by any means, and that’s going to derail the international travel situation.”Oil is up almost 30% this year, but prices have struggled to reach new heights recently with the coronavirus situation deteriorating in some key oil consuming countries. India’s combined consumption of diesel and gasoline is poised to plunge by as much as 20% in April from a month earlier due to renewed restrictions, according to officials from refiners and fuel retailers. Meanwhile, Japan is facing an increase in cases and a state of emergency will be declared from Sunday to May 11 in cities including Tokyo.“In the short-term, the market is facing an uneven recovery in demand,” said Andrew Lebow, senior partner at Commodity Research Group. “With concerns around India and Japan, which are two of the top five consumers of petroleum products, the market is trying to gauge where we’re going on demand.”While India has so far avoided re-entering a nationwide lockdown, the demand impact would be comparable to the one faced during last year’s initial wave were it to do so, Cornerstone Macro analysts Jan Stuart and Thomas Marchetti said in a note.Still, prices have averted further losses, aided by the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and vigilant supply management from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. OPEC+ is set to start easing deep supply curbs from May, and the group is expected to hold a full ministerial meeting next week to assess the global state of play.Adding to daily gains on Friday was a string of robust economic data out of the U.S. New-home sales in the country rebounded in March to the highest since 2006, while a composite gauge of output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April. The U.S. dollar weakened on Friday, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, while the S&P 500 Index climbed.“We are starting to see investors dip their toes back into commodities,” Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. After next week’s OPEC+ meeting, there’s “upside risk to oil prices developing as investors rush to ramp-up commodity exposure to offset the impacts of a falling dollar and to hedge inflation risks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 1980 Pontiac Trans Am Gets A Big Block Do-Over

    As government regulation tightened its grip on the muscle car era, 1979 signaled the end of the Pontiac big block.

  • Ford Performance gives Mustang Shelby new carbon fiber kit

    Ford Performance Parts in the United States revealed four new aftermarket carbon fiber components for the exterior of the Mustang Shelby GT500. The Mustang Shelby GT500 is a souped-up version of the iconic muscle car, packing 760hp and 847Nm of torque from its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. These carbon-fiber accessories from Ford Performance Parts include a hood vent and rain tray kit. There's a new front splitter with belly pan for placement at the car’s lower, forward-leading edge and under section. Meanwhile, a front bumper insert fits between car’s upper and lower grille intakes A rear decklid trim panel spices up the rear end. USA-based Mustang fans can avail of the four components from performanceparts.ford.com. These parts are not just for show as they are track-tested, according to Ford North America Vehicle Personalization, Planning and Operations Manager Mark Wilson. “Beyond leveraging this high-performance material to reduce weight, we track-tested and validated its durability at Ford Performance Racing School in North Carolina,” Wilson said. Each carbon fiber component "delivers high strength and rigidity with low-specific weight, and is crafted to withstand the high-energy forces generated by competition at the track or drag strip." The weight of the carbon fiber hood vent and rain tray kit is trimmed to 1.8 kilograms, about half the weight of the corresponding stock part, Ford said. The front splitter with belly pan weighs the same. Meanwhile, the front bumper insert weighs just 0.45 kilograms, and the decklid trim panel weighs 0.10 kilograms. Combined, the pieces are said to weigh 4.9 kilograms less than the stock components. Showcased at a GT500 track tour event at Texas Motor Speedway, Ford said the parts are the first aftermarket carbon fiber accessories offered by Ford Performance. “Authenticity and personalization are what our Mustang Shelby GT500 customers want, and our new carbon fiber performance accessories provide an elevated track-proven look from every angle,” Wilson concluded. Photos from Ford Also read: Confirmed: 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is Most Powerful Ford Ever Made Next-gen NASCAR Ford Mustang teased, to debut in May

  • Balbuena receives red card for foul on Chilwell

    West Ham's Fabian Balbuena is given a controversial red card after video review for a seemingly unintentional follow through on Chelsea's Ben Chilwell.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, shaking off capital gains tax increase concerns

    Stocks rose Friday, steadying after selling off sharply on Thursday following a report that President Joe Biden was eyeing a proposal to increase the capital gains tax rate on wealthy individuals.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • India Covid crisis: Hospitals buckle under record surge

    Families of Covid patients are pleading for hospital care as emergency rooms and wards overflow.

  • LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

    ‘We as a collective society should apologise,’ LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn says

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • Seven deputies put on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in North Carolina

    Car authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes

  • Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access

    Reporter signs up to volunteer and works six-hour shift as observer to get access to recount